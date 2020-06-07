Russia's Coronavirus Cases Climb Past 467,000; Death Toll Up To 5,859

Russian officials have reported 8,984 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to nearly 470,000.

The daily tall released on June 7 showed a total of 467,673 cumulative infections, with the daily rate of increase hovering around 2 percent.

The national coronavirus task force also said 134 people had died of the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,859.



The apparent plateauing of cases has led government officials to start easing some of the economic restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the virus.

The restrictions imposed beginning in early April have hammered the Russian economy, which experts say will likely see its sharpest contraction since the 2008 economic crisis.

Russia's official death toll, meanwhile, has been under intense scrutiny amid criticism that officials are deliberately undercounting fatalities.

Moscow health officials recently revised the toll for April coronavirus fatalities upward, and figures being released later this month are expected to show a similar uptick in deaths for May in the Russian capital.

Russia now ranks third in the world for total infections, while the death toll makes it 14th in the world.