Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

COVID-19: Russia Reports Nearly 9,000 New Cases

Soldiers from Russia's national guard and police officers patrol in downtown Moscow on June 8.

In Russia, almost 9,000 new cases were reported on June 8, bringing the total to more than 476,000 -- the world's third-highest count after the United States and Brazil.

Russia also reported 112 more deaths, giving it a total of 5,971 -- a relatively low number compared to the overall infections that has prompted critics to suspect underreporting by health officials.

Moscow on June 8 ended its general lockdown and cancelled a system of required electronic passes for individual travel.

Residents of the Russian capital may now walk, use public transport, and drive without restrictions.

Many Russian regions are also relaxing restrictions introduced earlier to curb the spread of the virus.

With reporting by AP and AFP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG