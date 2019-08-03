China Brushes Off Trump Suggestion Of Joining New Arms Treaty

China rejected suggestions by U.S. President Donald Trump that it join a new arms deal with the United States and Russia following the demise of the 31-year-old landmark nuclear accord between Washington and Moscow.



Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, on August 2 said Beijing regretted the scrapping of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty but that he did not see Beijing acting on Trump’s call to be a part of a new arms accord.



The INF banned the Soviet Union and United States from developing, producing, or deploying ground-launched cruise or ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers after it was ratified by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1988.



Both the United States and NATO have accused Russia of violating the pact by deploying the 9M729 missile, know to NATO as the SSC-8. Moscow says the 9M729's range is under 500 kilometers and accuses the United States of breaking the deal.



Critics have warned that the pullout from the INF could lead to a new arms race between the United States and Russia.



Trump on August 2 told reporters he would like to establish a new accord with Russia that would reduce all nuclear forces, and possibly with China involved as well.



"If we could get a pact where they reduce and we reduce nuclear, that would be a good thing for the world. I do believe that will happen," Trump told reporters.



"And I will tell you China was very, very excited about talking about it and so was Russia," Trump said. "So I think we'll have a deal at some point."



However, China’s Zhang said that "the United States is saying China should be a party in this disarmament agreement, but I think everybody knows that China is not at the same level with the United States and the Russian Federation."



China's Xinhua news agency on July 30 quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying, "China will in no way agree to making the INF Treaty multilateral," while hitting out at Washington for its withdrawal from the treaty.



U.S. officials have said that nearly all of China's ballistic and cruise missiles would have violated the INF.



"Since the strategic environment has changed rapidly since the end of the Cold War, we need to find ways to use arms control to address the rise of China's nuclear arsenal, the increase of Russia's non-strategic weapons stockpiles, and the emergence of new technologies like hypersonic weapons," said Congressman Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.



Tensions are high between Washington and Beijing over, among other issues, a trade war that has seen both sides set sanctions against the other’s products, with more sanctions threatened.



Meanwhile, NATO said a request by Moscow to declare a moratorium on the deployment of short- and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe was not credible because Russia has already deployed such weapons.



"This is not a credible offer because Russia has deployed missiles for years. There is zero credibility in offering a moratorium on missiles they are already deploying," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels.



"There are no new U.S. missiles, no new NATO missiles in Europe, but there are more and more new Russian missiles," Stoltenberg added



However, he said NATO "does not want a new arms race" and confirmed there were no plans for the Western alliance to deploy land-based nuclear missiles of its own in Europe.



The INF and the successor to the Cold War-era START agreement to reduce strategic nuclear missile launchers, New START, a U.S.-Russia accord that entered into force in 2011, are two of the bedrocks of arms control between the world's two leading nuclear-armed states.



New START will lapse in early 2021 unless the U.S. and Russian presidents decide to extend it.



With reporting by Reuters, RFE/RL, Interfax, and AFP



