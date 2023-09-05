News
Ukraine War Spurs Jump In Usage Of Cluster Munitions, Report Shows
Attacks using cluster munitions by both Russia and Ukraine since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion last year have helped lead to a "dramatic" increase in the usage of such weapons, highlighting the need for more countries to join a global ban.
The Cluster Munitions Coalition (CMC) campaign group on September 5 released its annual report on cluster munitions, saying that in 2022 at least 1,172 people, 95 percent of whom were civilians, were casualties of cluster munitions in eight countries: Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Laos, Lebanon, Burma, Syria, and Yemen.
"The shocking increase in new civilian casualties from cluster munitions serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact these heinous weapons have on civilians, including children," CMC director Tamar Gabelnick said.
"All countries that have not banned these weapons must do so immediately. There can be no excuse for their continued use," Gabelnick added.
Cluster munitions are globally banned because they cause both immediate and long-term civilian harm, leaving behind unexploded remnants that act as land mines for years. A total of 112 countries have ratified a 2008 convention banning cluster munitions. Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are not among them.
According to the report, no new casualties from cluster munition attacks were recorded in 2021, although at least 149 victims from remnants of earlier cluster munition attacks were identified. In 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine, 890 new casualties from cluster munitions were reported in Ukraine alone.
"It's unconscionable that civilians are still dying from cluster munition attacks 15 years after these weapons were outlawed," said Mary Wareham, arms advocacy director at Human Rights Watch and editor of the report.
Russia has used cluster munitions repeatedly in Ukraine since its full-scale invasion of the country on February 24, 2022, causing civilian deaths and injuries, the report said. Ukrainian forces have also used cluster munitions, resulting in civilian casualties.
The report comes after the United States announced in July that it would start sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, prompting criticism from allies and rights groups. Washington says that Kyiv needs the weapons to prevent Russian forces from halting its counteroffensive.
WATCH: Award-winning Ukrainian journalist Andriy Dubchak barely escaped with his life as he and his son came under cluster-bomb attack. The attack blew out his car's windows, ripped through the vehicle, and fragments even tore through his trousers.
Russia has denied using cluster munitions in Ukraine despite mounting evidence from Human Rights Watch and other rights groups to the contrary.
New use of cluster munitions was also recorded in Burma and Syria in 2022, the CMC said.
Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk long after wars end. In 2022, there were a total of at least 185 casualties from cluster-munition remnants in Azerbaijan, Iraq, Laos, Lebanon, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen, the report said.
Children accounted for 71 percent of all casualties of cluster-munition remnants where the age group was recorded.
A total of 112 countries have ratified or acceded to a 2008 convention banning cluster munitions, while 12 more have signed it.
There have been no confirmed reports or allegations of new use, production, or transfers of cluster munitions by any state party to the convention, the report said.
Russian Mathematician Held In Custody On New Charges Of Justifying Terrorism
A Russian Court decided to detain mathematician Azat Miftakhov until November 3 on new charges of justifying terrorism. The district court of Kirov issued its ruling on September 5, a day after Miftakhov was detained as he exited a penal colony where he had just served a six-year sentence after being found guilty of involvement in an arson attack. He rejected the charges, while rights groups noted his body showed signs of torture from interrogations. Memorial, a prominent Russian human rights organization, has recognized Miftakhov as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Russia's 'General Armageddon,' Not Seen Since Wagner Mutiny, Reappears In Telegram Photo
General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen publicly since the June mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries, has reappeared in a new photograph online, adding further mystery to the fate of the Russian commander.
Unnamed U.S. officials, meanwhile, said Surovikin had been freed from custody days after the crash of the plane belonging to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and that he still retains his rank, according to The New York Times.
Dubbed “General Armageddon,” Surovkin was commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces when he was tapped in October to take overall command of Russia’s flagging Ukraine invasion. He was removed about three months later.
On June 23, in the early hours of the mutiny launched by Prigozhin, Surovikin was seen in a video where he appealed to Wagner mercenaries to call off their rebellion.
An ally of Prigozhin, with ties dating back to his command of Russian forces in Syria, Surovikin was frequently championed by Prigozhin, who faulted Russian commanders for not being more ruthless and indiscriminate in the war.
