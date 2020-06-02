COVID-19: Armenia Sees Growth In Cases Amid Lockdown Easing

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 375,000 with more than 6.2 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Armenia

Health authorities in Armenia have reported a record number of daily coronavirus infections and deaths amid a steady growth of cases recorded since the government began easing a nationwide lockdown in mid-April.



The number of coronavirus cases in the country of about 3 million rose by 517 to 10,009 in the past 24 hours, the Armenian Health Ministry said on June 2, just a day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced he and four members of his family had tested positive for the virus.

The ministry said 19 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll to 158. The fatalities do not include the deaths of 56 other people who were also infected with the virus. The ministry says that those deaths were primarily caused by other, preexisting conditions.



Health authorities also said that a total of 3,427 patients have recovered from the disease.



The number of infections and deaths in Armenia has gone up continuously since the government in mid-April started to gradually dismantle a nationwide lockdown declared in late March, allowing virtually all sectors of the Armenian economy to reopen by May 10.



Pashinian's government has so far signaled no plans to reimpose restrictions, arguing that face masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing can stop the spread of the virus.



Pashinian has said that the approach by authorities remains the same. “We have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus,” he said.



Pashinian, who has isolated himself at his official residence, will continue his activities as head of the government while in isolation.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS