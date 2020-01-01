Accessibility links

Russia

Cost Of Vodka, Cigarettes Climb As Russia Rings In 2020

(For illustrative purposes)

In addition to raising the monthly minimum wage this year by 7.5 percent to $195, Russian President Vladimir signed a number of laws that hiked child allowances for families and on so-called sin taxes.

Families can access the state “maternal fund” upon the birth of their second child and be able to use the equivalent of $7,518 to improve their living conditions, boost a mother’s pension, pay for schooling, and pay for goods and services that help children living with disabilities adapt in society.

The maternity fund, thus, saw a bump of 3.8 percent in comparison to 2017.

As for sin taxes such as, tobacco and alcoholic products, the minimum retail price for a half-liter bottle of vodka rose by $0.20 to $3.70. The same sized bottle of cognac now will cost at least $7, representing a $0.75 hike.

Excise taxes for cigarettes climbed by 14.5 percent to $32 per 1,000 cigarettes.

Broken down, $0.63 will be added to the price of each pack containing 20 cigarettes.

Alcohol consumption in Russia declined by 43 percent from 2003 to 2016, leading to a dramatic increase of life expectancy, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

In a study published on October 1, the UN health agency attributed the decline of consumption to a series of alcohol-control measures implemented by the state and a push toward healthy lifestyles.

As a result, Russian life expectancy reached a “historic peak” in 2018, standing at nearly 68 years for men and 78 years for women, the report said.

Based on reporting by TASS
