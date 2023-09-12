News
Supreme Court Of Chechnya Mitigates Prison Sentence Of Opposition Bloggers' Mother
GROZNY, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has mitigated the prison sentence of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists.
The court ruled on September 12 to shorten the 5 1/2 year prison term Musayeva was handed in July by six months and said Musayeva must serve her term at a colony settlement instead of a penal colony of common regime.
A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. The Supreme Court reasoned that Musayeva's medical condition, diabetes, warranted the change in sentence.
Musayeva is the mother of Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers seized Musayeva in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and said the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Ibragim and Abubakar have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, retired federal judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and a sister fled Russia in January 2022, following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
With reporting by SOTA
Hundreds Arrested In New Pakistani Crackdown On Afghan Refugees
Police in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh have arrested more than 250 Afghan refugees and migrants as part of a new crackdown aimed at repatriating undocumented Afghans.
Most of the arrests and detentions have occurred in Karachi since September 11. The seaport is the capital of Sindh and also serves as the key industrial and trade hub for the Muslim nation.
"The government has directed the police and other [law enforcement] organizations to arrest Afghans living illegally in Sindh and elsewhere in the country," Kamran Tissori, the governor of Sindh, told journalists on September 11.
Afghan refugees and Pakistani human rights campaigner say the arrests are aimed at harassing mostly impoverished Afghans who cannot return to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan because of security fears or economic reasons.
"The mass arrest of Afghan refugees is based on their racial profiling," Muniza Kakar, a lawyer who has voluntarily represented Afghan refugees arrested in Karachi, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Kakar said that many of the detained Afghans possessed cards issued by the Pakistani government identifying them as Afghans.
"Urgent action needed to protect refugee rights," she wrote.
Afghan refugees in Pakistan complain of harassment and a lack of information and help in completing the paperwork needed for extending their stay in the country.
“After my Pakistani visa ended in July, I repeatedly applied to extend it but the government, unfortunately, has not processed it,” said one such refugee, who said his name was Ahmad.
“The Pakistani government announcement has created huge pressure and most of us now face mental health problems,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
The Pakistani government issued Proof of Registration cards for more than 1 million Afghans that expired on June 30.
Qaisar Afridi, a spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told Radio Mashaal that Islamabad has so far refused to extend the deadline.
"I am extremely afraid of being arrested whenever I go to the market to buy groceries," said Aimal Habibi, an Afghan refugee in Sindh.
Since the early 1980s, Pakistan has hosted one of the largest refugee populations in the world.
But it has not signed the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. It also is not a signatory of the 1967 protocol, which broadens the definition of who can be considered a refugee.
Islamabad currently hosts about 1.4 million documented Afghan refugees. An equal number of undocumented Afghans are estimated to also be living in the country.
- By AP
Police Round Up Migrants In Serbia, Find Weapons In Raid Of Border Area With Hungary
Police in Serbia said they rounded up hundreds of migrants and found automatic weapons during a raid on September 12 along the border with Hungary, the location of frequently reported clashes between groups of smugglers exploiting the hardship of people trying to reach Western Europe. Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia travel along the land route that leads west from Turkey and through the Balkans. Earlier, Serbian state TV network RTS reported that one person died and three were wounded during an armed clash near the border with Hungary. To see the original story by AP, click here.
EU To Cease Sanctions Against Three Russian Businessmen This Week
The European Union will not renew sanctions against three men targeted over Russia's war against Ukraine when the current punitive measures expire later this week, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on September 12. Western governments have imposed sweeping economic sanctions, including Russian oil import bans, on Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. The trio are Russian businessman Grigory Berezkin, billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov, and the former head of Ozon, a Russian e-commerce firm, Aleksandr Shulgin. Russian military leader Georgy Shuvaev, who died last year, will also be removed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Appeared On Russian TV Suspected Of High Treason
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) says former lawmaker Serhiy Polishchuk, who is currently out the country, is suspected of high treason for his appearances on Russian television where he "denied the existence of Ukraine" while allegedly taking money from Russian security authorities.
According to the SBU, Polishchuk notably was a guest on the show 60 Minutes, where he "supported the Kremlin's aggressive policies against Ukraine, publicly denied the existence of Ukraine's statehood, and spread the enemy's statements about ideological differences between Ukrainians."
An SBU statement on September 12 said that Polishchuk also is suspected of violating citizens' racial, ethnic, and religious equality.
"It was established that for the specified actions he received a significant monetary reward from the representatives of the aggressor country," the statement said.
"To disguise the 'transaction,' its organizers from the Russian Federation made the payment through financial institutions of third countries," it added.
The SBU did not specify what evidence it had to back up the claim. Polishchuk has not commented publicly yet on the statement.
Last month, a court in Kyiv issued an arrest warrant on a high treason charge for another pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker, Vadym Rabinovych, who is also currently outside of Ukraine.
In late July, Oleksandr Ponomaryov, who like Rabinovych is a lawmaker for the OPZZh party, was arrested on a high treason charge.
Also in July, the SBU said another former Russian-friendly lawmaker, Yevhen Murayev, was also suspected of high treason. Murayev, 46, is also out of Ukraine currently. According to the SBU, Murayev used his Nashi (Ours) television channel, which is now banned in Ukraine, to promote Russian propaganda.
On July 25, a court in Kyiv sent lawmaker Oleksandr Ponomaryov, who is also an OPZZh member, to pretrial detention on a high treason charge.
In May, the SBU announced that another OPZZh member and former lawmaker, Oleh Voloshyn, was suspected of high treason. Voloshyn fled Ukraine for Russia shortly before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year.
In June 2022, a court in Ukraine banned OPZZh, which was founded and led by Viktor Medvedchuk, a longtime Ukrainian political fixture and reportedly a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter.
Medvedchuk was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and terrorism financing and later placed under house arrest on bail.
Shortly after Russia launched its invasion, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest but was rearrested in April while trying to flee to Russia.
In September 2022, Ukrainian authorities handed the 68-year-old politician over to Russia in a prisoner exchange.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention For Nationalist Putin Critic Igor Girkin
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of Igor Girkin, once a leader of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east, who was arrested in July and charged with public calls for extremism after criticizing President Vladimir Putin for “badly” handling the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The Meshchansky district court on September 12 ruled that Girkin must stay in custody until at least December 18.
If convicted, the 52-year-old Girkin, who maintains his innocence, faces up to five years in prison.
Girkin (aka Strelkov) had been a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia illegally annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin has sharply criticized Putin in online statements, referring to him as a “nonentity” and accusing him of “cowardly mediocrity.”
He also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has accused both of "incompetence," saying a total military mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post has garnered almost 800,000 views.
Last month, Girkin made a statement from pretrial detention, saying he plans to take part in a presidential election next year.
In November, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people on board died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in the shooting down of the plane.
With reporting by TASS
Poland To Extend Ban On Ukrainian Grain Imports
The Polish government has agreed to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally even if the current EU restrictions expire on September 15. "Regardless of the (European) Commission's further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date," the government said in a statement. The statement said the government was still looking to extend the ban at the EU level but would do so in any case. "If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves.... The interests of the Polish countryside are most important to us," it said.
Russian Humanitarian Aid Arrives In Nagorno-Karabakh Amid Warnings Of Food Shortages
Officials in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said a Russian humanitarian aid truck has arrived in the region via territory controlled by Azerbaijan. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sparking a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh by closing the sole road linking the mountainous territory with Armenia. That link, known as the Lachin Corridor, is policed by Russian peacekeepers as part of a cease-fire agreement Moscow brokered in 2020. The Russian Red Cross's humanitarian aid was delivered on September 12, the ethnic Armenian authorities that control the region said in a statement. Yerevan and international aid groups have warned of dire shortages of food and medicine.
