Rallies For Climate Change Action Spread Around Globe

Hundreds of thousands of people, including many children and teenagers, are joining climate strikes across the world.



From Sydney to Kabul, Islamabad to Berlin, kids, parents, and supporters took to the streets on September 20 to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a UN summit.



The global strike is partly inspired by the activism of 16-year-old Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading "Fridays for Future" over the past year.

Thunberg is expected to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit on September 23.



In the Afghan capital, Kabul, about 100 demonstrators were led by a group of young women carrying a banner reading "Fridays for Future."

An armored personnel carrier was deployed to protect them.



Pakistanis took to the streets of their capital, Islamabad, and several other Pakistani cities



Protests were also reported in North Macedonia, Romania, Ukraine, and many other countries.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and the BBC