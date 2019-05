Ridvan Bekirov was 10 years old when his family was thrown out of its Crimean home and shipped thousands of kilometers away from their native land. Speaking to RFE/RL in 2014, 70 years after the deportation, Bekirov shared his memories of the events of May 1944, which affected more then 200,000 Crimean Tatars. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)