Croatia Refuses To Extradite Bosnian Murder Suspect To Tunisia

Croatia's Supreme Court has denied the extradition of a Bosnian citizen sought by Tunisia for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Tunisian who the Palestinian group Hamas said was one of its members.

The court said on May 28 that Tunisia failed to provide guarantees that the arrested Bosnian, Elvir Sarac, if handed over, would not be exposed to a possible death penalty.

"There is no doubt that the suspect is charged with one of the worst crimes, but when there is a risk of a conviction with the death penalty, the extradition cannot be allowed," the court said.

Earlier in May, Bosnia-Herzegovina also refused to extradite another suspect in the same case. Mohammed al-Zawari, an aerospace engineer and drone expert, was shot dead in December 2016 near the Tunisian city of Sfax.

Tunisian authorities said they arrested 10 Tunisians. But they said two Bosnian citizens suspected of plotting the killing escaped. Hamas blamed Israel for Zawari’s death, saying that Zawari had been a member of Hamas for 10 years.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Al-Jazeera