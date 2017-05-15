China's Xi Decries Protectionism At One Belt, One Road Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appealed to foreign governments to pursue "greater openness and cooperation" and "reject protectionism" in seeking global economic growth.

He was addressing officials from 29 countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa on May 15, the second day of a two-day summit in Beijing on the One Belt, One Road plan -- an initiative that could increase China's global influence on trade and geopolitics.

"In a world of growth, interdependence, and challenges, no country can tackle the challenges or solve the world's problems on its own," said Xi, who was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On May 15, Xi pledged an additional $124 billion for China's trade initiative, which seeks to connect the country with Africa, Asia, and Europe through a network of ports, railways, roads, and industrial parks.

Beijing is promoting itself as a champion of free trade at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has been questioning trade deals as he pursues an "America First" foreign policy.

In one of his first actions after taking office in January, Trump signed an order to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a major trade pact that was negotiated under President Barack Obama but never ratified by the U.S. Congress.

Russia has reacted cautiously to the One Belt, One Road initiative, which analysts say has the potential to increase Beijing's influence in regions such as Central Asia at the expense of Moscow.

But Putin voiced support for the plan on May 15 and said Russia intends to be heavily involved.

"Everything that is being proposed is part of the trend of modern development and is very much needed and in demand to a high degree," Putin said at the forum.

"This is precisely why Russia not only supports One Belt, One Road, but will actively participate in its implementation together with our Chinese partners and, of course, with other countries that are interested."

Other leaders of former Soviet republics who attended the summit were Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyaev, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev, and Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic were also among those in attendance.

Few Western leaders were there, although Britain, France, and Germany were represented by top finance officials. The United States sent a senior White House adviser.

