Croatian Journalists Rally Against Censorship
Several hundred Croatian journalists have rallied in the capital, Zagreb, against what they call the curbing of press freedoms and pressure on journalists.
The rally on March 2 was organized by the Croatian Journalists' Association (HND) in protest over more than 1,100 lawsuits filed against journalists and media outlets in the country.
The protesters marched through downtown Zagreb blowing whistles and playing drums.
"Enough of persecution of journalists...it has gone on for decades," Hrvoje Zovko, the leader of the HND, told the rally.
Zovko accused the government of "behaving ignorantly...and destroying journalism.”
"We live in a country where one can be condemned for publishing true information," he said.
The lawsuits have mainly been filed by politicians and other public figures, with most of them claiming compensation for nonmaterial damages such as "mental anguish" or "tarnished reputation.”
The issue came into focus after Croatia's public broadcaster, HRT, filed more than 30 lawsuits against its own and other journalists, including Zovko, who complained of censorship.
In January, both the International and European Federations of Journalists called on HRT management to drop the lawsuits.
Critics say the HRT, which is mainly financed through a monthly license fee paid by users, serves the ruling parties' interests rather than operating as a genuine public service.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
U.S.-Backed Forces In Syria Advance On Last IS-Held Territory
U.S.-backed forces battling Islamic State (IS) in eastern Syria are reported to have advanced into the last area the extremist militants control.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on March 2 that they were advancing on two fronts at Baghuz in the province of Deir al-Zor.
Zana Amedi, an SDF commander, told the AP that "an active ground force" is advancing into IS-held territories as the extremists resort to sniper fire and booby traps.
AP reports that two helicopters for the U.S.-led coalition were seen circling the area of fighting around noon on March 2. A loud explosion later was heard from a distance and thick black smoke billowed into the sky, apparently a coalition air strike.
The SDF on March 1 resumed military operations to liberate the last piece of territory held by IS in Deir al-Zor after evacuating thousands of civilians and hostages who had been besieged inside.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on February 28 that the IS has lost "100 percent" of the territory it once controlled in Syria, but officials estimate there are hundreds of militants left in the small patch of territory in Baghuz, and that they will likely fight till the end.
In a separate development on March 2, a Syrian war monitor and a news agency of an Al-Qaida-linked group say militants have shot dead eight men suspected of being IS fighters in Syria’s Idlib Province.
Ebaa news agency, which is linked to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, said the executions were in response to an IS suicide bomb attack at a restaurant in Idlib a day earlier. Ebaa said the men were shot dead in front of the restaurant where the attack occurred.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the shootings outside the restaurant.
Although IS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham subscribe to hard-line jihadist ideology, they have opposed each other for years.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters
‘Kidnapped’ Tajik Activist Reappears In Europe
A prominent Tajik opposition activist, who resurfaced in Dushanbe last month from self-imposed exile in the Netherlands, has returned to Europe.
Sharofiddin Gadoev appeared on a video live-streamed on a Tajik opposition group’s Facebook account on March 2 and issued thanks “to all the organizations and countries” that voiced concern over his case.
“It is thanks to your tireless efforts that I’m able to speak in a free and peaceful environment,” Gadoev said.
“I will possibly give...more details in the next few hours,” Gadoev said, standing next to Muhiddin Kabiri, the leader of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT).
The Europe-based opposition National Alliance of Tajikistan that shared the video said it was live-streamed from Germany's Frankfurt Airport.
Gadoev, a member of the banned Group-24 opposition movement, recently resurfaced in Tajikistan, sparking claims that he was abducted during a trip to Russia.
Tajik authorities insist Gadoev, 33, returned voluntarily on February 15. They shared a video that shows Gadoev criticizing the opposition and urging other activists to follow suit and return to Tajikistan.
But on February 21, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said Gadoev was arrested in Tajikistan on suspicion of “criminal activities,” an allegation linked to his past business activities.
Tajik authorities have not announced his arrest or commented on the Dutch statement.
Four leading human rights groups -- Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, the Association of Central Asian Migrants, and the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia -- said in a February 24 statement that Gadoev should be released from Tajik custody and allowed to return immediately to the Netherlands, where he has refugee status.
Sources investigating Gadoev’s case discovered that Russian security service officers forced Gadoev into a car in Moscow on February 14 and drove him to Domodedovo Airport, where the activist was placed on a flight to Dushanbe, the human rights groups said in their statement.
Steve Swerdlow, HRW's Central Asia researcher, said that in Tajikistan Gadoev was facing “trumped-up charges for his peaceful exercise of freedom of expression."
There were no immediate comments from Tajik officials about Gadoev’s return to Europe.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has been repeatedly criticized for crackdowns on dissent.
Group 24 was banned as an “extremist” movement in October 2014 after it called for antigovernment protests in Dushanbe and other cities.
The IRPT, a key political rival of the Tajik government, was banned by the Supreme Court as a “terrorist” organization in 2015. The party had in previous years been a coalition member within the government.
Chlorine Used In Attack On Syria's Douma, Watchdog Says
The global chemical weapons watchdog said March 1 that chlorine was used against the rebel-held Syrian town of Douma last year, in a long-awaited final report on the attack that killed 43 people.
The report by the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was based on a visit by a fact-finding mission to the site of the attack.
The mission's mandate does not include laying blame, but Western powers led by the United States said the regime of President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the attack and launched air strikes on Syrian military installations in response.
The OPCW said two cylinders likely containing chlorine smashed into a housing block in the town.
The report said there were "reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon has taken place on 7 April 2018. This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine."
It said, however, that it found no evidence of the use of nerve agents in Douma, which had been previously alleged by some parties in the conflict.
The Russian Embassy in The Hague rejected the report, claiming the attack was "staged" by Syrian rescue volunteers known as the White Helmets.
Russia is Assad's main international backer.
The report will now go to the UN Security Council.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Azerbaijani Blogger Released From Jail After Serving Two Years
The Azerbaijani anti-corruption blogger Mehman Huseynov is free after fully serving a two-year prison sentence in a case that sparked international outrage and critics said was politically motivated.
Huseynov was released from prison on March 2, RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service reported.
Huseynov was convicted of libel for saying he had been mistreated by police in January 2017.
Shortly after being released, Huseynov visited the grave in Baku of Elmar Huseynov, an Azerbaijani journalist who was shot dead exactly 14 years ago in 2005.
"I came here today to visit Elmar Huseynov's grave. I think there must be journalists who will continue doing what he did," he said. "And I have chosen this way for myself. I have chosen the hardest path in journalism and will continue doing this until the end."
Harlem Desir, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, welcomed the news of Huseynov's release on Twitter.
In late December, Huseynov was facing even more possible prison time when authorities charged him with "resisting a representative of the authorities with the use of violence dangerous to [the representative's] health and life."
His lawyer, Shahla Humbatova, said at the time Huseynov could have faced up to seven more years in prison if convicted on that fresh charge.
However, Azerbaijani authorities dropped the new case on January 22, following protests and outrage from activists in Azerbaijan and abroad.
The move came after large-scale demonstrations in Baku in support of Huseynov and the adoption of a European Parliament resolution calling for his immediate release.
Huseynov has maintained his innocence and called the original case against him politically motivated.
Just weeks before being convicted of libel, Huseynov posted photographs of luxury homes he alleged belonged to government officials and lawmakers, and had been critical of President Ilham Aliyev's appointment of his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, to the post of first vice president.
Thousands of people demonstrated in Baku on January 19, calling for Huseynov's release. The police put the total number of participants in the sanctioned rally at 2,800, but opposition organizers said the real number was 20,000.
Rights groups and Western governments have urged the Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners for years and have accused the government of fabricating criminal cases to stifle dissent and media freedom.
Aliyev, who has ruled the oil-producing former Soviet republic of almost 10 million people with an iron fist since shortly before his long-ruling father's death in 2003, has shrugged off the criticism.
Saudis Revoke Hamza Bin Laden’s Citizenship
Saudi Arabia says it has revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, a son of deceased Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
The announcement on March 1 comes a day after the United States said it was offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the “identification or location” of Hamza bin Laden.
Riyadh did not provide specifics on why it was stripping bin Laden of his citizenship, but it said it was revoked on February 22. It was only made public now.
The Saudis also stripped Osama bin Laden of his citizenship in 1994 while he was living in exile in Sudan.
Hamza bin Laden’s location remains a mystery. Speculation has centered on Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran.
A U.S. State Department statement on February 28 said he is “emerging as a leader” of the Al-Qaeda terror organization.
A 2018 United Nations report highlighted that "Al-Qaeda propaganda continues to highlight a new generation of potential leaders, such as Hamza bin Laden...in an apparent attempt to project a younger image to its sympathizers."
He is believed to be 30 years old.
The United States invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 because the Taliban-led government had protected Al-Qaeda and the elder bin Laden, who organized the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.
The Taliban was driven from power and bin Laden, hiding in the northern Pakistani city of Abbotabad, was killed in a U.S. raid in 2011.
In a July 2016 audio recording, Hamza bin Laden threatened revenge against the United States for killing his father.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Nobel Prize Winner Alferov Dies At Age 88
Zhores Alferov, a Russian scientist who won a Nobel prize in physics, has died, Russian news agencies reported on March 2. He was 88.
His wife confirmed his passing.
News reports said he died of cardiopulmonary failure.
The physicist was also a Communist deputy in the lower house of parliament, where Alferov had been a deputy since 1995.
Alferov shared the Nobel prize for physics in 2000 for his work in semiconductor and laser technologies.
At the time, he was the first Russian to win a Nobel since Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was given the peace award in 1990.
The victory provided a boost for the post-Soviet Russian sciences.
In his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, Alferov noted that physics had brought both benefits and disasters to mankind in the 20th century and warned that the mass media could be abused in the wrong hands.
"Knowledge is power, but power must be based on knowledge," he said.
Alferov was honored for his pioneering work with technology now used in everything from satellites to mobile phones and bar-code scanners.
He shared the award with German-born Herbert Kroemer and Jack Kilby of the United States.
Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and AFP
Indian, Pakistani Forces Continue Deadly Artillery Fire In Kashmir
Indian and Pakistani forces continued their fierce artillery barrages in the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir, with both sides accusing the other of initiating the deadly shelling.
Pakistan's military said two of its soldiers were killed on March 2 in an exchange of fire with Indian forces near the Line of Control that separates the disputed region between the rivals.
Earlier, Indian police on March 2 said a mother and two children were killed overnight after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit a home near the Line of Control (Loc) that divides the bitter nuclear rivals in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region.
The family members – a 24-year-old woman, her 5-year-old son, and 9-month-old daughter -- were killed in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, said a senior police official.
The Indian military said its forces returned the fire.
A police official told AFP that Indian troops also surrounded a house in Handwara district of Kashmir after believing they had killed two militants inside.
However, the official said, one of the insurgents survived and when security forces went in to retrieve the bodies, the man opened fire, killing four soldiers before he was shot dead.
The official said a civilian was killed in later protests over the clash.
Meanwhile, Umar Azam, a Pakistani government official, on March 2 said Indian troops with heavy weapons "indiscriminately targeted border villagers" along the LoC, killing a boy and wounding three others.
He added that Pakistani troops were "befittingly" responding to the Indian shelling.
The exchange of artillery fire came despite some signs of an easing of the latest crisis between the two bitter rivals.
On March 1, Pakistan released a captured Indian pilot in what its prime minister said was a “peace gesture.”
Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane. Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
The aerial confrontation came after India on February 26 struck what it said was a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir.
Also, on March 2, India handed over the body of a Pakistani prisoner who was beaten to death by inmates at an Indian jail on February 20.
Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qurehsi accused India of failing “to protect the Pakistani prisoner."
Shakir Ullah was allegedly killed in retaliation for a February 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 soldiers.
Pakistan has formally lodged a complaint with the Indian government.
It was unclear on what charges Shakir Ullah had been held at the jail.
Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947. Both sides claim all of the divided territory.
With reporting by AP, AFP, ANI, and Times Now
Indian Officials, Red Cross Greet Freed Pilot At Border Crossing
Indian officials, accompanied at a border crossing by representatives of the Red Cross, greeted a pilot who had been freed minutes earlier by Pakistan.
"The nation is proud of your exemplary courage," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter on March 1 after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman walked across the Wagah crossing point into Indian territory.
The handover took several hours, delayed because of procedures including a quick check of his medical condition before he was turned over to Indian officials.
An official told reporters his first words were "it is good to be back in my country."
Varthaman, sporting a black eye, was scheduled to receive another, more-detailed medical exam before taking a flight from nearby Amritsar to New Delhi for a debriefing about his captivity.
"He will be taken for a detailed medical checkup," said Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor.
"The officer has had to eject from a plane which would have put his body under immense strain," he added, reading from a statement.
Well-wishers had gathered along the road on the Indian side of the border, but with the delay, most had left when Varthaman finally crossed over around 9 p.m.
The release of Varthaman, whose warplane was shot down in the disputed region of Kashmir, was described as a "peace gesture" by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane. Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
During his captivity, Varthaman was shown on Pakistani TV in his green flight suit saying he was rescued by two Pakistani military personnel after he ejected and found himself surrounded by a group of angry residents in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.
The aerial confrontation came after India on February 26 struck what it said was a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir.
A Pakistan-based group, the Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack -- the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir.
India has accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the attack and providing sanctuary to the militants. Islamabad denies involvement.
India's air strikes in Pakistani territory on February 26 were the first since the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and NDTV
Turkey Says Talks To Buy U.S. Patriot Missiles Continue, Despite Spat Over Russian System
Turkey says it is holding talks with the United States on the purchase of Patriot antiaircraft systems.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on March 1 that the United States has offered to sell the Patriots and "the delegations are negotiating."
The comments come amidst a controversy between Washington and Ankara over Turkey's impending purchase of Russia's advanced S-400 antiaircraft systems.
Washington has said it could withdraw the offer to sell the Patriots if Ankara proceeds with the purchase and has warned that the S-400 is not compatible with NATO defense systems.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that the S-400 purchase would proceed and that the first units would be delivered in the autumn.
"We bought S-400s because we could not purchase Patriots," he said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Investigation Finds Suspicious Donations In Tymoshenko's Presidential Campaign
KYIV -- The presidential campaign of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has registered numerous suspicious donations, repeating a pattern that journalists uncovered in her Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party's accounts in 2016.
According to a new investigation by Skhemy (Schemes), a joint project by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Ukraine's UA:Pershy television channel, many of the individual donations listed in Tymoshenko's financial disclosures reveal suspicious patterns that could indicate fraudulent manipulations.
In addition, several individuals who are listed as Tymoshenko donors told Skhemy that they did not make any such contributions.
Asked to comment on the investigations findings, Tymoshenko denied wrongdoing.
"[The National Agency on Corruption Prevention] can investigate these matters," she said. "We are transparent. Everything is done absolutely publicly. All our income and expenses are absolutely public."
According to Tymoshenko's filings, her campaign received no donations at all between January and May 2018. Since that time, she has pulled in 160 million hryvnyas ($6 million), 145 million ($5.4 million) from private individuals.
According to Skhemy's analysis, numerous individuals contributed identical amounts, often either just less than 15 hryvnyas ($0.56) or just less than 150,000 hyrvnyas ($5,600). One individual contributed identical amounts several times from banks in different cities. Sometimes, entire families made donations on the same day and sometimes a single individual made numerous identical contributions within a short time span.
In the western city of Chernivtsi, Skhemi spoke with Olena Savva. According to Batkivshchyna's reports, Savva contributed three payments of 14,999 hryvnyas ($560). Savva, however, denied making any donation or having any connection with Tymoshenko's party.
"Where would I get so much money from?" she said.
Retiree Vasyl Lendel from Kostopil was listed in the party's accounts as making several donations totaling nearly 40,000 hryvnas ($1,490). He denied making any contributions.
Skhemy uncovered similar discrepancies in the Kyiv area as well.
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) refused to comment on the Skhemy findings, only saying it was examining the financial statements of all political parties and that more than 200 suspected administrative violations have been referred to law enforcement.
The Interior Ministry told Skhemy they could not investigate Batkivshchyna's accounts without a complaint from NAZK.
Journalists uncovered similar complaints of individuals who denied making donations to Tymoshenko's party in 2016-17, analyst Ihor Feshchenko of the Chesno anticorruption NGO told Skhemy.
"It has been two years since an analogous scheme of financing Batkivshchyna was reported and there have been no results," he said. He noted that although his NGO was the main complainant, he was only questioned by investigators more than eight months after the probe was opened.
"The National Police are sabotaging the investigation," he charged. He said that when he was questioned, the investigators had not studied Batkivshchyna's filings or any of the media articles alleging the wrongdoing.
"That means the National Police are not really investigating this criminal case and they have tried to close it down several times," Feshchenko told Skhemy.
Forty-four candidates have been approved to run in Ukraine's March 31 presidential election. According to polls, the front-runners are incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ethnic Talysh Activist Arrested In Baku After Being Deported From Russia
An activist belonging to the ethnic Talysh minority was immediately arrested after Moscow deported him back to his native Azerbaijan, ignoring a plea from Amnesty International not to hand him over to Azerbaijani authorities amid fears he may face torture.
In a statement issued on March 1, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (DTX) said Fahraddin Abbasov was detained after his flight landed in Baku on February 28. It said he had been charged with promoting anti-state activities and inciting ethnic discord.
According to the DTX statement, investigators would look into whether Abbasov had cooperated with the security forces of Armenia, a country that has strained relations with Azerbaijan, largely due to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh -- territory inside Azerbaijan that is populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.
The DTX said Abbasov was deported from Russia immediately after his Russian residency permit had expired.
A day earlier, Amnesty International expressed concerns about Abbasov's whereabouts, after he was moved from his pretrial detention cell at a prison near Moscow.
In a statement on its Russian website on February 28, Amnesty said Abbasov went missing on February 27 after law enforcement officers arrived at the prison in Lyubertsy and removed him from his cell, leaving his personal effects behind.
According to Amnesty, Abbasov was to face an extradition hearing in Moscow on February 28.
Natalya Zvyagina, director of Amnesty International in Russia, said Moscow would be in violation of international law if it handed Abbasov over to Azerbaijani authorities.
Amnesty called on Russia not to deport or extradite individuals to countries where they may face torture and mistreatment.
Abbasov, a former professor at Baku State University, had for years campaigned to preserve the culture and language of the Talysh.
In 2008, he fled Azerbaijan fearing persecution. In 2011, he obtained residency in Russia.
Baku has been persecuting Talysh intellectuals for years.
In 2013, Hilal Mammadov, the editor of the independent newspaper Tolisi Sado (The Voice of Talysh), was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of high treason, incitement of ethnic hatred, and illegal drugs possession.
Human rights activists said the charges were politically motivated.
The Talysh minority's leader in Azerbaijan, Novruzali Mammadov, who edited the newspaper before Hilal Mammadov, died in prison in 2009 after being found guilty on charges of spying for Iran and sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Critics said those charges were politically motivated as well.
NATO Chief Urges Russia To Comply With INF Treaty
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the Western military alliance must be prepared if Russia ignores calls to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a cornerstone of arms control for decades.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service on March 1, Stoltenberg said NATO needed to start "planning for a situation without the INF Treaty, with more Russian missiles."
Stoltenberg was in Bulgaria for the 15th anniversary of the country joining NATO. He earlier held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
Last month, Washington formally suspended its obligations under the 1987 INF Treaty that bans all land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.
This came after Washington and NATO repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the accord by developing the 9M729 cruise missile, also known as the SSC-8.
Russia, which has denied any breaches, has also announced it is withdrawing from the INF Treaty.
Relations between the West and Russia are also strained over Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria as well as its alleged interference in elections in the United States and elsewhere.
'Dual-Track Approach'
Stoltenberg said NATO was taking what he called a "dual-track approach -- deterrence, defense and dialogue," with Russia.
“Russia is our neighbor, Russia is there to stay, and we need to work for improving relations with Russia and strive for reducing the tensions. So, we strongly believe that to be united, to be firm [as NATO] is a platform for also engaging in a political dialogue with Russia to reduce tensions," Stoltenberg told RFE/RL.
Stoltenberg also said NATO was bolstering its presence in the Black Sea and Baltic regions.
“We have done that because we see significant Russian military buildup, we see Russia investing heavily in a wide range of weapon systems, including nuclear weapons, and we are seeing the fact that Russia has used military force against the neighbor illegally annexing Crimea [from Ukraine] and then destabilizing eastern Ukraine."
In his state-of-the-nation speech last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States deployed new missiles in Europe, Moscow would retaliate by fielding new weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets.
Armenia Marks 11th Anniversary Of Bloody Post-Election Protest Crackdown
Armenia is marking the 11th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on protesters who were then challenging the official result of the country’s presidential election that year.
Eight protesters and two police officers were killed in the unrest after Serzh Sarkisian, a close ally of then outgoing President Robert Kocharian, was announced the winner back in 2008.
In an address to parliament on March 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian stressed that the government at the time used deadly force against peaceful protesters.
Pashinian then read out the names of all ten victims, noting that five of them died of gunshot wounds.
Tonight, Pashinian is scheduled to lead a rally and a march through the central streets of Yerevan to commemorate the victims.
Pashinian became prime minister last year following peaceful protests that he spearheaded, ousting Sarkisian and severely weakening the establishment that had been in place in the South Caucasus nation since Kocharian’s rule.
Kocharian is currently under arrest. He was charged with illegally ordering security forces to use force against opposition supporters in 2008. He denies any wrongdoing.
Pilot Shot Down By Pakistan Returns To India
An Indian pilot captured by Pakistani forces on February 27 after his warplane was shot down in the disputed region of Kashmir has returned to India after being freed by Islamabad in a "peace gesture."
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed into India at the Wagah crossing point on March 1 hours later than expected and sporting a black eye.
Varthaman's release came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement in a speech to Pakistan's parliament on February 28.
Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane.
Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
The aerial confrontation came a day after India on February 26 struck what it said was a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir
A Pakistan-based group, the Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack -- the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir.
India has accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the attack and providing sanctuary to the militants.
Islamabad denies involvement.
India's air strikes in Pakistani territory on February 26 were the first since the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Lukashenka Says Russia Won't 'Swallow' Belarus, But Further Integration A 'Must'
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says Russia has no intention of "swallowing" Belarus but added that further integration between the two countries is a "must."
"There is no ill intention on the Russian president’s [Vladimir Putin] side to incorporate Belarus into Russia. The huge country has no intentions to swallow Belarus," Lukashenka said at a televised press conference in Minsk on March 1.
Lukashenka added "98 percent of Belarusians would vote against becoming part of Russia."
Lukashenka’s fresh comments come less than two weeks after his latest round of talks with Putin on further integration under a mid-1990s union treaty that still exists largely on paper.
Speaking to reporters and members of public organizations on March 1, Lukashenka said major issues between the two nations still need to be resolved before there can be further talk of integration.
"We must not even talk about some kind of alliances before we solve all the problems between the two nations," Lukashenka said, adding that "Russian leadership, especially the government are not ready to go that way."
Lukashenka also said his country might agree to a single currency with Russia.
"They are offering us a [single] currency. He [President Putin] tells me that it surely must be the ruble. I answer: 'Of course it will be the ruble. We have rubles, you have rubles,'" Lukashenka said.
Talking about the Russian language's dominance in his country, Lukashenka said that both Belarusian and Russian are his native languages and there is "nothing wrong" that Russian is the second state language in Belarus.
However, he indirectly criticized the Kremlin's attempts to get more supporters of its policies in the former Soviet republics using "the Russian World" slogan in its anti-Western propaganda:
"We all speak Russian. Then why impose some kind of 'the Russian World' on Belarus? To spread confusion among its people?" Lukashenka said.
Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, regional groupings that observers say Putin uses to bolster Moscow's influence in the former Soviet Union and to counter the European Union and NATO.
Lukashenka expressed concerns over what he called the "politicization" of the EES.
"I do not have big hopes about our Eurasian Union. There is too much tension, there are too many differences. And it is unacceptable that the economic union starts getting politicized," Lukashenka said.
"So many items have been taken off the list of goods for mutual trade.... There is too much national selfishness," Lukashenka said.
Wariness about Moscow's intentions toward its neighbors has risen in the wake of Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and its military, political, and economic support for militants in parts of eastern Ukraine, leading to an armed conflict in which some 13,000 people have been killed.
However, the Ukrainian scenario is not possible in Belarus "while I am in charge," Lukashenka said.
He criticized unnamed Russian websites for launching what he called an "information war" against Belarus and called on Belarusians "to unite to be able to stand against threats from East and West."
Lukashenka's marathon press conference was held less than two weeks after his talks in Minsk with visiting European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger, during which Lukashenka said Belarus will "always be a reliable partner of the European Union."
The EU eased sanctions against Belarus in 2016 after the release of several people considered political prisoners, but has criticized Lukashenka's government for a violent March 2017 clampdown on demonstrators protesting an unemployment tax.
Lukashenka said he plans to run in the next presidential election. The election is officially scheduled for 2020, but Lidzia Yarmozhina, the chief of the Central Election Commission, said earlier that either the presidential or parliamentary elections might be held in 2019.
Lukashenka, who has been president since 1994, won a fifth term in a 2015 election that was judged by Western monitors to be neither free nor fair.
With reporting by BelTA and Belapan
Dozens Of Afghan Troops Killed In Taliban Attack In Helmand
Afghan forces repelled a Taliban attack at deadly cost after the militants assaulted a large military base in the southern province of Helmand late on February 28.
Afghan officials said on March 1 that at least 25 Afghan soldiers were killed in the gunbattle. At least nine Taliban militants were also reported killed, including three suicide bombers.
Clean-up operations were still under way at Camp Shorab, a strategic military installation that has been attacked by militants three times in the last 48 hours.
A U.S. military-assistance mission operates from the base, but no foreign troops were involved in the incident, Afghan officials said.
On Twitter, U.S. military spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said the attack "was repelled by the brave Afghan Security Forces."
Butler later added that reports indicated "Taliban fighters were initially able to gain access to the Afghan base but were stopped by Afghan forces."
The Taliban said its fighters had killed dozens of Afghan soldiers.
A military source told RFE/RL that a top Afghan commander at the military installation had been killed in the attack.
The assault on the base comes with the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan in Qatar for the latest round of peace talks.
On February 28, Zalmay Khalilzad said negotiations would resume on March 2 following three days of talks with Taliban negotiators in Doha, aimed at finding a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's 17-year war.
The New York Times reported on March 1 that the proposal currently under discussion could include the withdrawal of U.S. forces in the next three to five years and the creation of a power-sharing government including the Taliban.
In the past, Khalilzad has tried to convince the Taliban to hold direct talks with representatives of Afghanistan's government. The Taliban has rejected that proposal.
In Kabul on February 28, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated that an Afghan-led peace process would provide lasting stability in the country.
"Afghanistan wants cooperation and collaboration, but Afghans and the legitimate government of Afghanistan should own the peace process," he said.
There are some 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, as well as thousands of European forces participating in NATO's Resolute Support mission.
With reporting by dpa and AFP
Ukraine Suffers World's Biggest Rise In Measles Cases in 2018
Ukraine suffered the world’s largest increase in the number of measles cases in 2018, some of them the result of the so-called "anti-vax" movement, the United Nations children’s agency says.
A UNICEF report on March 1 said Ukraine led an "alarmingly high” worldwide surge in measles cases, blaming much of it on growing "vaccine hesitancy" that threatens to undo decades of work to get the "highly preventable, but potentially deadly disease" under control.
Health officials worldwide have expressed concerns about the "anti-vax" movement spreading on social media and elsewhere that has raised fears in some adults that vaccinations can be harmful.
"Almost all of these [measles] cases are preventable, and yet children are getting infected even in places where there is simply no excuse," said Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF’s executive director.
"Measles may be the disease but, all too often, the real infection is misinformation, mistrust, and complacency. We must do more to accurately inform every parent, to help us safely vaccinate every child."
UNICEF said statistics by the World Health Organization showed there were 35,120 cases of measles in Ukraine last year -- a massive rise from about 5,000 in 2017.
Low Vaccination Rates
It added that, according to the Ukrainian government, 24,042 people have been infected in the first two months of 2019 alone.
The worst-hit area of the country has been the western Lviv region, "where negative attitudes toward immunization, and previous shortages in vaccine supply, have resulted in low vaccination rates."
UNICEF said it has provided ongoing support to accelerate routine immunization across Ukraine to address vaccine hesitancy in the crisis that has claimed 30 lives since 2017.
Serbia was also among the top 10 countries with the highest year-to-year rises in measles cases. The Western Balkan nation had an increase of 4,355 cases from 2017 to 2018.
The agency also expressed concerns about reported measles cases in 2018 in countries that were free of the disease in 2017. Moldova had 312 cases in 2018, Montenegro had 203 cases in 2018, and Uzbekistan had 17.
Globally, 98 countries reported more cases of measles in 2018 than in 2017, it said.
"This is a wake-up call," UNICEF’s Fore said.
"We have a safe, effective, and inexpensive vaccine against a highly contagious disease -- a vaccine that has saved almost a million lives every year over the last two decades."
'Life-Saving Tool'
The new surge in cases has not "happened overnight," she added.
"Just as the serious outbreaks we are seeing today took hold in 2018, lack of action today will have disastrous consequences for children tomorrow."
The report said poor health infrastructure, civil strife, low community awareness, complacency, and vaccine hesitancy have contributed to outbreaks in both developed and developing countries.
It said the number of measles cases increased six-fold between 2017 and 2018 in the United States, reaching 791.
The report warned that measles is highly contagious -- "more so than Ebola, tuberculosis, or influenza."
It can be contracted by someone within two hours after an infected person has left a room. It spreads through the air and infects the respiratory tract.
"Once infected, there is no specific treatment for measles, so vaccination is a life-saving tool for children," it said.
English City Of Salisbury Declared ‘Novichok Free’ After Poisoning Incidents
The English city of Salisbury has been officially declared free of the nerve agent Novichok on March 1, almost a year after the poison attack there that Britain and the West blamed on Russia.
Military specialists have handed control of the final site associated with the attack -- former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal's home in the city -- to the local government, Brigadier David Southall said in a statement.
Skripal's home was the last of 12 potentially contaminated sites in the city to be ruled safe after some 13,000 hours of cleaning work done by military teams.
Southall said the military had led the "incredibly complex decontamination work" in Salisbury and the nearby town of Amesbury.
"The handover of the site at [Skripal's former home] effectively now concludes the significant military contribution to support Salisbury and Amesbury following the Novichok nerve agent attack," he said.
Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-made military nerve agent, in March 2018.
They survived the poisoning after being hospitalized in critical condition. But two other British citizens from Amesbury were exposed to the nerve agent in June, apparently by accident; one of them, Dawn Sturgess, died.
The other, Charlie Rowley, still suffers from health problems linked to the poisoning.
Russia has repeatedly denied that its agents were behind the attack and accused British intelligence agencies of staging the incident to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats in the wake of the scandal.
Russia in response expelled the same number of British diplomats and ordered the closure of the British Consulate-General in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, and the British Council’s offices operating in the country.
The United States and European Union also expelled Russian diplomats and added to their existing sanctions on Moscow.
There has since been some easing of the diplomatic restrictions.
With reporting by AP, dpa, and BBC
U.S. Offers Up To $1 Million Reward For Information On Bin Laden Son Hamza
WASHINGTON -- The United States has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the "identification or location" of the son of Osama bin Laden, the deceased leader of the Al-Qaeda terror organization.
"Hamza bin Laden is the son of deceased former AQ leader Osama bin Laden and is emerging as a leader in the AQ franchise," a State Department statement said on February 28, using an acronym for the extremist group.
"He has released audio and video messages on the Internet calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies, and he has threatened attacks against the United States in revenge for the May 2011 killing of his father by U.S. service members," the statement added.
The United States invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 because the Taliban-led government had protected Al-Qaeda and the elder bin Laden, who organized the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.
The Taliban was driven from power, and bin Laden, hiding in the northern Pakistani city of Abbotabad, was killed in a U.S. raid in 2011.
Speculation about Hamza bin Laden’s location has centered on Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran.
A 2018 United Nations report highlighted that "Al-Qaeda propaganda continues to highlight a new generation of potential leaders, such as Hamza bin Laden...in an apparent attempt to project a younger image to its sympathizers."
In a July 2016 audio recording, Hamza bin Laden threatened revenge against the United States for killing his father.
"If you think that your sinful crime that you committed in Abbottabad has passed without punishment, then you thought wrong," he said.
- By Mike Eckel
Kazakh Bank Confirms It Hired Trump's Longtime Lawyer In Fight Over BTA Bank Assets
WASHINGTON -- BTA Bank, the financial institution that was once Kazakhstan’s largest bank and is now at the center of a multinational legal fight, has confirmed it hired U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer to help recover assets that were allegedly laundered in the United States.
The confirmation came after Michael Cohen’s surprise revelation, made during daylong testimony on February 27 before a congressional committee that is looking into Trump’s business practices.
It is the latest development in the ongoing Kazakh fight that has touched on Trump's business circles.
Cohen, who worked for a decade as Trump's personal lawyer and "fixer," is set to begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May after pleading guilty to various charges.
During the hearing, Cohen was asked about disclosures he had made to the committee ahead of time.
As part of an effort to undermine his credibility, Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows questioned why Cohen did not disclose that he had been hired by BTA Bank in 2017.
"BTA Bank, Kazakhstan, BTA Bank, did you get money from them?" Meadows asked Cohen.
"I did," he responded.
"The purpose was because the former CEO of that bank had absconded with between $4 billion to $6 billion, and some of that money was here in the United States and they sought my assistance in terms of finding, locating that money and helping them to re-collect it," Cohen said.
Once the largest bank of Kazakhstan, with some $12 billion in assets, BTA Bank went bankrupt in 2009, and was nationalized, restructured, and then absorbed by another bank.
The former head of the bank, Mukhtar Ablyazov, denied charges of theft, fled Kazakhstan in 2009, and gained asylum in Europe.
Since that time, Kazakh authorities have sought to have Ablyazov extradited to stand trial. In November, he was sentenced in absentia to life in prison by a Kazakh court for murder.
He is now a vocal opponent of President Nursultan Nazarbaev’s government and is believed to spend much of his time in France.
'Worthless' Service
Matthew L. Schwartz, a New York based lawyer for BTA Bank, confirmed Cohen's revelation.
"It is no secret that BTA Bank has been involved in litigation throughout the world for years, resulting from the multibillion dollar fraud perpetrated by its former chairman," Schwartz said in a statement to RFE/RL.
He said Cohen was hired in 2017.
"Instead, Michel Cohen did absolutely nothing of value, and BTA quickly tore up its agreement with him. Since that time, BTA has cooperated fully with all law enforcement investigations of Michael Cohen," he said.
"BTA Bank -- which is owned privately, not by the government of Kazakhstan -- did not pay Michael Cohen $900,000 for his worthless 'service,' or anything like it," he said.
Bloomberg reported that Cohen received $300,000 in all for two months of work on behalf of the bank.
The political fight over BTA Bank has turned up links to other people connected to Trump.
Some of the estimated $4 billion that was purportedly stolen from the bank was also allegedly laundered through real estate purchases in the United States and elsewhere.
BTA has claimed in court papers that some of the money was laundered by the former mayor of Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. That mayor, Viktor Khrapunov, is believed to be a close associate of Ablyazov.
U.S. news reports have said that Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate businessman and convicted U.S. mobster, sold apartments in the Trump SoHo building, in Manhattan, to people close to Ablyazov. Sater was a co-developer of the SoHo building.
In his testimony, Cohen said that, contrary to Trump's past statements, Sater worked closely with Trump, and at one point had an office on the same floor in Trump's Manhattan headquarters.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service
European Rights Court Slams France, Greece For Treatment Of Migrant Children
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has punished France and Greece for their treatment of migrant children in two unrelated cases.
The ECHR ordered France on February 28 to pay 15,000 euros ($17,100) to compensate a young Afghan who spent six months in a migrant camp in Calais in 2016.
The Afghan, identified as Jamil Khan, who was 12 at the time, was living in the camp when the government ordered its demolition. A French court ordered that the child be cared for, but the state did not carry out the order.
Because of that failure, the court ruled, the child "spent six months living in an environment manifestly unsuitable for children, characterized by insalubrity, precariousness, and insecurity."
Khan crossed the English Channel in March 2016 and is now living in Birmingham, England.
In the second case, the court ordered Greece to pay 4,000 euros ($4,550) to nine teenagers -- six Syrians, two Iraqis, and a Moroccan -- who arrived in the country in early 2016. The court found they had been held for between three and five weeks in police or border-guard stations before being transferred to migration authorities.
The ECHR said the detention facilities were unsuitable for such long terms, particularly for children.
The court rejected a claim by the migrants that the reception center to which they were eventually sent was overcrowded and unsanitary.
The court said the influx of migrants to Greece at the time was an "unprecedented migratory and humanitarian crisis" and that the reception center had been created on an emergency basis.
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
Reports: Criminal Charges Filed In Russian 'Whale Prison' Case
Russian news agencies say authorities have filed criminal charges against the owners of four companies in the Pacific region of Primorye for holding dozens of captive whales in shoddy and cramped conditions.
The case had sparked outrage in Russia and criticism from President Vladimir Putin when images of the captive whales, which included orcas and belugas, were published last year.
Russian media have called the conditions a "whale prison."
The RIA-Novosti and TASS news agencies said February 28 that the Federal Security Service had accused the owners of violating federal fishing laws, and ordered the animals released.
"An examination showed that the animals were kept in unsatisfactory conditions, and must be released into their natural habitat," TASS quoted the service as saying.
The whales were destined for sale in aquariums abroad.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Putin had personally gotten involved in the issue. Peskov also noted that Russia allows catching whales for scientific purposes.
The issue had drawn international attention as well, with a online petition to release the whales, circulating on social media.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was among celebrities who had shared the petition, which has gathered more than 900,000 signatures.
EU Signs Deal To Help Turkey Build High-Speed Railway To Bulgarian Border
The European Union and Turkey have signed an agreement to help finance the construction of a high-speed railway line from Istanbul to the border with EU-member-state Bulgaria.
European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said at a joint press conference in Istanbul with Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrakhe that the EU will provide a grant of 275 million euro, or about $313 million, for the project. The total cost of the project is 1 billion euros, or about $1.14 billion dollars.
The train deal is the EU's largest single investment project in Turkey.
The railway line is meant to link Istanbul's Halkali Station to the Bulgarian border crossing point at the Kapikule-Svelingrad station.
"With the signing of this flagship railway project, EU and Turkey show once more that they can work hand in hand for the benefit of their peoples," EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said, describing Turkey as "our bridge between east and west."
Turkey has been an EU membership candidate for almost 20 years but has regressed on the bloc's benchmarks in areas such as the rule of law, citizens' rights, and media freedom since a government crackdown on dissent following a failed coup in July 2016.
Membership talks for Turkey are currently on hold with EU-member states disagreeing on whether to formally suspend the process.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Romania's Ex-Head Of Anti-Graft Agency Summoned To Bucharest Court
Prosecutor Laura Codruta Koevesi, the former head of Romania's anti-corruption agency, DNA, is due to appear in court in Bucharest next week over allegations of corruption, Romanian media reports say.
Koevesi, a front-runner to become the European Union's first-ever top prosecutor, has been summoned for March 7 in a case where she is accused of abuse of office, bribery and false testimony, according to Romanian news agency Agerpres, which quoted unnamed judicial sources.
On the same day, the European Parliament and representatives of EU member states are set to start talks to choose the head of the new European Public Prosecutor's Office.
Koevesi was dismissed by Romania's government last year in what critics say was a move to prevent the DNA from convicting senior members of the governing alliance.
The leftist government, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has actively campaigned against Koevesi’s candidacy for the European prosecutor post.
Koevesi has been widely praised by the EU for her results in fighting graft in one of the bloc's most corrupt countries.
Koevesi had already appeared once in court on February 15, on the same day she had been due in Brussels to present her candidacy for the EU prosecutor job.
Critics have said that Koevesi was suddenly subpoenaed to court on abuse-of-office and other charges in order to smear her record and diminish her chances of getting the Brussels position.
Last week, representatives of EU member states backed Koevesi's French rival Francois Bohnert for the top EU anti-corruption post.
But on February 27, European lawmakers threw their support behind Koevesi. As a result, both sides will now need to work out a compromise next week.
Based on reporting by Agerpres and AFP
