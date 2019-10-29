Cuban President Heads To Kremlin For Talks With Putin, Medvedev

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is heading to Moscow on October 29 as part of a three-day official visit to Russia that started the previous day in St. Petersburg.



The Kremlin’s press service said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Diaz-Canel will discuss “prospects for further strengthening the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in various fields, as well pressing issues that are on the international agenda.”

The Cuban leader also has plans to meet with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to follow up on bilateral agreements that were reached during his trip to Cuba on October 3-4.



They include “current issues [concerning] Russian-Cuban cooperation in trade, investment, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, humanitarian, and other spheres,” a Russian government statement said.



Diaz-Canel on October 28 was greeted by Yevgeny Grigoriev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee of St. Petersburg, and embarked on a tour of the Hermitage gallery and then visited the cemetery dedicated to the victims of the Leningrad blockade during World War II.



In St. Petersburg, Diaz-Canel denounced the U.S. blockade against his country and its harmful effects on Cuba’s economy.



Russia and Cuba are close allies, a relationship that originates in the 1960s.

