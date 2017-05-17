WikiLeaks Source Chelsea Manning Freed From U.S. Military Prison

Chelsea Manning has been released from a U.S. military prison after serving seven years for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

The military said that she left a prison in Kansas on May 17.

In January, shortly before he left office, President Barack Obama commuted most of what remained of Manning's 35-year sentence.

The 29-year-old soldier, who was born Bradley Manning, was convicted in 2013 of 20 charges in connection with the leaks, including espionage.

After her sentencing, Manning said she had felt female since childhood and wanted to live as a woman.

Manning was deployed to Iraq as an intelligence analyst when she leaked the diplomatic cables and military files to WikiLeaks.

She defended her move by saying she had wanted to spark a public debate in the United States about the role of the U.S. military and foreign policy, but later apologized for "hurting" the country.

