China Reveals New Leadership Team, No Obvious Xi Successor

China's Communist Party has unveiled the lineup of its highest body, which will rule alongside President Xi Jinping as he embarks on a second five-year term as party leader.

Apart from Xi, Prime Minister Li Keqiang is the only one to retain his seat in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee.

The committee doesn’t contain an obvious successor to Xi, breaking with tradition and indicating that he may seek to remain in power past 2022 when his new term ends.

The announcement on October 25 follows the end of the Communist Party National Congress, which is held every five years.

On October 24, the congress elevated Xi's status by inserting his name and his plan to increase the country’s global role into the party’s constitution alongside past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Xi has consolidated power in the world's second-largest economy since assuming the Communist Party leadership in 2012.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN