COVID-19: Russia Becomes Latest Country To Ease Restrictions

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 393,000 with more than 6.7 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Russia

Russia has eased border restrictions and lifted a coronavirus lockdown in Moscow, officials say, making the Russian capital the latest major city to end stay-at-home orders in effect for more than two months.

Russians from June 9 are allowed to travel abroad to care for ill relatives, for work, education, or medical treatment, according to a decree by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Foreigners can enter Russia to care for relatives or to receive medical treatment, he added.

Residents of Moscow, the Russian city hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, will no longer be required to obtain special passes for traveling around the city.

"Already starting tomorrow, the self-isolation regime is being lifted," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement on June 8.

Russia has reported a nationwide coronavirus caseload of more than 476,000, the world's third-highest, behind the United States and Brazil, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Moscow's cases accounted for about half of those recorded in the country. About 2,000 new cases have been reported daily in Moscow in recent weeks.

WATCH: In the Soviet era, Severodvinsk was a closed city because of its defense industries. Now it's been cut off again amid an outbreak of the coronavirus at nuclear submarine factories.

With reporting by dpa, AP, and Reuters