Since that video, however, Surovikin had not been seen publicly, with rumors mounting that the Kremlin had arrested him, amid a purge of military officers and security officials seen to have backed Prigozhin’s mutiny. President Vladimir Putin had called the mutineers “traitors” and the rebellion a “stab in the back.”
On August 22, several Russian news reports said Surovikin had been relieved of command of the Aerospace Forces.
A day later, on August 23, a business jet linked to Prigozhin crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Russian authorities later said DNA evidence showed Prigozhin was among the 10 killed in the crash. His body was buried in a St. Petersburg cemetery days later.
The photograph that showed Surovikin was published September 4 by Ksenia Sobchak, a journalist and former socialite whose father was President Vladimir Putin’s boss in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. The image showed the general in civilian clothes, along with a woman identified as his wife.
“General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today,” she said in the September 4 post on Telegram
It wasn’t immediately possible to verify the photo or when or where it was taken.
In a post to Telegram several hours later, Aleksei Venediktov, a prominent and well-connected Russian journalist, said Surovikin was at home with his family. He said Surovikin was “on leave on the instruction of the Defense Ministry.”
In its September 4 report, The New York Times cited “two U.S. officials and a person close to the Russian Defense Ministry” as saying Surovikin had been released from custody in the days after the crash of Prigozhin’s jet.
Surovikin retained his rank and was still a military officer, “but he no longer has any career prospects,” one of The New York Times sources said.
Kyrgyz Opposition Party To Contest Leader's Detention
Kyrgyzstan's leading opposition party said authorities were trying to destroy it and vowed to fight the detention of its leader, who is accused of treason. "We believe the steps taken by the authorities against our leader and party members are criminal," United Kyrgyzstan wrote on social media late on September 4. It vowed to fight Adakhan Madumarov's detention after the leading rival of President Sadyr Japarov was arrested on September 2. Details of the investigation have not been made public but local media have reported that the case is linked to a border agreement signed in 2009 with Tajikistan.
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Advance Past Russia's 'Dragon's Teeth' Defenses In Zaporizhzhya
Ukrainian forces in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region have breached formidable Russian defensive obstacles, according to a U.S.-based research group.
"Ukrainian light infantry has advanced to positions beyond anti-tank ditches and dragon’s teeth anti-tank obstacles that comprise the current Russian defensive layer" in the west of the region, the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in an assessment of the battleground situation in Ukraine on September 4. "Ukrainian forces likely intend to hold those positions."
The assessment comes as Kyiv has made changes to its war leadership and rebuffed Western criticism of the pace of its nearly three-month-old counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.
On September 3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov submitted his resignation in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was a decision to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole."
Reznikov, who played a key role in persuading Ukraine's Western partners to provide billions of dollars in military aid and sophisticated weapons to assist the country after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, will be replaced by Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin.
Unidentified U.S. officials have recently expressed frustration at the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive and have questioned the tactics being used to overcome Russia's own counteroffensive in the northeast and formidable defenses in the southeast.
Washington later said that the criticism was "not helpful" and that the United States had recently seen "notable success" achieved by Kyiv's military.
in a September 2 Telegram post, Zelenskiy pushed back at the criticism, saying that "Ukrainian forces are moving forward. Despite everything, and no matter what anyone says, we are advancing, and that is the most important thing."
The following day, the Ukrainian military claimed it had breached Russia's first line of defense in the Zaporizhzhya region after weeks of painstaking demining.
The ISW said that Ukrainian soldiers had advanced past Russian defenses southeast of the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhya. Ukrainian forces there are attempting to reach the city of Melitopol in an attempt to cut off a land bridge that links Russian-occupied territory in the east to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
The research group said that Ukrainian forces had approached Russian defensive lines in other areas of the southeast and were widening breaches at other points in the area.
Serbian Basketball Player Has Kidney Removed After Injury In Manila
Serbia's Borisa Simanic has undergone surgery to remove a kidney after being injured at the Basketball World Cup. Simanic had an operation in a Manila hospital after being hit by a South Sudan player's elbow during a pool game on August 30. Complications arising from the operation meant he had to have further surgery on September 3, when one of his kidneys was removed, the team said on September 4. Simanic, 25, plays for Zaragoza in Spain. Serbia will play Lithuania in the World Cup quarterfinals on September 5. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
U.S. Says North Korea's Kim Expects Arms Meeting With Putin
The White House says arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea “are actively advancing,” and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on September 4. Kim is likely to travel this month to Vladivostok to meet Putin, The New York Times reported. The White House said last week that Russia is in talks with Pyongyang to acquire weapons for Moscow's fight in Ukraine.
