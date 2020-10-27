Two People Reportedly Killed In Shoot-Out Between Police Units In Russia's Chechnya

A shoot-out between representatives of police units in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has left two people dead, according to several local media reports.



The reports, quoting various sources close to the volatile region's law enforcement structures, said the shoot-out erupted between officers of the riot police (OMON) and the Russian National Guard's special rapid-reaction unit (SOBR) in the town of Achkhoi-Matan on October 27.



One SOBR officer and a civilian were killed in the shooting, the reports say.



Some reports also say that three people were wounded in the incident.



Investigators are said to be at the site and assessing the situation.



Chechnya's Interior Ministry declined to comment on the incident to the RBK news agency.

The Investigative Committee also refused to comment.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, and RBK