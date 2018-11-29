Trump's Ex-Lawyer Admits Lying To Congress In Russia Probe

U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the federal investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. election.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to one count of making false statements to Congress in its investigation into whether Trump's campaign worked with Russia to sway the election.

Cohen made a false statement to a Senate committee about plans for building a Trump Tower hotel in Moscow, U.S. media reported.

Cohen admitted to the court that he was talking about a Trump Tower deal in Moscow as late as August 2017. Cohen had previously said that the deal was stopped in January 2016.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud, and his campaign work for Trump.

In September, his lawyer said that Cohen had been providing "critical information" to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators.

Mueller is investigating Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion with Trump’s campaign.

