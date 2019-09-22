Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis

Cross-Border Tensions In Central Asia

Cross-Border Tensions In Central Asia
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:29:19 0:00
Direct link

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been a flashpoint for many years now and despite a series of meetings of delegations of the two countries, and a recent meeting of the presidents in one of the areas where fighting has broken out several times over the years, the situation is at the least, no better, and some would argue it is worse now than ever before.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG