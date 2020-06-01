COVID-19: Restrictions Begin Easing In Moscow

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 370,000 with more than 6.1 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Russia

Shopping malls, parks, and small businesses such as laundry services are set to reopen in Moscow on June 1 as the Russian capital becomes the latest major city to ease coronavirus restrictions after two months of lockdown.

The relaxation comes as the number of cases worldwide surpassed more than 6.1 million.

The easing of restrictions in Moscow follow President Vladimir Putin's announcement that the epidemic had passed its peak in the country, which has claimed nearly 4,700 lives in Russia and infected more than 405,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

People will be able to leave their homes for brief trips to shop, walk dogs, or travel to essential jobs with a permit, and will be able to jog or exercise between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. but must wear masks, according to the new rules.

Moscow authorities, however, say restaurants, cafes, and cinemas will remain closed for now, and no mass gatherings will be allowed through June 14, when a citywide quarantine expires.

Like many other cities and countries in the world, Moscow started its lockdown in March.

While Muscovites welcomed the opportunity to leave their homes, many have ridiculed the new rules on social media, pointing to the more than 9,000 new infections recorded on May 31.

With reporting by AFP and dpa