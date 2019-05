Ali Aliyev was 14 years old when he and his family were forcibly put on a cattle train and moved out of Crimea. On May 18, 1944, the Soviet government deported more than 230,000 Crimean Tatars from their homeland as a form of collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis. Speaking to RFE/RL in 2014, 70 years after the deportations, Aliyev recounted the horrors of that time. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)