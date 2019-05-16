Cybercrime Gang That Stole $100 Million Dismantled

European and U.S. police have dismantled an international crime gang that used malware to steal $100 million from tens of thousands of victims, Europe's police agency says.



Europol said on May 16 that the operation involved investigations in the United States and five European countries -- Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.



It said the gang used GozNym malware to infect the computers and capture online banking details of more than 41,000 victims, primarily "businesses and their financial institutions."



The network laundered the funds it stole through accounts held by its members in the United States and elsewhere, according to Europol.



Ten gang members are facing charges in the United States, including stealing money and laundering those funds.



Five Russians charged by U.S. authorities remain on the run.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and the BBC