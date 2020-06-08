COVID-19: Russia Reports Nearly 9,000 New Cases

In Russia, almost 9,000 new cases were reported on June 8, bringing the total to more than 476,000 -- the world's third-highest count after the United States and Brazil.



Russia also reported 112 more deaths, giving it a total of 5,971 -- a relatively low number compared to the overall infections that has prompted critics to suspect underreporting by health officials.



Moscow on June 8 ended its general lockdown and cancelled a system of required electronic passes for individual travel.

Residents of the Russian capital may now walk, use public transport, and drive without restrictions.



Many Russian regions are also relaxing restrictions introduced earlier to curb the spread of the virus.

With reporting by AP and AFP