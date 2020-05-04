COVID-19: Two Georgian Cities To End Lockdown; Serbia To Lift State Of Emergency

The global death toll from the coronavirus is more than 247,000 with more than 3.5 million infections confirmed, causing mass disruptions as governments continue to try to slow the spread of the new respiratory illness.

Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in RFE/RL's broadcast regions.

Georgia

Two major cities in Georgia, Batumi and Kutaisi, will lift the lockdowns imposed on them in mid-April to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on May 4 that the restrictions will be lifted the next day, adding that two other major cities in the South Caucasus country, Tbilisi, the capital, and Rustavi, may have their restrictions lifted by the end of the week.

Gakharia explained that lifting the restrictions meant that vehicles will be allowed to enter and exit the cities, though the nationwide curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. will remain until further notice.

Earlier on May 4, health authorities in Georgia said that four more individuals had tested positively for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 593, including nine deaths.

Serbia

Serbia will lift its state of emergency imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic, President Aleksandar Vucic has said.

Vucic said on broadcaster TV Pink on May 3 that parliament would vote on May 6 to end the state of emergency.

The Balkan country has enforced since March 15 some of the strictest lockdown measures in Europe as part of the state of emergency, including border closures and nightly and weekend curfews.

Vucic said that two conditions for restrictions to end had been met: Infections declining to under 5 percent of tests for seven days in a row, and there were significantly fewer people on respirators.

The country has confirmed 9,464 cases and 193 deaths from the COVID-19 disease.

From May 4, bus and rail services are allowed but passengers will be required to wear face masks and no air conditioning is allowed.

Shopping malls, cafes, and restaurants will also reopen with social-distancing and hygiene measures in place.

Small shops were allowed to reopen in late April.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan and Georgian services