COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan Won't Reimpose State Of Emergency

The global death toll from the coronavirus is over 490,000, with more than 9.6 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Kyrgyzstan

The government has decided not to reimpose a state of emergency over coronavirus despite a rise in cases in some cities.

Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Madamin Karataev said on June 26 that Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov had recommended holding off on reimposing the state of emergency, though officials will increase sanitary and epidemiology controls in public places.

The idea of reintroducing the state of emergency came amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the Central Asian country.

Under the previous state of emergency that ended in May, Kyrgyzstan locked down several cities and districts -- including the capital, Bishkek, where a curfew had been imposed.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov missed a June 24 parade in Moscow commemorating the end of World War II because two people aboard his flight to the Russian capital tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival.

Jeenbekov's office told RFE/RL that the head the presidential office's foreign-policy unit, Daniyar Sydykov, and a bodyguard had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On June 25, Jeenbekov's office said that the COVID-19 test he took upon his trip was negative. But it said Jeenbekov still would self-isolate and work remotely as a precaution.

Bishkek city authorities said on June 25 that all public transportation, including taxi services, will be suspended for the coming weekend -- June 27-28.

According to the Bishkek mayor's office, if the coronavirus situation continues to worsen, the capital may be locked down for 15 to 20 days.

As of June 26, the total number of confirmed positive cases in Kyrgyzstan was 4,204. Of these, 2,162 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment, while 43 people have passed away.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service