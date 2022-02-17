News
Noted Crimean Tatar Activist Detained In Russian-Occupied Crimea
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- Crimean Tatar activist Edem Dudakov has been detained in Crimea after his home was searched by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers.
Dudakov's lawyer, Edem Semedlyayev, told the Crimean Solidarity human rights group that his client was charged with inciting interethnic hatred. According to Semedlyayev, the charge stemmed from an online post Dudakov made in 2017.
"If found guilty, he could face up to 15 days in jail," Semedlyayev said.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram that Dudakov's residence was searched early in the morning on February 17, after which he was taken to the headquarters of the FSB's Anti-Extremism Center.
According to Denisova, Dudakov's lawyers were not allowed to be present during the search.
Dudakov is a leading member of the Congress (Kurultai) of the Crimean Tatars who in recent months has been actively raising the issue of the decrepit condition of the historic building of Hansaray (Khan's Palace).
The palace, built in the 16th century, was home to a succession of Crimean khans and is one of the best known Muslim palaces in Europe, alongside the Sultan palaces of Istanbul and the Alhambra in Spain.
Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Denisova condemned Dudakov's detention, calling it "another act of persecution and intimidation of Crimean Tatars."
"I emphasize that searches of Ukrainian citizens' homes in the temporarily occupied Crimea are contrary to international norms and are a direct violation of Article 5 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, which guarantees everyone the right to immunity, and Article 8 of the Convention -- right to respect everyone's private and family life," Denisova wrote.
Dudakov's detention comes less than a week after a court in Russia sentenced two Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group, a charge the Crimean Tatar community calls politically motivated.
Also last week, four Crimean Tatars were arrested on a charge of organizing the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, dozens of Crimean Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Father Of Navalny Associate Zhdanov Jailed For Parole Violation
The father of Ivan Zhdanov, a close associate of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, has been sent to prison for three years for what a court called the violation of restrictions imposed on him after he was handed a suspended prison sentence in December in a corruption case that critics say is politically motivated.
Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Twitter on February 17 that a court in the Arctic city of Naryan-Mar ruled that his father be sent to a penal colony to serve his three-year sentence because of the violations.
Yury Zhdanov, 67, was detained last month for illegally leaving Naryan-Mar for the region of Nizhny Novgorod in December without court permission.
His lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, said at the time that his client was not aware he was barred from leaving Naryan-Mar because the case had yet to be settled.
At the time of his travels, prosecutors were appealing Zhdanov's sentence and the court was still considering the motion.
A court in Naryan-Mar originally handed Zhdanov a three-year suspended sentence on December 19 on charges of fraud and forgery over an alleged recommendation he made to the town's administration to provide a local woman with a subsidized apartment. It later turned out that the woman's family had previously received housing allocations.
Zhdanov has rejected the charges. The apartment was later returned to municipal ownership in accordance with a court decision and no one among those who made the decision was held responsible.
Prosecutors had appealed the sentence, saying it was "mild," and demanding Zhdanov serve the three years behind bars.
Ivan Zhdanov, the former chief of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), has accused Russia's presidential administration of trying to pressure him by arresting his father.
Ivan Zhdanov left the country last year and currently lives abroad.
Navalny's FBK was known for publishing investigative reports about corruption among Russia's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
Last year, FBK and other groups associated with Navalny were labeled as "extremist" and banned in Russia.
Lukashenka, Putin To Meet Amid Joint Belarus-Russia Military Exercises
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 18 to discuss "further activities" regarding joint military forces as the two countries hold military exercises together.
Speaking during a visit to the Asipovitski military test field on February 17 as joint exercises were taking place, Lukashenka did not say whether the Russian troops will start leaving his country after the maneuvers, but emphasized that "there is no need to create Russian military bases in Belarus."
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
"Things will be decided tomorrow," Lukashenka said, referring to the meeting with Putin.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on February 17 that the drills will end as planned on February 20, but he did not comment on whether Russian forces will immediately leave.
With Belarus bordering both NATO's eastern flank and Ukraine, the exercises, involving some 30,000 Russian troops, have caused concern in the West over the Kremlin's true intentions given that it has amassed, according to U.S. intelligence estimates, about 130,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey said on February 16 that Russian troops will fully withdraw from Belarus after the conclusion of the exercises.
But Lukashenka has said he will hold talks with Putin to decide "when, on what terms, and on what schedule" Russian troops will depart.
With reporting by BelTA
Analyst, Kremlin Critic Solovei Released After Hours Of Questioning
MOSCOW -- Valery Solovei, a well-known Russian political analyst and Kremlin critic, has been released after being held for questioning after a search of his Moscow apartment.
Solovei's lawyer said the 61-year-old, known for his criticism of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, and his son were released late on February 16 after several hours of interrogation at the Investigative Committee.
The Russian state television channel RT and the news website Znak.com quoted sources as saying the two were detained as part of an unspecified probe into allegations of the incitement of hatred and discord. Their computers and other electronic gadgets were confiscated, the reports said.
According to the lawyer, Solovei and his son are currently classified as witnesses in a case of inciting hatred.
Moscow police also searched the home of Solovei's nephew, Fyodor Solovei, who said law enforcement officers confiscated his computers and books written in Ukrainian.
Valery Solovei worked as a teacher at the prestigious Moscow State Institute Of International Relations (MGIMO) until 2019. He left his job citing unspecified political reasons.
With reporting by RT, RIA Novosti, and Znak.com
West Accuses Moscow Of Misleading On Troop Withdrawal Claim
Several Western governments and NATO say Russia is continuing to beef up its military presence near the border with Ukraine despite Moscow's "false" claims that it has started to withdraw troops from the area as frantic diplomatic efforts continue amid fears that Russia is about to invade its neighbor.
Russian officials said the pullback continued on February 17, but those claims appeared to be rebutted by satellite images from Maxar Technologies, a private U.S. company that has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, which showed military equipment arriving even as some deployed near Ukraine's border had been moved.
"We have seen the opposite of some of the statements [from Moscow]. We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
Wallace's comments were echoed by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said on February 17 that "we hear claims from Russia about pulling back troops but we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground."
"To the contrary, the buildup continues," she told reporters in Brussels ahead of an extraordinary EU summit set to discuss the crisis.
NATO has also questioned Russia's assertions about troops leaving the area, with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg saying that facts ran counter to Moscow's official statements.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Adding to the tensions, Kremlin-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces accused each other of firing shells across a cease-fire line in eastern Ukraine. The details of the incidents could not be independently confirmed.
In Washington, a senior White House official slammed Moscow's announcement of a withdrawal as "false," telling journalists that Russia had increased its presence on the border with Ukraine by "as many as 7,000 troops," some of whom arrived on February 16.
The official, who requested anonymity, also warned that Russia could use "a false pretext" to attack Ukraine.
"We continue to receive indications they could launch a false pretext at any moment to justify an invasion." The official added that while Moscow had said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions "indicate otherwise."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also refuted Russia's assertion that it was pulling back from the border areas.
"We haven't seen a pullback," Blinken told ABC News on February 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine."
Separately, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly...while they do the opposite."
Blinken and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, which begins on February 18.
As the West continued to question the veracity of Moscow's statements, Russia on February 17 announced a new drawdown of military forces from the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
"Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Ahead of a visit to Kyiv on February 17, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also warned that Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity.
"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine," Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper. "The Russian military buildup shows no signs of slowing."
"We must have no illusions that Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more -- if not months -- subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," wrote Truss, who is due in Ukraine on February 17.
U.S. commercial satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies, which has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported that new imagery showed increased Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, including the building of a pontoon bridge in Belarus less than 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said on February 16 that "the risk of a further military aggression by Russia" remains "high," according to a statement issued following a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden. Scholz met with Putin in the Kremlin earlier in the week.
The Kremlin has rejected it has any plan to invade Ukraine, calling the Western warnings hysterical war propaganda.
There was no immediate confirmation or details of the shelling in eastern Ukraine from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has been monitoring the situation in the area but has pulled out some of its monitors in recent days.
Russia is using the troop buildup as coercion to get the United States and NATO to agree to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine's membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO's advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
An unconfirmed AFP report said that Russia would officially answer the West's security proposals later on February 17.
The United States and its NATO allies have reiterated they would be ready to hit Russia hard with massive sanctions if it invaded Ukraine but held out hope that diplomacy would still work.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Khamenei Says Iran Wants Nuclear Energy, Not Weapons, As Talks Progress
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said Tehran needs nuclear energy, not weapons, amid signs of a breakthrough in long-running negotiations to revive a landmark atomic deal with world powers.
In comments aired by state television on February 17, the hard-line Khamenei, who holds ultimate religious and political authority in Iran, said Tehran "has to think about tomorrow" and that "sooner or later we will urgently need peaceful nuclear energy."
Talks have been taking place in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which came about because countries were worried Tehran was not being truthful about the aims of its nuclear program.
Direct talks with Iran involve negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is taking part indirectly, since Iran has refused to meet face-to-face with the U.S. delegation.
Iran was targeted by increasingly tough sanctions by the United Nations, as well as the United States and other countries, before the deal with major world powers to curb Tehran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief in 2015.
Then-President Donald trump pulled the United States from that deal in 2018 and reimposed stringent sanctions that battered Iran's economy and its currency.
Western diplomats said earlier this week that the talks to revive the JCPOA were in the final phase and they believe that a deal is within reach.
"We have reached a tipping point now. It's not a matter of weeks; it's a matter of days," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament on February 16.
"Political decisions are needed from the Iranians. Either they trigger a serious crisis in the coming days, or they accept the agreement that respects the interests of all parties."
Iran's lead negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, responded on Twitter, calling on Western powers "to be realistic, avoid intransigence, and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions."
"After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though," Kani said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was in "the midst of the very final stages" of indirect talks with Iran aimed at salvaging the deal.
"This is really the decisive period during which we'll be able to determine whether a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is in the offing, or if it's not," Price said, using the acronym for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on February 14 that an agreement to restore the deal was "at hand" and told a news conference in Tehran that Iran was "serious and ready to reach a good agreement."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Putin Hosts Brazilian President Amid Crisis Over Russian Military Buildup Near Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed ties between Russia and Brazil on February 16 as he hosted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for talks at the Kremlin.
Bolsonaro snubbed U.S. calls to call off his trip, his first to Russia as Brazil’s leader. The visit came at a point of heightened tensions between Moscow and the West fueled by fears that Russia plans to invade Ukraine.
The United States and other Western countries are engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to dissuade Putin from ordering an invasion. Moscow denies it has any such intention.
The two leaders didn’t mention Ukraine during their opening remarks or during a news conference after the talks. However, the Brazilian far-right nationalist said: "We pray for peace and respect all who act in that way."
Photos of their meeting showed them seated in chairs with just a small table between them. That contrasted with images of Putin’s recent meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which a table several meters long stretched out between them. Kremlin officials said the distance was necessary under coronavirus precautions.
Putin told the news conference that he and Bolsonaro had thorough, constructive talks.
“Russia and Brazil are traditionally united by relations of friendship and mutual understanding. The strategic partnership between our countries covers a variety of areas. We jointly strive to develop political, economic, and humanitarian ties; we closely cooperate on the international stage,” Putin said.
Bolsonaro said the two countries “share common values, such as the belief in God and the defense of family.” He also noted that Brazil is interested in small nuclear reactors made by the Russian state energy firm Rosatom.
Rosatom signed an agreement in September with Brazil's state-owned Eletronuclear to cooperate on the construction and maintenance of nuclear power plants, the processing of nuclear materials, and radioactive waste management.
Bolsonaro's two-hour talk with Putin also included discussions about sales of fertilizers and cooperation on defense.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Well-Known Russian Political Observer Reportedly Detained In Moscow
MOSCOW -- A well-known Russian political analyst has been detained along with his son after a search of his Moscow apartment.
Russia's state television channel RT and the news website Znak.com cited sources as saying that Valery Solovei, 61, and his son Pavel were detained on February 16 as part of an unspecified probe into the alleged inciting of hatred and discord.
The elder Solovei is known for analyses that are critical of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.
He worked as a teacher at the prestigious Moscow State Institute Of International Relations (MGIMO) until 2019. He left his job citing unspecified political reasons.
With reporting by RT, RIA Novosti, and Znak.com
Exiled Chechen Rights Lawyer Vows To Continue His Activities Despite Pressure On Family
An exiled Chechen rights lawyer, who along with his family members has faced death threats from Chechen leaders, says he will continue his activities to defend the rights of people of Chechnya, a volatile region in Russia’s North Caucasus.
Abubakar Yangulbayev, formerly a lawyer for the human rights group the Committee Against Torture, told RFE/RL on February 16 that his current activities "are important" for the Chechen people.
"I want to continue rights-defending activities in Chechnya, I want a civil society [to] be established in my republic,” Yangulbayev said, adding that the "enormous pressure" imposed on his family, including the "abduction" of his mother, Zarema Musayeva, last month from her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, is only one example of lawlessness in his native region.
Yangulbayev's mother has been charged with assaulting a police officer and is awaiting trial.
Chechnya's Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler, Ramzan Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber have publicly vowed to kill all members of Yangulbayev's family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and ordinary citizens across Russia have urged the government to take legal measures over the threatening statements.
Yangulbayev, who recently left Georgia for an unspecified country after Georgian authorities warned him that he was being followed, said he was not surprised that Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers could go to Nizhny Novgorod to act with "the same lawlessness that they do on a daily basis in Chechnya."
Kadyrov stands behind his security officers, while Russian President Vladimir Putin stands behind Kadyrov, he said.
“Meanwhile, nobody protects an ordinary police officer in Nizhny Novgorod. I do not believe that Russia's federal law enforcement can do anything against Kadyrov's law enforcement system. Because it was Putin who created Kadyrov's system and that is why he protects it,” Yangulbayev said.
Yangulbayev added that he and his brother Ibragim, who also resides abroad, had started facing pressure from Kadyrov's people several years ago over online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Yangulbayev added that many of his relatives have been under pressure in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill him and all members of his family. His father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and sister had to flee Russia last month following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community. Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Yangulbayev emphasized that to change the situation in Chechnya it is necessary to look into what happened during and after two devastating post-Soviet wars in the region that led to an Islamist insurgency, which spread to other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.
Both Chechens and Russians “must negotiate, talk about all topical important political, historic, social issues, the issues of justice. To decide who must be held responsible and who should not, who can be defined as a hero and who cannot. It is important to reach an agreement," Yangulbayev said.
RFE/RL Journalist Yesypenko Sentenced To Six Years In Prison In Russian-Occupied Crimea
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine -- A Russia-imposed court in Ukraine's Crimea has sentenced RFE/RL freelance correspondent Vladyslav Yesypenko to six years in prison for the alleged possession and transport of explosives, a charge he has steadfastly rejected.
The Simferopol City Court handed down the verdict and sentence on February 16 after a closed-door trial.
Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the journalist to 11 years in prison.
Yesypenko, a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen who contributes to RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, was detained in Crimea in March 2021 on suspicion of collecting information for Ukrainian intelligence. Before the arrest, he had worked in Crimea for five years reporting on the social and environmental situation on the peninsula.
Yesypenko testified during a court hearing on February 15 that the authorities "want to discredit the work of freelance journalists who really want to show the things that really happen in Crimea."
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned the court's ruling, calling the case against Yesypenko fabricated.
"[All] the accusations against the Ukrainian citizen [Yesypenko] are trumped up and politically motivated," Denisova wrote on Telegram, demanding Yesypenko’s immediate release.
Denisova also called on the international community to pay attention to the “systemic violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens on politically motivated charges by the aggressor country.”
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly called the judgment a “travesty” in a statement released after the sentence was announced.
“As a journalist doing nothing more than reporting the facts, he should never have been detained in the first place, much less put through the physical and mental torture that he has endured over the past 11 months,” Fly said. “Vladyslav needs to be returned home to his wife and daughter immediately.”
Press freedom advocates, including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, along with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the U.S. State Department, are among those who have called for Yesypenko’s immediate release in the absence of any evidence of wrongdoing.
Moscow illegally annexed Crimea in early 2014 and weeks later threw its support behind pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east, where some 13,200 people have been killed in the conflict, which continues to this day.
Belarusian Activist Gets Two Years In Prison As Crackdown On Dissent Continues
MINSK -- An activist in Belarus has been handed a two-year prison sentence for taking part in mass demonstrations to protest the results of an August 2020 election that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka despite opposition claims the balloting was rigged.
The Crisis In Belarus
The Zavodzki district court in Minsk on February 16 sentenced Andrey Kudzik, an activist for the opposition United Civic Party (AHP), after finding him guilty of taking part in activities that disrupt civil order. Kudzik, who has been handed multiple sentences for protesting, rejected the charge and refused to testify at the trial.
Kudzik was arrested several times and handed up to 15 days in jail for openly protesting the results, which gave the 67-year-old Lukashenka his sixth consecutive term in power.
In August 2021, he was arrested again and sentenced to 90 days in jail. After serving the sentence, authorities refused his release and instead charged Kudzik with taking part in activities that disrupted civil order.
Kudzik is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple trials linked to mass protests against Lukashenka following the controversial presidential election.
Security forces dealt with the protests with the sometimes violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Former Political Prisoner Says He Plans To Run In Turkmenistan's Presidential Election
A former political prisoner and outspoken critic of Turkmenistan's government has announced he intends to take part in an early presidential election to fight the "dictatorship" in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation after the current leader's son was nominated as a candidate.
In a video statement on YouTube, Geldy Kyarizov said he made the decision after the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan nominated Serdar Berdymukhammedov, the son of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, as its presidential candidate for the vote, to be held on March 12.
Kyarizov said in the statement that he was outraged by the move of the authoritarian leader of the energy-rich nation to leave his "offspring to rule the country in an absolute dynastic way like an heir of a pharaoh."
"The nation must unite. We must be together to fight this dictatorship and tyranny in all directions," Kyarizov said.
Kyarizov, 71, a longtime advocate of Turkmenistan’s iconic Akhal Teke horse breed, spent five years in a string of jails and prisons in Turkmenistan after he was jailed in 2002 for his alleged involvement in a plot to “assassinate" then-President Saparmurat Niyazov.
He and his family were allowed to leave Turkmenistan in 2015 and he has been residing in an unspecified European Union country since.
According to rights groups, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Kyarizov’s statement came immediately after 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially nominated as a presidential candidate on February 14 following the opening of the nomination process from the country's three registered political parties, which all support the current president.
Last week, the long-time authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, 64, indicated at an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.” Most observers interpreted that as meaning he is preparing to hand the reins to his son.
On February 15, the Agrarian party of Turkmenistan officially proposed a deputy governor of the southeastern region of Mary, Agajan Bekmuradov, to be registered as a presidential candidate. The third registered party -- the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan -- has yet to nominate its candidate.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who in September turned 40, the minimum age required to become president under the country's constitution.
Berdymukhammedov, who came to power following the death of long-serving Niyazov in 2006, has not given a firm date as to when he intends to step down.
EU's Top Court Rejects Appeal By Hungary, Poland, Over Bloc's Rule-Of-Law Tool
The European Union's top court has dismissed legal challenges by Poland and Hungary to the bloc's new instrument that enables it to cut or withhold funding to member nations if they are found to be failing to uphold the rule of law.
Populist governments in the two countries had challenged the tool, saying the 27-nation bloc lacked the legal authority to implement such a measure.
The decision is living evidence that Brussels is abusing its power."-- Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that the mechanism "is intended to protect the [EU] budget from effects resulting...from breaches of the principles of the rule of law" and was thus allowed under EU treaties.
“The full court dismisses the action,” a statement read out by the judge on February 16 said.
The EU has been locked in a bitter battle with Poland and Hungary, criticizing the two countries for adopting measures that curb the rights of women, LGBT people, and migrants, and for stifling the freedom of courts, media, academics, and NGOs.
The ECJ said that when joining the bloc, member states sign up to respect its "common values...such as the rule of law and solidarity," and the European Union "must be able to defend those values.
The final ruling by the Luxembourg-based court cannot be appealed.
Both countries slammed the ruling, with Hungary calling it a "political decision," while Warsaw characterized it as an attack on Poland's sovereignty.
"Poland needs to defend its democracy from blackmail that aims to take away our right to self-determination," Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said on Twitter.
"Today we need to stand together in the face of this attack on our sovereignty," Kaleta added.
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post that the ruling is part of the EU's efforts to help the opposition unseat populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government in upcoming elections.
"The decision is living evidence that Brussels is abusing its power," he said.
Orban's Fidesz party faces a united opposition in the April 3 general elections that opinion polls show could threaten his hold on power for the first time since 2010.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
West Skeptical Of Russia Pullout Claims, Says Moscow Still Adding Troops To Ukraine Buildup
Western countries and Kyiv have challenged Russia's claims that it has started pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, saying Moscow continues its massive military buildup that triggered fears of an imminent invasion.
Washington also strongly condemned a Russian Duma proposal to recognize two Moscow-backed separatist territories in Ukraine's east as independent, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying such a move would "constitute a gross violation of international law."
Russia's Defense Ministry on February 16 published video that it said showed tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
But NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance has "not seen any de-escalation on the ground" despite announcements from Russia about the pullback of troops stationed near the Ukrainian border.
"On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military buildup," Stoltenberg told reporters during a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
NATO can prove Russia's failure to withdraw with satellite images, Stoltenberg said.
"The intelligence we are sharing is actually confirmed also with open sources, with satellite imagery from commercial satellites," he told reporters.
The threat from Russia has become the "new normal in Europe," Stoltenberg added, saying that NATO is looking to establish new battle groups in Central and Southeastern Europe to further strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defense.
Russia first said some troops were pulling back on February 15, but President Joe Biden said later that day that the United States had yet to see proof of a Russian withdrawal and that Russian troops -- which he estimated at more than 150,000 -- remain “very much in a threatening position.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also said there was no visible sign of any Russian troop withdrawal from positions near to the Ukrainian border.
"To be honest, we react to the reality we have, and we don't see any withdrawal yet," Zelenskiy said during a visit to western Ukraine where he watched troops training with some of their new Western-supplied anti-tank weapons on a range near Rivne.
The drills were part of a "Day of Unity" declared by Zelenskiy on February 16 to stir an outpouring of patriotism after U.S. reports had suggested the date as the potential start of a Russian invasion.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
In Washington on February 16, Blinken called the move in the Duma a "gross violation of international law."
