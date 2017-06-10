Congressional Investigators Seek Tapes, Notes On Trump-Comey Conversations

With U.S. President Donald Trump and former FBI director James Comey accusing each other of lying about their conversations together, congressional committees are asking both sides to turn over evidence documenting their talks.

The House Intelligence Committee asked the White House to turn over any tape recordings or memos documenting Trump's dinner conversation with Comey in February at which Trump allegedly asked for Comey's loyalty and pushed to end the FBI's investigation of former aide Michael Flynn's ties with Russia.

Trump suggested on Twitter last month that the conversation was taped, but has been evasive about it since then.

The House committee also asked Comey to turn over his notes on the Trump conversations.

Comey said that he gave one key memo after the February dinner conversation to a friend, Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman, who later leaked the memo to the media.

Comey said he no longer has copies of that memo, but he would allow Richman to release it. That led the Senate Judiciary Committee to ask Richman for the memo on June 9.

Trump insisted on June 9 that he is being truthful and he is "100 percent" willing to testify under oath.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa

