COVID-19: Uzbekistan Extends Lockdown, But Starts Lifting Some Restrictions

The global death toll from the coronavirus is almost 370,000 with more than 5.9 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Uzbekistan’s government has extended its coronavirus lockdown until June 15, but authorities say they are starting to lift restrictions in some parts of the country "depending on the epidemiological situation."

Uzbekistan's coronavirus-response headquarters also announced on May 30 that it will allow soccer league games to resume on June 5, but without any audience in attendance.

The special commission said the extension applies to "quarantine" restrictions as well as "enhanced measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus."

Uzbekistan on May 8 divided all regions of the country into zones depending on the spread of coronavirus -- including "red" zones deemed the most dangerous, "yellow" cautionary zones, and "green" zones declared as being free from the coronavirus.

The special commission said on May 30 that activities of realtors and organizations working in advertising and marketing would be permitted in red zones beginning on June 1.

Driving-education centers and some public organizations are also allowed to resume working in the yellow zones from June 1, it said.

Gyms, retreat centers and resorts, children's camps, and hotels are allowed to start working in green zones, the commission said.

Weddings and other family celebrations are also allowed in green zones starting on June 1 provided they comply with "all sanitary regulations," the commission said.

Health officials in Uzbekistan have reported 3,513 cases of the disease, including 14 deaths, since the first case was confirmed there on March 15.