Demonstrators In Skopje Demand Justice Over Alleged Cancer-Drug Thefts
SKOPJE -- Allegations that cancer drugs were stolen from an oncology clinic in Skopje and sold on the black market have prompted an angry demonstration in the North Macedonia capital in which protestors demanded justice for affected patients.
Demonstrators threw eggs and left traces of "bloody" palms and wrote "murderers" on government buildings on September 4 after the Prosecutor-General's Office announced that an investigation was being opened into allegations made in recent media reports.
"For a person who is fighting for his life, every day is important, and in the end some directors and ministers will be found to have destroyed his life," one demonstrator who recently lost his mother to breast cancer told RFE/RL. "We had a lot of such cases in health care, and no one was responding."
The Prosecutor-General's Office on September 2 announced its investigation after media reports that said some drugs on which cancer patients depend are difficult to find and that employees of one Skopje clinic were caught reselling the drugs on the black market.
On September 4, the office said that it was investigating three cases of attempted drug theft and bribery related to the oncology clinic and that computers had been seized from the facility and interrogations were being conducted.
Once case has already resulted in criminal proceedings and the Prosecutor-General's Office said there could be more.
The Health Ministry and the oncology clinic gave assurances at a joint press conference on September 4 that adequate care is being provided to cancer patients but that they cannot be held responsible for what happened before "their time."
The organizers of the protest demanded that the last three health ministers take responsibility for the alleged cancer-drug thefts because the abuses have being going on for a long time.
The Social Democratic Party (SDSM) won the Balkan country's general elections in January 2022 and heads a coalition government along with two ethnic Albanian parties.
Russia Says It Downed Ukraine-Launched Drones Targeting Moscow
Russia shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones early on September 5 that were targeting the country's capital, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said that its air defense systems destroyed two drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region, as well as one closer to the capital, over the Istra district of the Moscow region. Russian news agencies reported that almost 50 flights were canceled or postponed early on September 5 from the four major airports around the capital -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Military Staff Will Hear Issues Raised By Soldiers, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says issues raised during his meetings with soldiers who have battled on the front line will be considered by top Ukrainian military officials.
“It is crucial to support our warriors and talk directly [to them]. What they have told me will be on the staff’s agenda,” he said in an evening video on X, formerly Twitter, on September 4 after visiting troops in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.
Zelenskiy said it is useful and important to hear from soldiers who have been in battle about what is missing and what needs to be changed.
The presidential press service said earlier on September 4 that Zelenskiy listened to reports from combat brigade commanders about the operational situation at the front, the interaction between units, the troops' ability to carry out combat tasks, and the level of material and technical support.
Zelenskiy talked with commanders about several issues, including the growing need for drones and anti-drone equipment, insufficient staffing, and the lack of certain types of ammunition.
He posted a video of himself on social media meeting commanders and soldiers in an unnamed location in the Donetsk region, which has faced some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded last year.
The president and the commanders discussed the creation of an auxiliary brigade support system, which would take over managerial functions, freeing up commanders' time to focus on combat. The meetings also discussed ways to increase the motivation of soldiers, the press service said.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said earlier that its troops had successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area north of Klishchiyivka, near Bakhmut, while the offensive in the Zaporizhzhya region continues.
Zelenskiy also visited stabilization points where medical aid is provided to soldiers who have been wounded and injured in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya areas.
Zelenskiy announced on September 3 that he had made the decision to switch defense ministers to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole" after 550 days of war with Russia.
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on September 4 submitted his resignation, paving the way for Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, to take his place.
Umerov, 41, who is a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was appointed last year to head the country's State Property Fund.
With reporting by AFP
Russians, Belarusians Given Green Light To Compete As Neutrals By World Aquatics
Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals in World Aquatics events, the sport's governing body said on September 4. A maximum of one "individual neutral athlete" from each country will be allowed to compete per event under the strict criteria set by the independent Aquatics Integrity Unit. World Aquatics said it recognizes the dedication, commitment, and talent of athletes, regardless of their nationality. The organization banned competitors from both countries from international tournaments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Pakistani PM Claims Weapons Left Behind In Afghanistan Add To Security Threats
Pakistan's caretaker prime minister says that weapons and military equipment left behind by U.S. and other foreign forces in Afghanistan are being used against Pakistan, worsening the security situation in the country.
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on September 4 that many thought that the situation in Pakistan would improve after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, but instead it has worsened.
Kakar claimed the reason for the insecurity is the seizure by various groups of weapons left behind in the hasty withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces two years ago.
"Weapons and military equipment in Afghanistan were left unmanaged after the withdrawal of the United States and its allies," Kakar said, adding that these weapons were dangerous for Pakistan, Central Asia, and Iran.
The equipment includes modern weapons such as night binoculars, he said, speaking to a select group of journalists at his office in Islamabad.
The Taliban seized U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered. There is no definite information on how much U.S. equipment was left behind.
Kakar did not provide any evidence to support his allegation or directly link the Afghan Taliban to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TPP). He said there was a need to adopt a "coordinated approach" to tackling the challenge of the leftover equipment.
Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, former Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and other Pakistani officials have accused militants of traveling from Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
The TPP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has said that its militants are operating from tribal areas. The group says that Pakistani officials are blaming Afghanistan to cover up their failures.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, said in an interview with Al-Arabia TV last week that he was committed to regional security. He previously called on Pakistan to end the conflict with the TTP through negotiations.
With reporting by AP
Russia Confirms It Won't Hold Zapad Military Exercises This Year
Russia will not conduct the major military exercises known as Zapad (West) this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said. The Zapad exercise was supposed to take place this month. "No, this year we have 'training' in Ukraine," Shoigu said on September 4 after talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Russia last staged the Zapad drills with its ally Belarus in September 2021, five months before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov announced the Zapad exercises for this year in December. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kosovo's President Accuses Serbia Of Following 'Putin's Plan' By Destabilizing Balkans
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani has accused Serbia of trying to destabilize the Western Balkans in a similar fashion to how she said Russia acted against Ukraine in 2014.
Speaking during a visit to the Albanian capital, Tirana, on September 4, Osmani cited the conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists fought Ukrainian government forces, and the subsequent annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula as reference points for actions now being taken by Serbia in flashpoints across the region.
"By precisely implementing the plan that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin implemented in 2014 against Ukraine, [Serbian President Aleksandar] Vucic and Serbia are aiming to destabilize the entire Western Balkans, and through the destabilization of our region attack the values and the system of values on which the EU and NATO stand," Osmani said.
Osmani did not provide any evidence to support her claims and Serbian officials did not immediately respond to her statement.
Tensions between majority Albanians in Kosovo and local Serbs supported by Belgrade erupted into ethnic violence that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers in northern Kosovo in late May, after municipal elections a month earlier that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs.
The United States and European Union each criticized Pristina's lack of coordination when it tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas in late May.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
The role of Serbian agitators in the violence and tough rhetoric from Serbia's Vucic helped fuel criticism among international observers that the West was bending too much to accommodate Belgrade in the long-running spat.
Relations between Serbia and its former province have been on edge for more than two decades.
EU-mediated talks have failed to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries but not Serbia, Russia, nor a handful of EU member states.
In neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina, the situation is similar with Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians. More than 1,600 people are still considered missing.
Jailed Iranian Teacher Faces New Charges As Health Worsens
Imprisoned teacher Jafar Ebrahimi faces new charges of creating a public disturbance and insulting prison authorities, and has been transferred to another prison despite warnings from his lawyer that he should remain in Evin prison because of his "critical" health condition.
Erfan Karamveisi, the lawyer of the jailed spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on September 3 that the new case was announced after Ebrahimi, contrary to "promises made by prison officials," had been transferred along with several other political prisoners to the Ghezel Hesarp prison in Karaj.
"This transfer was illegal," Karamveisi wrote.
Karamveisi had recently expressed concern about the deteriorating physical condition of Ebrahimi, saying he urgently required medical attention due to "intestinal inflammation" and "diabetes." He has also warned about the risk of Ebrahimi losing his eyesight.