Sweden Considering Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine
The Swedish government is considering donating Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to help it fight Russia, Swedish public radio (SR) reported on September 12, citing unnamed sources. The government wants to know, among other things, how a handover would affect Sweden's defence capabilities and how quickly Sweden could get new Gripen fighters, SR reported. The government may formally ask the armed forces as early as September 14 to officially consider the issue, according to the report. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Suggests Former Top Aide Fled Russia Due To Financial Irregularities At State Company
President Vladimir Putin suggested that Anatoly Chubais, a former top government official who fled after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, may have left due to financial irregularities at the state-run corporation he oversaw.
Putin’s comments, made on September 12 at an economic forum in Vladivostok, were the first he’s made about Chubais since he abruptly resigned last March and fled Russia.
Until 2020, Chubais headed the state-run corporation Rosnano, which was tasked with developing Russia’s high-tech nanotechnology. Putin then appointed him as a special envoy for foreign relations.
Asked by the event moderator about reports that Chubais was living in Israel, Putin replied, using what appeared to be an anti-Semitic remark: “For some reason, [Chubais] is hiding there. They showed me photographs, from the Internet where he is no longer Anatoly Chubais, but some Moshe Israeilevich, living somewhere there. Why does he do this? I don’t understand,” Putin said.
“Why did he run away? Maybe this is also due to the fact that there were some complex processes at [Rusnano], which he headed for many years. There's a big hole there, a huge financial hole,” he said.
“Thank God, there are no criminal cases or prosecutions there. But it may have something to do with this, that he fears in the end this will somehow lead to a criminal case,” Putin said.
Last October, Russian authorities announced they had opened a probe into Rosnano's financial activities, alleging as much as $50 million might have been embezzled at the company between 2010 and 2020.
The status of that investigation is unclear.
Chubais's exact whereabouts are not known, although he’s been spotted in Cyprus, and Russian news reports say he may have sought to immigrate to Israel.
He has said nothing publicly since fleeing Russia. Last August, he was reported to have been hospitalized in Italy for a rare immunity disorder.
A deputy prime minister and Kremlin chief of staff in the 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, Chubais was instrumental in the controversial privatization of some of the country's biggest industrial assets.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Upholds Court Decision To Deport Investigative Journalist To Russia
Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court on September 12 rejected an appeal filed by prominent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov against a court decision to deport him to Russia for "illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport." Temirov, who has extensively reported about corruption among government officials in Kyrgyzstan, was deported to Moscow in November. Temirov, who held Kyrgyz and Russian passports, has insisted the probe against him was launched after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials in the Central Asian nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Blogger In Tatarstan Gets Three Years In Prison For Calling On Russian Soldiers To Desert
A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on September 11 sentenced blogger Parvinakhan Abuzarova to three years in prison on a charge of making calls online for Russian soldiers to desert the armed forces. The probe against the 30-year-old Abuzarova was launched in February after police searched her apartment in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan. She was then ordered not to leave the city. In March, a court in Kazan sent Abuzarova to house arrest. The details of the case remain unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Daghestani Journalist, Co-Defendants Handed Lengthy Prison Terms On Charges They Deny
A Russian court on September 12 sentenced journalist Abdulmumin Gadzhiyev from the North Caucasus region of Daghestan to 17 years in prison on charges of financing terrorism that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated. Gadzhiyev's two co-defendants -- Abubakar Rizvanov, director of a charity foundation, and IT specialist Kemal Tambiyev -- were sentenced to 18 years and 17 1/2 years in prison, respectively. Gadzhiyev's colleagues have said his arrest in 2019 was based on a “trumped-up” charge based on testimony from another suspect who subsequently said that police had extracted his testimony by torture. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Iran's Judiciary Confirms Detention Of Swedish EU Diplomat
Iran's judiciary on September 12 confirmed the detention of a Swedish diplomat working for the European Union a week after Stockholm and Brussels revealed the latest known case of a foreign national being held by Tehran amid political tensions with the West.
Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been held captive in Iran for more than 500 days. He was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran's airport as he was returning home from a trip with friends.
His family said that he was being held in "unacceptable" conditions, but Iran claims his detention is "lawful."
"The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case will be released in the coming days," judiciary spokesman Masud Setayeshi said on September 12, the first public statement by an Iranian official on the matter.
The European Commission did not confirm that Iran was holding one of its diplomats until The New York Times reported it early in September. Previously, it had said a Swedish national was being held but did not mention his EU position.
Iran announced in July 2022 it had arrested a Swedish man and was holding him on espionage charges, but did not mention his name or position at the time. The announcement came two weeks after an Iranian citizen received a life jail term in Sweden for his role in the Iranian regime's 1988 mass executions of thousands of opponents.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges. Western countries have repeatedly said Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
In May, Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab, who was accused of terrorism.
Floderus's family said in a statement released on September 10, his 33 birthday, that he was being kept with the light permanently on in his cell and was not receiving adequate food, outside exercise, or medical checkups.
"In blatant disregard of international guidelines, he has spent over 300 days in solitary confinement," the statement added.
His relatives said Floderus was denied any contact with them during the first 10 months of his detention and had been granted only "a very few number of consular visits."
According to his family, Floderus has been held at Tehran's notorious Evin prison. Since its construction in 1971, the prison has been the site of a series of abuses that continued after the shah was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on September 5 that Sweden's government had taken the lead on efforts to have Floderus freed, with support from EU institutions.
"Every time we had diplomatic meetings, at all levels, we have put the issue on the table. Relentlessly," he added.
European Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on September 11 she was "very worried" about Floderus, who worked in her team for nearly two years when she managed the EU portfolio on migration and home affairs.
Floderus moved in September 2021 from Johansson's service to the European External Action Service, the EU's foreign diplomacy arm, to work in Brussels for the EU delegation to Afghanistan.
Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense in recent years. Iran recalled its ambassador in 2022 after a Swedish court convicted Iranian citizen Hamid Noury of war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s and sentenced him to life in prison.
Relations between Tehran and Stockholm were strained further after a man tore up and burned a Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital in July. In protest, Iran has refrained from sending a new ambassador to Sweden.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Navalny Placed In Punitive Solitary Confinement For 19th Time Since August 2022
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for the 19th time since August 2022, a post on his Instagram account said on September 12. The post does not reveal the reason for the decision to send Navalny to solitary for 13 days, but it came after he argued with the penitentiary administration regarding the cancellation of visitation by his relatives. Navalny, who has called all of his placements in punitive confinement "politically motivated," has served 207 days in solitary. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Putin Calls Soviet Invasions Of Budapest And Prague A 'Mistake' He Claims West Is Repeating In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Soviet-led invasions of Budapest and Prague in the 1950s and '60s a mistake, echoing past comments of regret about two of the defining events of the Cold War.
Putin’s comments, made on September 12, came during a question-and-answer session at an economic forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.
The forum’s moderator asked Putin his opinion in response to unspecified Hungarian and Czech officials saying that "the U.S.S.R. behaved as a colonizer when it sent its tanks to Prague and Budapest."
“We have long recognized that this element of Soviet policy was a mistake and led only to tensions in relations,” Putin said.
The two events were pivotal moments in the Cold War, highlighting the Soviet Union’s willingness to use force to prevent satellite countries from liberalizing or otherwise deviating from Moscow's firm grip.
The 1956 Hungarian Uprising, launched amid protests over the Hungarian government’s subordination to Moscow, was crushed after 12 days by Soviet tanks and troops. Many people were killed in Budapest.
The 1968 Prague Spring, a period of liberalization, ended when Warsaw Pact forces invaded what was then the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic.
Putin has made similar contrite remarks about the Prague and Budapest events in the past, most notably during trips in 2006, when he said Russia bore moral responsibility for the crackdowns, though no legal responsibility, he argued.
In his comments in Vladivostok, Putin did not directly address the question of the ongoing Ukraine war, now in its 18th month. The conflict, Europe’s largest land war since World War II, has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded for both Russia and Ukraine, and fundamentally ruptured Moscow’s relations with the West.
He did, however, assert that the United States and Western allies were making a mistake in their support for Ukraine, a mistake similar to what the Soviet Union did.
"It’s not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples," he said. “But that’s exactly the rake, if we’re going to talk about rakes, that leading Western countries, and above all the United States, are stepping on."
Putin and other Kremlin officials have offered varying justifications for the invasion of Ukraine, including false allegations that Kyiv’s government is controlled by Nazis or that it was necessary to thwart Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Vetoes New Asset Declaration Bill Amid Ongoing Struggle Against Graft
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vetoed legislation that allowed officials to continue not disclosing their assets, as Kyiv struggles to clamp down on corruption and assure allies that it’s committed to fighting graft.
The September 12 veto comes days after Zelenskiy pushed out his defense minister and shuffled several other top officials amid growing concerns that corruption and embezzlement have continued despite the ongoing Russian invasion, now in its 18th month.
Last week, parliament voted to restore a rule that required government officials to publicly declare their assets, a rule that had been suspended since the invasion. But the legislation included a loophole that would keep the disclosures closed to the public for another year.
In a video posted to Telegram, Zelenskiy said he was vetoing the legislation, saying the disclosures should not wait.
"Declarations should be open. Immediately. Not in a year," he said.
Vitaliy Shabunin, a prominent anti-corruption campaigner, said on Telegram that Zelenskiy's veto was a "victory" for civil society.
Western allies have watched closely as billions of dollars in weaponry, humanitarian aid, and government support have bolstered Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian economy has been devastated by the war, and outside financial support is all but keeping the government functional.
But a growing number of reports have pointed to problems involving things such as artificially inflated prices for food and military jackets, or bribery at military recruiting stations.
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov resigned last week, in a move seen as a shake-up by Zelenskiy to try and dispel some of the outside concerns. Resnikov was replaced by Rustem Umerov, who previously headed the State Property Fund and was a key figure in evacuating Ukrainians from Russian-occupied territories.
A top White House official, Jake Sullivan, met with Ukrainian law enforcement and anti-corruption officials on September 2 in Washington, D.C., to discuss Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption.
The International Monetary Fund had said that public asset declarations were a key benchmark for transferring part of a $15.6 billion assistance package.
Ukraine is in the middle of a three-month counteroffensive against Russian forces, pushing along two fronts in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, and to the east around the devastated Donetsk region city of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian forces have been moving slowly, gradually breaching some of Russia’s extensive defenses, in a thrust aimed at pushing to the coast of the Sea of Azov.
Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the city where Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant is located. State-owned atomic energy company Rosatom said several drones attacked Enerhodar, a town where the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located, but the drones were either downed or caused no damage.
The plant, which before the war supplied a considerable amount of Ukraine’s electricity, has been under Russian control since shortly after the invasion.
Ukrainian authorities made no comment on the claim.
Rosatom chief Aleksei Likhachev asserted the drone attack was in response to elections that Russia organized in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhya and three other Ukrainian regions. International observers have called the elections a sham and said they were neither fair nor free.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who visited Kyiv on September 11, said Ukraine still had "a way to go...in the fight against corruption.”
With reporting by Reuters
Pardoned Prison Inmates Being Invited To Join Russian National Guard
Russian prison inmates who were pardoned in order to fight with the Wagner mercenary group in Ukraine are now reportedly being recruited into Russia's National Guard. The investigative news site Important Stories said in a September 11 report that convicts began joining the National Guard last month. The site quoted internal chats and text messages from relatives. Inmates who were recruited by Wagner’s late founder Yevgeny Prigozhin last year and sent into battle in eastern Ukraine suffered high rates of death or injury. After Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last month, the Kremlin moved to take over his operations. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Council Of Europe Pursues 'Comprehensive Accountability' For Russia's Actions In Ukraine
Justice ministers and other representatives of Council of Europe member states and observers met in Riga on September 11 to explore ways "to achieve comprehensive accountability for the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and provide redress to all victims of the war." Discussion included talks on how to return Ukrainian children taken to Russia. A joint statement adopted by more than 40 attendee countries said: "We are convinced that all allegations of crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by Russian forces in Ukraine must be fully investigated and, where warranted, prosecuted on national and international levels in order that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."
North Korea's Kim Arrives In Russia Ahead Of Expected Meeting With Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who U.S. officials say may be seeking weaponry and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency showed footage of Kim arriving after dark on September 12 at what it said was a train station near Vladivostok.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency earlier said Kim had traveled aboard his personal armored train accompanied by members of the ruling party, government, and military.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on September 12 confirmed that Kim had entered Russia, but did not indicate Kim’s final destination.
Putin is in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok attending an economic forum; Peskov said the two will meet after the forum, and that the meeting would include a lunch in Kim’s honor.
The South Korean news agency Yonhap later published a photo it said showed the train in Ussuriysk, a city about 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) north of Vladivostok that has a sizable ethnic Korean population.
The Kremlin last week confirmed earlier media reports that Kim planned to travel to Russia, at Putin’s invitation.
Kim is expected to seek economic aid and military technology for his isolated country.
Unnamed U.S. officials, meanwhile, have told The New York Times that Putin might be seeking ammunition or artillery to bolster Russian forces, now trying to hold back a three-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Kim is apparently accompanied by Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who joined him on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will be part of the Russian delegation, Peskov said.
Kim is making his first foreign trip since the pandemic, during which North Korea imposed tight border controls for more than three years. After decades of hot-and-cold relations, Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“We urge [North Korea] to abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia,” White House National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson said in a statement earlier.
With reporting by AP
Hundreds Stage New Protest Over Oncology Scandal In North Macedonia
Several hundred demonstrators marched, blew airhorns, and chanted, "No justice, no peace!" in the streets of the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, late on September 11 to demand justice over shocking allegations of corruption and abuse in the oncology sector.* The demonstrators gave officials one week to shed more light on the case or face stepped-up protests. Prosecutors and the Interior Ministry earlier this month announced preliminary investigations into months-old reports that vital drugs for cancer patients were being stolen from a state-run clinic to be sold on the black market, along with mismanagement and other problems, sparking a first protest. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
* CORRECTION: A previous version of this story erroneously referred to Montenegro, instead of North Macedonia.
Iranian Government Targets Student Associations To Quell Support For Protests
Iran's government is threatening to shut down several university student associations as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent within academic circles less than a week ahead of the anniversary of the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022.
The latest incident involves the Allameh University in Tehran, where authorities not only revoked the license of the Free Thought Student Association at the school but also seized and emptied the association's offices.
The Telegram channel United Students, which covers student activism in Iran, reported that the university's cultural deputy announced the revocation of the license, while the faculty's security agents, bypassing legal procedures, forcibly emptied the office. Some students reported losing personal items in the raid.
The student asssociation condemned the raid, saying that "attacking student associations is tantamount to attacking the political life and collective action of students."
As the new academic year approached, student activists reported a wave of activity bans and, in some cases, complete revocation of licenses for student associations across various universities nationwide.
Armin Jalali Roshan, a former member of the Progressive Student Association at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology, noted the creation of 200 "disciplinary cases" and dozens of "suspension-from-studies" verdicts for students at the school.
He said three main student associations usually exist at Amirkabir University, one of which, the Progressive Islamic Students Association, has effectively been dissolved, while the other two now lack official permission to operate or hold elections.
At Kerman Medical University in central Iran, student activists reported that two of the school's three student associations are aligned with the government. Those bodies are allowed to function as usual, while the third association, the Islamic Student Association of Kerman Medical University, has had its operations curtailed.
Mehran Ahmadbeigi, the current secretary-general of the association, recently was sentenced to a six-month suspension and a ban from using social facilities until the end of his studies for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom protests. Erfan Azimipour, the former secretary-general, received a 24-month suspension from studies and was forced to change the location of his studies.
At the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, the head of the oversight board for student associations was issued a six-month suspension of activities for the Islamic Student Association. The reason cited for the suspension was a statement by the association that supported "protesting the oppressive and intimidating atmosphere created in the university."
These suspensions and raids come amid a broader wave of dismissals targeting faculty members at various Iranian universities. In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after first being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Administration Said To Issue $6 Billion Sanctions Waiver Amid Signs Of U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap
Multiple news agencies say U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed off on a sanctions waiver to allow some $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar as part of a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, with AP saying Congress was notified of the move on September 11.
Tehran had indicated earlier on September 11 that it believed a swap would be finalized soon.
Last month, Iranian and U.S. officials said they had reached an agreement on moving five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, into house arrest from the notorious Evin prison where they were being held. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified.
The limited custody of the Americans was said to be part of a larger deal involving up to $7 billion in assets frozen in South Korea.
The United States had declined to confirm the amount of money involved and said it was not U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
Senior Iranian officials said last month that the five imprisoned individuals would remain in Iran until all conditions -- which reportedly included the release of several Iranian prisoners in the United States -- were met. The identities of the Iranians have not been disclosed.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said through a spokesman on September 11 that $6 billion in assets in South Korea would be unblocked within days and that a swap would take place "in the near future." But the spokesman, Naser Qanaani, said the events were not linked.
Later the same day, AP reported that Blinken signed the blanket waiver for international banks to unfreeze the Iranian assets in South Korea last week and cited a notification to Congress.
It said that as part of the deal, the Biden administration had agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden has already faced tough criticism from Republicans and others who oppose any deal that might throw a lifeline to an Iranian economy buffeted by U.S. sanctions, with Tehran continuing what they say is disruptive and dangerous behavior in the region.
Mike Turner, the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, has said Congress should consider a travel ban to prevent Americans from traveling to Iran.
The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized its efforts to end the suffering of unjustly detained individuals and the pain their families suffer during their detention.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Lithuania Counters Lukashenka's Squeeze On Belarusians Abroad With 'Foreigner Passports'
The head of the Lithuanian Interior Ministry's Migration Department says the number of Belarusian nationals seeking so-called foreigners' passports is likely to rise following a consular clampdown by Minsk but that Belarusians who fled the regime and have the proper documentation can receive the alternative Lithuanian travel document in as little as five days.
Migration Department Director Evelina Gudzinskaite said foreigners' passports have been used only rarely in the past but that more than 1,000 Belarusians who fled their homeland now live in Lithuania.
Vilnius and other EU capitals are seeking ways to ease life for Belarusian expatriates since longtime ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka last week ordered his embassies abroad to stop issuing new passports and limit other services in what critics fear is an effort to clamp down further on dissent.
Tens of thousands of Belarusians have left Belarus since Lukashenka claimed a sixth presidential mandate after a flawed presidential election in 2020 and unleashed a brutal crackdown on unprecedented pro-democracy demonstrations and on opposition leaders.
The presidential challenger who claimed to have beaten Lukashenka on a tide of public dissatisfaction and resentment against his police-state tactics, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to neighboring Lithuania along with many other opposition leaders who were either expelled or threatened with jail terms.
Gudzinskaite told Delfi.lt in remarks published on September 11 that Vilnius believes demand will grow following Lukashenka's most recent tightening of services to Belarusian citizens abroad.
She then told RFE/RL's Belarus Service that just 16 Belarusians applied to Lithuanian authorities for the foreigners' passports all of last year.
"More than 1,000 Belarusians who left and cannot return to their homeland now live in Lithuania," Gudzinskaite said. "Sooner or later, their passports will expire and they will need another document."
She said that "if all the documents are in order, the procedure for preparing a passport of a foreign citizen takes five days."
According to Lukashenka's decree published on September 4, Belarusians can only get a new passport or renew an old one inside Belarus.
Belarus's largely exiled opposition has called the move a “repressive mechanism.”
They have expressed hope that European and other governments will help Belarusians avoid being forced to return to the country against their will -- particularly those who might face jail or other persecution from a regime seemingly spurred by its deepening alliance with Moscow and increasing isolation from the West.
U.K. Says Russia Targeted Black Sea Cargo Ship With Missiles
Russia's military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with "multiple missiles" last month, but they were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian forces, Britain said on September 11, citing intelligence. A vessel in Russia's Black Sea Fleet fired the missiles, which included two Kalibr cruise missiles, toward the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa on August 24, according to the U.K. government. "Despite its failure, this is a clear demonstration of Russia's continuing attempts to choke Ukraine's economy," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