Blinken also warned that the recognition of the independence of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, parts of which are under the control of Russia-backed separatists, could spell the end of the Minsk peace process in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.
"Kremlin approval of this appeal would amount to the Russian government’s wholesale rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements," Blinken said in a statement.
Officials from several countries, including the United States, have warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent after Moscow began deploying tens of thousands of troops last November in areas on the northern, eastern, and southern border with Ukraine.
The German Foreign Ministry confirmed on on February 16 that foreign ministers from nations comprising the Group of Seven (G7) will hold an emergency meeting in Munich on February 19.
The talks will be hosted by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and take place alongside the Munich Security Conference, which runs from February 18 to February 20.
European Union leaders will also meet to discuss the crisis on February 17, Reuters reported, quoting EU officials.
"The leaders are meeting in Brussels for the Africa summit and they wanted to meet and discuss the crisis on the Ukrainian border, get updated, exchange information and views," Reuters quoted one of the EU officials as saying.
The Kremlin has rejected it has any plan to invade its neighbor, calling the Western warnings hysterical war propaganda.
Biden reiterated that the United States and its NATO allies would be ready to hit Russia hard with sanctions if it invades Ukraine, but held out hope that diplomacy would still work.
"It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal.... What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.
"If they really start to withdraw forces, that's something we will welcome.... They have always moved forces back and forth, so just that we see movement of forces, of battle tanks, doesn't confirm a real withdrawal," he added.
Russia is using the troop buildup as coercion to get the United States and NATO to agree to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine’s membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO’s advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Biden said the United States rejects those demands but has put several “concrete ideas” on the table, including arms control and transparency measures, to advance “the common security” needs of the West and Russia.
“We will continue our diplomatic efforts in close consultation with our allies and our partners. As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it,” he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, TASS, AP, and Politico
Swiss Trading Giant Sells Stake In Russian Oil Firm After EU Sanctions
Switzerland-based mining and commodities trading giant Glencore has said it recently sold its stake in a Russian oil company after its founder was placed under sanctions by the European Union.
Glencore, a publicly traded company, announced on February 15 that it agreed at the end of 2021 to exit its minority stake in Russneft, a small Russian oil producer founded by Mikhail Gutseriyev.
The 63-year-old Gutseriyev, who is from Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucusus, was hit by sanctions in June by the European Union for his close ties to Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian leader of Belarus.
The billionaire was one of several tycoons included in EU sanctions to punish Lukashenka for human rights abuses against the peaceful Belarusian opposition.
Russneft supplies Belarus with crude oil, while Gutseriyev has been supporting the development of a digital economy in the country. He has also been investing billions of dollars in a potash complex since Lukashenka awarded him a license to it.
CEO Gary Nagle said Glencore sold the Russneft stake because it was no longer a material asset for the company. The Swiss company had reportedly been discussing selling the stake for a few years.
Nagle declined to disclose the sales price or the buyer.
Glencore, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, is valued at $75 billion.
Analysts say the timing of the sale may be tied to the European sanctions, which made it difficult for Glencore to sell Russneft's oil.
The sale also comes amid deeply strained relations between the West and Russia over the Kremlin's aggressive actions toward Ukraine.
The United States has said Russia's massive troop buildup near Ukraine appears to be a prelude to an invasion. Russia denies having such plans.
The United States and the EU have threatened to slap severe sanctions on Russia should it attack Ukraine, raising the risks for Western companies operating in the country.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Official Sees Verification, Guarantees As 'Integral' To Revived Nuclear Deal
A top Iranian security official has indicated that verification and guarantees would be among the things needed to reach an agreement to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.
"Verification and providing a guarantee is an integral part of a good deal," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Twitter.
Iran has previously said that it needs a verification process for the process of lifting Western sanctions and guarantees that the United States will not again leave the agreement and that it honors its commitments.
The original deal lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for significant restrictions on its nuclear activities. The sanctions were reimposed after then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.
Iran continues to insist on the lifting of sanctions as the first condition for reviving the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Talks have been taking place in Vienna to revive the JCPOA. Direct talks with Iran involve negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is taking part indirectly.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on February 14 that an agreement to restore the 2015 nuclear deal was "at hand" and told a news conference in Tehran that Iran was "serious and ready to reach a good agreement."
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss spoke with Amir-Abdollahian on February 14, telling him it was time for final decisions, a Foreign Office statement on February 15 said.
Truss also reiterated her determination to secure the release of British nationals detained in Iran. The Foreign Office said the government was committed to paying a historical debt owed to Iran and was exploring payment options as a matter of urgency.
The talks have been taking place amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances. Western powers see the advances as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.
Saudi Arabia's SPA state news agency reported on February 15 that the government had expressed its support for "U.S. efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Website Among Several Hit By Cyberattack
The websites of the Ukrainian armed forces and several Ukrainian ministries and banks have been crippled by a cyberattack, the Ukrainian government says.
The website of the Defense Ministry "probably suffered DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks when an excessive number of requests per second was recorded," the ministry said on Twitter on February 15, adding that efforts to fix the problem and restore access were under way.
The ministry's Facebook and Twitter accounts were to be used as a backup for official communications until the sites return to normal operation. Two other websites, ArmyInform and Army FM, were also to be used, the Defense Ministry said on Facebook.
The Defense Ministry was one of at least 10 Ukrainian websites that stopped working due to DDoS attacks, AP reported. It said the Foreign Ministry and the Culture Ministry were among the others affected.
A communication and information security center within the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy did not say who it suspected was behind the attack, but a statement implied that it believed Russia was the culprit.
"It is not ruled out that the aggressor used tactics of little dirty tricks because its aggressive plans are not working out on a large scale," it said.
Relations between Western countries and Russia remain on edge due to more than 130,000 troops deployed near the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of war. It has denied that it plans an invasion as efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically continue.
At least two banks, Privatbank and Oschadbank, were also targeted by cyberattacks on February 15. Privatbank's outages were caused by a DDoS attack, the center said.
Users of Privatbank's Privat24 online application reported problems with payments and the application in general. Some users were not able to log in to Privat24, while others could not see their account balances and recent transactions.
The bank said the cyberattack affected only the Privat24 application and there was no threat to depositors' funds.
Oschadbank has also had failures and its Internet banking service was down.
The European Union said after cyberattacks that affected Ukrainian institutions in January that it would mobilize resources to help Ukraine deal with the cyberattack on its government websites.
European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said at the time that it was unknown who was behind the attack, but "we can guess."
White House cyber-official Anne Neuberger said earlier this month that Russia could use cyberattacks as part of its efforts to destabilize and further invade Ukraine.
Two U.S. technology companies -- Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks -- on February 4 said a hacking team that Ukraine says is controlled by Russian intelligence has targeted a wide range of organizations in the country.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kazakh Ministers Suggest Tenfold Increase In Cryptocurrency Tax
Kazakh Economy Minister Alibek Quantyrov says his team has suggested a tenfold increase in the tax rate for cryptocurrency-mining companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Quantyrov said on February 15 that the move was necessary to regulate all cryptocurrency-mining companies in the Central Asian nation, which consume electric power from both energy-producing companies and unregulated energy-supplying groups.
Quantryov said the suggested change would not affect ordinary consumers.
"Our ministry suggests considering to separate a group of consumers of energy-producing organizations for the purpose of setting higher tariffs for them than our groups of consumers have," Quantyrov said.
He added that the tax rate for cryptocurrency-mining companies should be raised from 1 tenge ($0.0023) to 10 tenges per kilowatt hour (kWh) of consumed electricity.
Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov supported Quantyrov, saying that electricity quotas must be established for cryptocurrency miners and the price they pay for electricity must be increased as of April 20.
Cryptocurrency miners use vast amounts of electricity because of the number of high-powered computers needed to try to unlock complex numerical puzzles that must be solved to create or "mine" the currency and complete transactions.
Aqsholaqov said it was necessary to ban cryptocurrency miners buying electric power from unregulated energy suppliers and make it possible for them to get power supply from renewable power sources.
Last week, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev urged the government to raise cryptocurrency-mining taxes, noting that the current rate was too low.
Oil-rich Kazakhstan has ranked as one of the world's leaders in cryptocurrency mining in recent months. The country accounted for 18 percent of cryptocurrency mined worldwide in August 2021.
Based on reporting by TASS, Tengrinews, and KazTAG
Russian Naval Drills Fuel Fears Ukraine Could Be 'Suffocated From The Sea'
U.K. Ambassador: Cost Of Invasion For Russia Would Be As High As It Is For Ukraine
Russian Lawmakers Approve Resolution To Recognize Separatist Regions In Ukraine
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has voted in favor of sending a resolution to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two territories in eastern Ukraine held by separatists as independent states.
Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the pro-Kremlin ruling United Russia party, said after the move was approved by lawmakers on February 15 that he will sign the resolution immediately and send it to Putin for consideration.
The move, if approved by Putin, could further exacerbate tensions with the West over a Russian military buildup of an estimated 130,000 troops near the border with Ukraine that has fueled fears of an imminent attack. Russia has steadfastly denied any such plans and has accused the West of creating a crisis with its hysteria.