Earlier in August, a Tehran appeals court upheld a five-year prison sentence handed to Ebrahimi after he was detained in April 2022 ahead of protests to be held the next day, Teachers' Day in Iran.
Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all union activists, were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iran has attempted to link the French nationals to the protesting Iranian teachers. The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian Teachers' Union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the French couple of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Ebrahimi said in a November 2022 letter that after he was transferred from Tehran's infamous Evin prison to a hospital due to illness, he was chained to the hospital bed for 12 days and denied access to his lawyer and family.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Professor Dismissed Amid Purge Ahead Of Amini's Death Anniversary
Behrouz Chamanara, a professor at Kurdistan University in western Iran, has been dismissed following a directive from the Ministry of Intelligence as officials continue to attack academics for their support of protests over the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran said on its Telegram channel that Chamanara's removal came after the Kurdistan Intelligence Office rejected his qualifications to serve as a faculty member. Consequently, the university administrators terminated his employment based on the office's letter.
Chamanara confirmed the news by sharing an image of a letter addressed to Hamed Ghaderzadeh, the president of Kurdistan University.
In the letter, Chamanara explained that despite submitting two files regarding employment status conversion and contract extension to the university's recruitment committee at the end of the Iranian calendar year, his request for an extension was declined for reasons unrelated to academic or university matters.
Chamanara faced detention by security forces on November 26 following a statement read by Kurdistan University professors on the university premises. He was released eight days later after posting bail.
As the first anniversary of the start of the protests sparked by Masha Amini's death on September 16 approaches and a new academic year begins, the authorities have made clear that they will not tolerate a repeat of the type of student demonstrations that have shaken universities across Iran over the past 12 months.
In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny, and there has been a wave of professors being removed from their positions.
Most appear to have been fired for allegedly supporting student protests related to Amini's death and against the requirement that all women over the age of 9 wear the hijab, or hair-covering head scarf.
On August 29, at least 10 professors were fired, some of them by telephone, in what student unions have described as a "new innovation in suppressing and dismissing university professors."
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Afghan Women On Hunger Strike In Germany To Protest Taliban's 'Gender Apartheid'
A group of Afghan women's rights activists have launched a hunger strike in Germany to protest against the policies of the ruling Taliban that limit the rights and freedoms of Afghan women.
The hunger strikers, who have set up camp in the German city of Cologne, want the Taliban's policies against women to be internationally recognized as "gender apartheid."
After returning to power two years ago, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. It has also imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
In the latest prohibitions, the Taliban has banned women from public parks and closed women-only parks.
"We want the ongoing gender apartheid in Afghanistan to be formally recognized as such," Tamana Zaryab Paryani, one of the protesting women, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Paryani, who noted her state of health was "not really good," said they decided to launch the strike three days ago after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
"We wanted the discrimination [against women] to end, but it didn't happen," she added.
In a July report, UN experts said that the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
"Our protest also aims to secure the release of political prisoners in Afghanistan," said Fatima Zahra, another protester in Cologne.
She said that they want all financial support for the Taliban to end.
"The Taliban [leaders'] trips to other countries need to end because most of them are already on [terrorism] blacklists," she told Radio Azadi.
In a statement last month, Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women, declared the Taliban policies to be gender apartheid.
"They have created a system founded on the mass oppression of women that is rightly and widely considered gender apartheid," she said.
Bahous said that since returning to power, the Taliban "has imposed the most comprehensive, systematic, and unparalleled assault on the rights of women and girls" through "more than 50 edicts, orders, and restrictions."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in their policies toward women.
Borrell Confirms Swedish EU Diplomat Being Held In Iran
The European Union's top diplomat confirmed on September 5 that Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been captive in Iran for more than 500 days. Arriving at a meeting on development in the Spanish city of Cadiz, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that Brussels was pushing "relentlessly" for the 33-year-old's release. It's the latest known case of a foreigner being held there amid political tensions with the West. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Iran Reportedly Closes Water Park Over Hijab Violation
Iran has shut down a water park for allowing women entry without the mandatory head scarf, local media reported on September 4. The closure is part of stepped-up measures by the authorities over the past few months against women and businesses who fail to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code. "The Mojhaye Khorushan water park has been closed" since September 3 evening, Fars news agency quoted the complex manager, Mohammad Babaei, as saying. Babaei said the authorities had declared the park's closure due to people's "ignoring chastity and hjiab" rules.
