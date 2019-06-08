Court To Decide Whether To Extend Detention Of Russian Investigative Reporter

MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow is due to rule on June 8 on whether to extend the detention of an investigative journalist for alleged drug offenses in a case that Russian and international journalists and rights organizations say is trumped up to punish him for his reporting.



Ivan Golunov, a reporter for the Latvia-based independent Meduza news site, was detained by police in downtown Moscow on June 6. Authorities said they found packets of mephedrone, a designer drug, in his backpack.



In a statement, Moscow police said a later search of Golunov's apartment turned up more drugs and some scales and that they had opened a criminal investigation.



Dmitry Dzhulai, Golunov's lawyer, said that he believed police had planted the drugs on his client to frame him.



He said that Golunov had been beaten and that police had refused to take swabs from his hands or the backpack or take fingernail samples to see if he had been in contact with drugs.

The 36-year-old has investigated high-level corruption among Moscow officials. Meduza says it believes the case is linked to his work.



The Moscow court hearing on June 8 could lead to a ruling to hold him in prison, put him under house arrest, or set him free.



Outside the court, several journalists held up placards with slogans including, "I am the journalist Ivan Golunov. Arrest me, too".



On June 7, hundreds of people protested outside the Moscow police headquarters building, taking turns standing in front of the building and holding signs, one by one, in protest of Golunov's arrest.

Police briefly detained 11 people, many of them prominent journalists, even though individual pickets are legal in Russia.



Golunov is well-known in Russia for his investigations into corruption in the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.



Meduza General Director Galina Timchenko and Editor in Chief Ivan Kolpakov issued a statement on June 7 demanding Golunov's release.



"We are confident that Ivan Golunov is not guilty," the Meduza statement said. "Moreover, we have every reason to believe that Golunov was targeted because of his journalistic activities. We know that in recent months he received threats. We know the reasons why he was threatened, and we have an idea from whom the threats came."



It adds that Meduza "will defend its journalist by all possible means."



Russia opposition politician and anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny said he has "no doubt" that Golunov's detention was politically motivated.

Navalny said it was an attempt by Moscow authorities to silence the journalist ahead of regional elections in September.



Reporters Without Borders warned that Golunov's arrest could mark "a significant escalation in the persecution" of independent journalists in Russia.



The director of Amnesty International’s office in Russia also expressed concern.



“The circumstances of Ivan Golunov's detention sound dubious and follow a depressingly familiar pattern…. Everything indicates that the authorities are planting drugs on their targets to shut them up with a jail sentence," said Natalia Zviagina.

With reporting by AFP