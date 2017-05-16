Czech City Deprives Stalin Of Honorary Citizenship

Authorities in the Czech city of Ceske Budejovice have stripped the late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin of the title of honorary citizen.

The city council approved the decision in a vote on May 15.

The southern Czech city gave Stalin honorary citizenship in 1945, days after the Soviet Army liberated parts of what was then Czechoslovakia from Nazi Germany.

Along with Stalin, the city council also voted to strip Czechoslovakia's first communist president, Klement Gottwald, of the honorary citizenship he was granted in 1946.

The move was initiated by the city council earlier this year.

Based on reporting by CT24 and idnes.cz