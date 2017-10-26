Council Of Europe Warns Azerbaijan To Free Opposition Leader Or Face Legal Action

The Council of Europe notified Azerbaijan on October 25 that it will take unprecedented legal steps against Baku unless it releases imprisoned political leader Ilgar Mammadov by the end of next month.

Mammadov, an opposition politician and rights activist who heads Azerbaijan's Republican movement, was arrested in February 2013 and charged with helping organize riots, in a case Western countries and rights groups have decried as politically motivated.

Mammadov was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2014. The European Court for Human Rights ruled in May 2014 that his imprisonment was a violation of his rights and was intended to silence or punish him for criticizing the government.

The Council of Europe said Mammadov is the only such political prisoner who has not been released after winning such a ruling from the European rights court. Council of Europe members are obliged to implement the court's judgments.

Azerbaijan's noncompliance has prompted the council's Committee of Ministers to launch what it said was a first-ever process for referring the case back to the court to decide whether the continued detention of Mammadov represents a further rights violation.

The committee on October 25 gave Baku until November 29 to either release Mammadov or it will discuss sending the case back to the rights court for a second ruling.

