Chinese Woman Charged With Manslaughter Over Deadly Fire In Russia

Authorities in the Siberian region of Tomsk have charged the head of a Chinese company over a fire that claimed 12 lives earlier in January.



The Investigative Committee said on January 27 that Sun An Ni, a woman who heads the company Green Wood and holds Chinese citizenship, was detained two days earlier in the town of Asino.



The committee said she was later charged with unintentional manslaughter – an accusation she rejected.



A January 21 fire at Green Wood's house for migrant workers in the town of Prichulymsky killed 12 people and injured two.



Eleven of those killed were Uzbeks; the other victim was believed to be Russian.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS