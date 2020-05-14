COVID-19: Armenian Government Approves Extending State Of Emergency

The global death toll from the coronavirus is almost 300,000 with more than 4.3 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Armenia

Armenia's government has approved extending the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until June 13.

The government explained its May 14 decision by saying that "the circumstances that led to the declaration of the state of emergency have not yet been eliminated, which is evidenced by the confirmed 3,860 coronavirus cases."

The move is due to be discussed in parliament later on May 14, but will require no vote for approval unless it is challenged by at least one of the parliamentary factions.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian told a government session that a nationwide lockdown could be reintroduced if the outbreak develops further and threatens to overwhelm the health-care system.

He added that the authorities were also discussing the possibility of obliging citizens to wear face masks in public.

Pashinian's My Step alliance has an 88-member faction in the 132-seat National Assembly, enough to override any objections from the opposition.

Armenia has registered 49 deaths due to the coronavirus.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service