Russian Court In Novosibirsk Sentences Five Soldiers For Leaving Unit
A Russian court in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk sentenced five soldiers to prison time for leaving their military units after being mobilized. Each was given a sentence of between five and 5 1/2 years in a penal colony. A sixth soldier was given a five-year suspended sentence. Since the beginning of the mobilization in September 2022, Russian military courts have received more than 2,900 cases against soldiers under tightened laws against desertion. In approximately 75 percent of the cases, they were found guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Pakistani Navy Helicopter Crash Kills Three Crew
A Pakistani Navy helicopter crashed in a southwestern city on September 4 after suffering a suspected mechanical fault, killing three crew members, the military said. The helicopter was on a training flight in the port city of Gwadar, in Balochistan Province, a navy spokesman said, a region where Islamabad has been battling a separatist insurgency for decades. The Sea King aircraft crashed during takeoff at around 10 a.m. local time after suffering an engine fire and losing its rear tail, according to a preliminary report shared with AFP by a military source.
- By AP
UN Nuclear Watchdog Report Says Iran Slows Enrichment Of Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium
Iran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels, a report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen by the Associated Press said on September 4. The confidential report comes as Iran and the United States are negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. Slowing its enrichment of uranium could serve as another sign that Tehran seeks to lower tensions between it and the United States after years of tensions since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Navalny Associate Says Family Attacked In Argentina, Warned To 'Stay Away' From Russia
Russian opposition economist Maksim Mironov, a former associate of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, said his family was attacked in Buenos Aires on September 1 when an unidentified man hit his wife, Aleksandra Petrachkova, in the face while she was walking their 10-month-old son and told her to "stay away" from Russia. Mironov says the aim of the attack was to intimidate him and his family. Mironov was the co-author of the economic block of Navalny's program in the 2018 presidential election. Now he teaches economics and publicly talks about the methods Russian authorities use to circumvent Western sanctions. To read the original story by RFE/RL Russian Service, click here.
Bucharest Denies Ukrainian Claim That Russian Drone Detonated On Romanian Territory
Romania's Defense Ministry has "categorically" denied a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry claim that at least one Russian drone launched during an overnight attack on a Ukrainian port fell and detonated on Romanian territory.
Kyiv said on September 4 that Russia launched the air strike on Ukrainian port infrastructure, and one of the drones hit across the Danube River in the territory of NATO-member Romania.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry, however, said the information released by Ukraine was false.
"The Ministry of National Defense categorically denies information from the public space regarding a so-called situation that occurred during the night of September 3 to 4 in which Russian drones allegedly fell on the national territory of Romania," it said.
Romania said that it monitored in real time the situation both during the night from September 3 to 4 and the night before.
"At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to the national territory or the territorial waters of Romania," the ministry said.
It added that measures to strengthen defenses on the eastern flank had been taken.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said earlier on Facebook that, according to the State Border Service, Iranian-made Shahed drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.
This is another confirmation that "Russian missile terror is a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Nikolenko said.
Nikolenko published a photo showing flames of an explosion visible from across a river. It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify where and when the photograph was taken.
NATO has a collective defense commitment under which the military alliance considers an attack on one ally to be an attack on all allies. Alliance members have provided Ukraine with military equipment and support but have warned against any moves that could provoke a slide into direct conflict with Russia.
Nikolenko in his Facebook post also urged Ukraine's partners to speed up the supply of modern missile-defense and antiaircraft systems, as well as combat aviation, “which will strengthen the protection of the infrastructure of Ukraine and neighboring countries."
The Russian military said on September 3 that its drone strikes hit the Ukrainian Danube River port of Reni on the border with Romania. It said fuel-storage facilities used to supply the Ukrainian military were the target.
Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports that lie across the Danube from Romania.
A Russian drone attack in July on Reni hit a Romanian commercial vessel, slightly damaging it. Romania said at the time that the damage was minor and the crew was not injured.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov Submits Resignation Letter
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has submitted his resignation, paving the way for Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, to take his place. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on September 3 that he had made the decision to switch ministers to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole" after 550 days of war with Russia. The 41-year-old Umerov, a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was last year appointed to head the country's State Property Fund. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