Recognition of the two entities, which call themselves the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and comprise part of the region commonly known as the Donbas, could also spell the end of the Minsk peace process in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.
"This recognition would be a clear violation of the Minsk agreements," said Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat.
"EU support and commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders remains unwavering," he added.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that there were no official discussions about recognizing the two regions.
Russia has been pushing Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements which, according to Moscow, envision special status for the separatist-controlled territories to give them more autonomy within Ukraine.
Kyiv has rejected the notion, however, saying it is a thinly veiled attempt by the Kremlin to federalize Ukraine and ultimately take control of it.
Russia has provided military, economic, and political support to the separatists. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Moscow maintains that it is not involved in Ukraine's domestic affairs.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that if Putin approves recognition of the territories, "Russia will de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk agreements with all the attendant consequences."
Volodin alleged that Ukraine isn't observing the Minsk agreements.
"Our citizens and compatriots who live in Donbas need our help and support," he said on Twitter.
Putin declined to be drawn out on whether he plans to approve the resolution. Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he said Russians were sympathetic to the residents of the Donbas region, but he wanted the regions' problems to be resolved through the Minsk accords.
He also falsely claimed that Ukraine was committing “genocide” in its eastern provinces, where many native Russian-speakers live.
The comment raised concern over the possibility of a provocation in the Ukraine crisis. Putin has said in the past that Moscow is ready to protect ethnic Russians outside its borders.
Scholz called Putin’s “genocide” statement “wrong.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
France Returns $10 Million To Tashkent That Was 'Illegally' Earned By Late Uzbek President's Daughter
TASHKENT -- Uzbek officials say their efforts to get back assets "illegally" earned by the jailed daughter of late President Islam Karimov has led to the return of $10 million to Tashkent from France.
The Justice Ministry said on February 15 that another $10 million belonging to Gulnara Karimova, the late leader's eldest daughter, had previously been returned by France to Uzbekistan in 2020.
The ministry added that it was working with authorities in Switzerland, the United States, France, Russia, and several other nations on returning more of Karimova’s assets, which it says were "earned through criminal activities."
According to the ministry, the latest talks on the issue were held between Uzbek and Swiss officials on February 11.
"The sides agreed at the talks to create a multiparty trust fund with the United Nations. The fund will be working on the return of the assets that were confiscated under a court decision as part of the probe against Gulnara Karimova.... Currently, assets worth of about $131 million are ready to be transferred to Uzbekistan," the ministry said.
The ministry added that the Moscow City Court in Russia had recognized the Uzbek court's decisions regarding Karimova's assets and property abroad, and therefore Russian officials are currently looking into the possibility of liquidating property in Moscow belonging to her and then returning the proceeds to Uzbekistan.
In 2020, the Swiss government said that, according to a nonbinding framework agreement signed between Switzerland and Uzbekistan, any returned assets "shall be used for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan."
Switzerland froze around 800 million Swiss francs ($864.5 million) in 2012 in connection with criminal proceedings against Karimova, of which almost $131 million was confiscated in 2019.
Tashkent has sought over $1 billion from foreign jurisdictions since announcing Karimova's imprisonment in 2017.
Once seen as a possible successor to her father, Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 while he was still alive and running the country. Karimov died in 2016 and Shavkat Mirziyoev succeeded him soon afterward.
Criminal investigations in Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, and the Netherlands have linked Karimova to a massive, yearslong bribery scheme that revolved mainly around foreign telecommunications companies gaining access to the lucrative Uzbek market.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, but the sentence was later reclassified to house arrest and shortened to five years. She was placed in jail in March 2019 for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest.
In February 2020, she sent a letter to Mirziyoev offering to return $686 million to the country's treasury in exchange for the dismissal of the court case against her at home.
But a month later, she received an additional 13 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
Stoltenberg Says No Signs Yet On Ground To Confirm Russian Troop Pullback
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has yet to see signs on the ground to back up Russian claims that it has pulled back some troops from border areas with Ukraine, though there are signs from Moscow that it is willing to continue dialogue to give some room for hope that a crisis in the region can be averted.
"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue; this gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg told journalists in Brussels on February 15.
Speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of defense ministers from NATO members, Stoltenberg called the fighting force amassed by Russia in and around Ukraine "unprecedented since the Cold War."
"Everything is now in place for a new attack. But Russia still has time to step back from the brink, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said.
Russia claimed on February 15 that it was pulling back some of the estimated 130,000 troops it has moved to areas near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first step toward de-escalation.
Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
- By Current Time
Navalny Gets Hugs From Wife As New Trial Begins At Russian Correctional Colony
