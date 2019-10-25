Convicted Russian Agent Butina Set To Be Released From Florida Prison, Deported

Maria Butina, the Russian gun-rights activist convicted in the United States for acting as an unregistered foreign agent, is scheduled to be released on October 25 from prison in Florida and deported to Russia.

Her attorney, Bob Driscoll, told the dpa news agency that U.S. immigration agents will accompany Butina back to Russia.

Russia's state-run news agency TASS quoted Moscow's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, as saying he was told by the U.S. State Department that "Maria will be transferred from the Tallahassee federal prison to a migration center in the city of Miami, from where she will fly to Moscow on the same day."

Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April after admitting to gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other U.S. groups under the direction of a former Russian lawmaker. She was credited with time already served while awaiting trial or sentencing.

She admitted that she should have registered with the U.S. government but insisted she wasn't a spy and that all her actions took place out in the open.

The 30-year-old Butina filed an appeal document from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma, where she had been transferred after being held in Alexandria, Virginia.

It was not immediately clear when she had been transferred to the Tallahassee facility in Florida.

