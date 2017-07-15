China Cremates Body Of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo

China has cremated the body of jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him spend his final days free and abroad.

Chinese authorities said the cremation took place on July 15 in a ceremony attended by family, including his wife.

Liu’s wife, Liu Xia, has been kept under house arrest since he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.

Liu died on July 13 from multiple organ failure that followed a battle with liver cancer while serving an 11-year sentence for "inciting subversion of state power" after helping to write a petition calling for sweeping political reforms in 2009.

In funeral photographs handed out by the government, Liu Xia and other family members are seen standing around the coffin containing Liu's body, surrounded by white flowers, a symbol of mourning in China.

His death has prompted tributes around the world.

But there has been little mention of him in the heavily-censored Chinese media. On social media, the Chinese government has reportedly censored reactions to his death.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters