Emanuel Zima hid 13 Jews under the nose of the Gestapo in the Nazi secret police's Budapest headquarters. Zima was a Czech janitor who worked in the Czechoslovakian Embassy in the Hungarian capital prior to World War II and was retained by the Germans after they took over the building in 1939. With help from his son, Jozef, he managed to hide his Jewish doctor and her family and other Jews in the coal cellar of the building.