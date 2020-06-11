COVID-19: Russian Cases Pass Half-Million Mark, Death Toll Exceeds 6,500

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 416,000 with more than 7.3 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Russia

Russian health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the country now exceeds half a million, while the death toll has rise past 6,500.

In a daily update of data, health authorities said on June 11 that 8,779 new cases had been registered across the country in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 502,436.

According to the authorities, 171 people died of COVID-19 over that period, bringing the total number of people who have died from the illness to 6,532.



Russia has the third-most cases of the virus in the world following the United States, with more than 2 million, and Brazil, which has recorded almost 775,000.