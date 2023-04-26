News
Czechs Put Russian Patriarch Kirill On Sanctions List Over Comments On War In Ukraine
The Czech government has made the head of the Russian Orthodox Church the first person on its national sanctions list due to his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on April 26. Patriarch Kirill, 76, was listed by his civil name, Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev, on the sanctions roster, which is posted on the Foreign Ministry's website. The sanctions mean he is barred from entry into the Czech Republic and banned from any financial transactions with Czechs. "His frequent public remarks supporting the war in Ukraine, justifying atrocities committed by Russian troops there, those are all clear evidence that can be publicly found," Lipavsky said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Wagner Group Leader Accuses Russian 'Decision-Makers' Of Treason For Lack Of Ammunition In Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the notorious Wagner mercenary group, has accused “decision-makers” in Russia of treason for not providing his troops and military units of Russia's regular armed forces with ammunition needed to fight in Ukraine.
"A criminal group did not give us ammunition,” Prigozhin said in a five-minute audio statement posted on Telegram on April 26 in which he reiterated his claim that ammunition is being stockpiled in depots but not delivered to the battlefield.
Prigozhin claimed his troops have no ammunition to fight against Ukrainian artillery because of "treason" by unspecified top Russian officials, pledging to reveal names "when the time comes."
“I think what is happening today is a crime against Russia and Russian people. The criminals must be held accountable," he said.
Prigozhin said that Ukraine's armed forces will most likely start an expected counteroffensive in early May "to cut our flanks that we are unable to cover" because of the lack of ammunition.
"We are doing all we can with that minimal quantity of ammunition we have now," Prigozhin said in the statement, in which he noted that many Wagner mercenaries had died, were wounded, or had left the group after their contracts expired.
"Those thugs who make decisions, they must be held responsible to the mothers, children, and wives of those who perished, because instead of one person, several people are dying at once. Instead of one person, five die when storming a building, because we do not have ammo."
Prigozhin has previously referred to fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as a "meat grinder" and has clashed with Russian military officials over ammunition supplies. Ukrainian and Western military officials have said that Russian conscripts and Wagner forces were being treated like "cannon fodder" in the war.
Prigozhin also said those responsible for supplying Wagner troops and regular Russian armed forces with ammunition "are sitting on the ammo like roosters sit on eggs" instead of sending it to the battlefield.
He used the word “petukhi” (roosters) instead of the word for hens. The word “petukhi” is used among criminal groups across the former Soviet Union as a homosexual insult.
Prigozhin added that the Ukrainian armed forces' counteroffensive is "inevitable," adding that Wagner will be able "to stand here for two to three more weeks until the last bullet remains in the assault rifle's magazine."
In an apparent attempt to justify his troops' possible defeat, he added: "In general, the private military group Wagner has completed its historical mission."
Prigozhin's statement comes less than two weeks after he urged the Kremlin to declare that the goals of what Moscow calls its “special military operation in Ukraine” have been achieved and to stop the fighting, emphasizing that “many of those who yesterday supported the special operation, today either have doubts or are categorically opposed to what is happening.”
Trial Begins Of Yevgeny Roizman, One Of The Last Prominent Kremlin Critics Not Behind Bars
Yevgeny Roizman, the former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and one of the last prominent opposition figures left in Russia who is not behind bars, went on trial on April 26 on a charge of "repetitively discrediting the armed forces" involved in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The outspoken Kremlin critic was arrested in August 2022 and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges at the first session of the trial on April 26, after having said earlier that "all risks are clear. It is about up to three years in prison. My mood is OK. I understand everything."
After a brief hearing, the judge adjourned the trial until May 10.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of the country's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children, and he is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike. His penchant for crude language to mock authorities has proven popular with his supporters.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian Army.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”
Roizman's trial came the same day another Kremlin critic, jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, was in court on terrorism charges that appear to be part of the government's escalating clampdown on dissent.
Last week, a court sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Tsikhanouskaya Condemns Belarusian Nuclear Arms Plans On Chernobyl Anniversary
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has condemned authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's acceptance of a plan to place Russian nuclear arms in Belarus, saying on the 37th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear accident that the move shows that he learned nothing from the disaster.
Belarusians "learned the lesson and know what a nuclear disaster is about," but "dictators did not," she said in an April 26 video statement on YouTube marking the world's worst nuclear disaster.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus -- which borders Ukraine and three NATO nations -- by July, a move Lukashenka has agreed with.
Russian authorities have repeatedly raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the frequency of the warnings increasing as the conflict drags on.
Putin's announcement on moving the nuclear weapons sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
Tsikhanouskaya said in her statement that "74 percent of Belarusians are against [the plans to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus]," but "their opinions were not taken into consideration."
"[Lukashenka's] regime insists that it will be capable to control the nuclear arms. But is unable even to control its own nuclear power plant built in Astravets. How many incidents did take place there? Five? Ten? But we understand that radiation does not make a difference between ranks and posts. Absolutely everyone is exposed," Tsikhanouskaya said.
She also called on Belarusians residing abroad to hold marches in the cities in which they live.
"Become the voices of millions of Belarusians who are against the plans to place nuclear weapons in Belarus," Tsikhanouskaya said.
Tsikhanouskaya's comments come 37 years after an explosion and fire caused by a reactor meltdown at the Chernobyl power plant -- located 110 kilometers north of Kyiv near the border with Belarus -- sent clouds of lethal nuclear material across much of Europe.
The city of Pripyat, home to some 50,000 people near the power plant, was evacuated along with other communities in a 30-kilometer exclusion zone around the radioactive wreckage.
Dozens of people, particularly firefighters and other first responders, died as a direct result of the disaster, but radiation poisoning is believed to have killed thousands more across Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and other countries in the years that followed.
In 2016, a crumbling "sarcophagus" used to contain radiation from the smoldering reactor was replaced with a $2.3 billion metal dome in a bid to stop future leaks. More than 200 tons of uranium remain buried inside.
Uzbek Journalist Abdullaev Detained In Turkey
Noted Uzbek journalist Bobomurod Abdullaev has been detained in Turkey on unspecified charges and his family says they fear he will be tortured if returned to the Central Asian country.
Abdullaev's daughter, Kamola Qodiri, who is a university student in Turkey, told RFE/RL on April 26 that police in Turkey's northwestern city of Eskisehir detained her father two days earlier.
Qodiri claimed that her father was detained most likely at the request of Uzbek authorities and may face arbitrary arrest and torture if extradited to Tashkent.
The 50-year-old journalist has resided in Germany in recent years. It is not known when and why he travelled to Turkey.
Abdullaev first became known in 2017 after police arrested him and three other men on a charge of calling for a change to Uzbekistan's constitutional order by force.
Those charges stemmed from a series of articles under the byline Usmon Haqnazarov, which was apparently used by more than one person.
Abdullaev denied the charge at the time, saying he was doing his job as a journalist.
In May 2018, Abdullaev was convicted on charges of producing "anti-government propaganda." But he was cleared of the more serious charge of conspiracy against the state -- and was then released.
However, in 2020, Abdullaev fled the country for Kyrgyzstan after Uzbek investigators launched a probe against him on charges that still remain unknown.
Media reports in Uzbekistan suggested the case against Abdullaev then was linked to his social media posts critical of President Shavkat Mirziyoev written under the pen name Qora Mergan (Black Shooter).
In August 2020, Kyrgyz authorities detained Abdullaev and extradited him to Tashkent.
The United States and human rights groups expressed concern that he would be subjected to persecution and possible torture in Uzbekistan. However, when he arrived in Uzbekistan, he was immediately released under supervision pending an investigation.
In October 2020, Abdullaev said the criminal investigation against him was dropped.
The United States welcomed the decision at the time.
China's Xi Talks With Ukraine's Zelenskiy By Phone
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call on April 26 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, warning "there is no winner in a nuclear war," state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing said it wanted to act as peace mediator. Xi's government will send a "special representative" to Ukraine for talks about a possible "political settlement," said a government statement reported by state TV. China has tried to appear neutral in the war but has refused to criticize Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Expels 10 Norwegian Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on April 26 that it had summoned Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile over Oslo's expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats earlier this month. The ministry said it had announced 10 Norwegian diplomats were designated persona non grata, and that there will be other retaliatory measures after Norway's "unfriendly acts," including restrictions on hiring Russian citizens at Norway's diplomatic missions. Moscow's relations with European states, especially those neighboring Russia, have been tense since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
EU's Military Mission Says 'Closely Watching' Security Situation In Bosnia
The European Union's military mission to Bosnia-Herzegovina says it has not perceived any danger to the country's security situation despite ongoing tensions sparked by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's repeated threats that the Bosnian Serb entity would pursue independence and union with neighboring Serbia.
Dodik -- who has been targeted by sanctions from the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska unless a dispute with Bosnia's central government over who's the rightful owner of the country's assets is resolved in the Serbian entity's favor.
On April 23, Dodik vowed to pursue a union with neighboring Serbia if the issue will not be settled to the benefit of Republika Srpska and warned that the entity's police would patrol the boundary with Bosnia's other entity, the Bosniak-Croat Federation.
Mission spokeswoman Emer Kelly told RFE/RL on April 26 that Operation Althea was closely monitoring the local political and security developments.
"EUFOR's Althea has an agile presence throughout the whole country and is conducting routine patrols all over Bosnia-Herzegovina in order to reassure all communities of our presence and enhance our situational awareness," Kelly said.
She added that the mission continues to proactively support Bosnian partner institutions in ensuring a secure environment in the country, and that they continue to cooperate and maintain contacts with local authorities through a network of liaison and observation teams.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War, an administrative system was established under which Bosnia remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords.
Operation Althea, formally known as the European Union Force Bosnia-Herzegovina (EUFOR) was formed in 2004 as a successor to the previous Stabilization Force (SFOR), Implementation Force (IFOR), and United Nations Protection Force (UNPROFOR) that ensured Bosnia's security following the end of the 1992-95 war.
EUFOR is responsible for implementing the military part of the Dayton agreement and ensuring peace. Its mandate, which includes the use of military force, is extended by the UN Security Council every autumn for one year.
EUFOR has repeatedly stated that it would only use military force if "the safe and stable environment is seriously threatened, and the existing security structures are in danger of falling apart."
EUFOR does not comment on political issues but continues to closely monitor all activities that might impact the security situation, in accordance with its mandate.
Russian Envoy Says No 'Real Progress' Seen On Grain Deal
Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said on April 26 that no real progress had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month. Speaking to reporters at Moscow' permanent mission in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov said Russia's position on extending the deal remained unchanged. Moscow has said it will not agree to an extension unless the West removes obstacles to Russian exports of grain and fertilizer.
Kyrgyz Activists, Politicians, Journalists Face New Charges Over Border Deal Protests
Twenty-six Kyrgyz rights activists, opposition politicians, and journalists, who were arrested in October 2022 for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan, have been additionally charged with attempts to seize power and public calls to seize power, lawyers of some of them told RFE/RL on April 26. The charges could lead to prison terms of up to 15 years. The 26 men and women were initially accused of planning riots over a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border agreement that handed a disputed water reservoir over to Uzbekistan. Several of them were transferred to house arrest in early April. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Navalny Faces 30 Years In Russian Terrorism Case He Calls 'Absurd'
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says a new probe has been launched against him, this time on a charge of terrorism, and that he will be tried on the "absurd" charge by a military court.
Navalny made the statement at a hearing on April 26 held by Moscow’s Basmanny district court where a decision is expected on what the parameters for the Kremlin critic will be to allow him to get acquainted with the case materials.
"They made absurd charges that threaten me with 30 years in prison," he said in a statement published on social media by his supporters.
"Investigator Vidyukov said yesterday that a terrorist case was brought out separately from this case and that I, while in prison, commit terrorist attacks," he added.
Navalny appeared at the hearing via video link from a prison in the Vladimir region. Just minutes after it started, Judge Yevgenia Nikolayeva ruled the hearing would be held behind closed doors.
"The attempt to hold this hearing behind closed doors is an attempt to illegally restrict me in getting acquainted with the case's materials and an attempt to do everything so that no one can learn about it," Navalny said, adding that the case's materials consisted of 196 volumes.
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov said earlier that investigators gave Navalny, a trained lawyer, just one day to get acquainted with 700 pages of materials for the case, which was launched in October against the corruption crusader and his associates after Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation was labeled as extremist.
The defendants were charged subsequently with organizing and financially supporting an extremist group.
Navalny said another case on a charge of propagating terrorism and Nazism was also launched against him in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel. They criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and condemned Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed earlier this month that Navalny's associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, in early April.
Iranian Diplomat Jailed In Belgium To Be Freed In Prisoner Swap, Tehran Says
An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner-swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on April 26. Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris. Last month Tehran said it was ready to make the swap, which would include Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele -- jailed in Iran for 40 years for charges including spying that he and his supporters say were fabricated. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Prosecutor Says 15,000 Cases Of Illegal Military Mobilization Registered
Russian Deputy Prosecutor-General Anatoly Razinkin said on April 26 that 15,000 cases of men being called up to the military illegally had been registered. After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September 2022, more than 300,000 men were conscripted to the military amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Many have complained since then that they were mobilized illegally, citing exemptions such as having more than two minor children, medical conditions, lack of military experience, or old age. In December, amid the wave of complaints, lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov said that 10,000 illegally mobilized men had been returned home. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Powerful Iranian Cleric Killed In Attack
A powerful Iranian cleric, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country's supreme leader, has been killed in an armed attack, state media reported on April 26. "Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack...the assailant was also arrested," IRNA news agency reported, citing an official. The attack took place in the north of Iran.
Tajik Security Forces Kill Two Suspected Militants
Tajik security forces have killed two people who belonged to "an international terrorist organization" near the Afghan border, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said on April 26. The incident occurred in Vanj, a district near the border, the committee said in a statement, without identifying the individuals or the group they allegedly belonged to. It said the two had entered the country "with the intention of committing a terrorist act, and were killed by law enforcement agencies during an anti-terrorist operation." Weapons, ammunition, and grenades were seized, the statement said, without giving further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Fire Kills One In Russia's Sverdlovsk Region
A large fire broke out in Sosva, a village in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, killing one person and destroying 90 buildings, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported on April 26. It did not say what caused the fire, but reports indicated it may have started at a local sawmill and then rapidly spread due to high winds. A state of emergency was declared in the area and investigators opened criminal cases for negligence and causing death by negligence. The site of the fire is located some 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Russian Aircraft Intercepted Over Baltic Sea, Germany Says
Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on April 26. Germany and Britain sent Eurofighter jets to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German Luftwaffe tweeted, posting images of the Russian aircraft midflight. Russian military aircraft regularly fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back, meaning that such encounters are fairly routine in the region. Germany handed over responsibility for NATO's Baltic air-policing mission to Britain earlier this month. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia do not have air forces. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Acclaimed Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Heads To France After 14-Year Travel Ban
Award-winning Iranian film director Jafar Panahi has left the country for the first time in 14 years after completing a prison sentence for his activism that allowed for a lifting of a travel ban imposed on him by the country's authorities.
Tahereh Saeedi said on Instagram on April 25 that she and her husband were going to travel abroad "for a few days." The couple later left on a trip to France where their daughter lives.
Panahi, 62, was arrested in July as the authorities cracked down on dissent in response to growing antiestablishment sentiment and near-daily protests over living conditions and graft across the Islamic republic.
He was temporarily released from prison in February after going on a hunger strike to protest "the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary.
"After having fully served his sentence, Panahi was authorized to leave the country and obtained his passport," his lawyer told AFP.
Just days prior to his arrest, Panahi had joined a group of more than 300 Iranian filmmakers in publishing an open letter calling on the security forces to "lay down their arms" in the face of public outrage over "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following the violent crackdown against those protesting a building collapse in May in the southwestern city of Abadan, which killed 41 people.
Those protests were overtaken by a wave of unrest following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Since then, several Iranian filmmakers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested by the authorities, including the popular actress Katayoun Riahi.
Outrage over the hijab law has prompted several high-profile actresses to take pictures without a head scarf in support of the protesters, whose demonstrations pose one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
Panahi was awarded the Special Jury prize at the Venice International Film Festival in September for his latest film, No Bears, which was released while he was in prison.
The filmmaker has won a number of international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival for Taxi in 2015 and best screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
FBI Working With U.S. Companies To Collect War Crime Evidence In Ukraine
Ukraine is working with the FBI and U.S. companies to collect evidence of war crimes by Russians, such as geolocation and cell-phone information, senior officials said on April 25. Ukrainian authorities are collecting digital information from battlefields and Ukrainian towns ravaged by the war since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, said Alex Kobzanets, a FBI special agent who previously worked as a legal attache for the agency in Ukraine. "Collection of that data, analysis of that data, working through that data is something the FBI has experience working through," Kobzanets told a cybersecurity conference in San Francisco. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy Has 'Meaningful' First Exchange With China's Xi As Russia Presses Assault On Bakhmut
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his first conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "long and meaningful" as Russia increased the pressure on the defenders of Bakhmut -- the site of the most intense battle for the eastern Donetsk region.
"Had a long meaningful telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."
Zelenskiy did not provide other details about the call, but his spokesman, Serhiy Nykyforov, said on Facebook that the two had an almost hourlong telephone conversation.
China's state broadcaster CCTV said that Xi told Zelenskiy that "talks and negotiation" were the "only way out" of the war. China says it is neutral in the conflict and Xi has refrained from condemning the invasion.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby welcomed the call but said it was too soon to tell whether it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
"If there's going to be a negotiated peace, it's got to be when President Zelenskiy is ready for it," Kirby said, adding that the United States would welcome any effort to arrive at peace as long as it could be sustainable.
Kirby said the United States did not have advance knowledge of the call.
"These are two sovereign leaders and we're glad to see that they did talk," Kirby said.
Beijing has floated a peace proposal -- a 12-point paper calling for a de-escalation and eventual cease-fire in Ukraine -- dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as echoing Russian talking points.
Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye last week sparked widespread condemnation by suggesting countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union "don't have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations."
Russia has used such sentiment as one of the reasons it justifies its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, formerly part of the Soviet Union, launched in February 2022.
China's Foreign Ministry later backtracked on Lu's comments, affirming that it has always recognized the sovereign status of countries that were at some point part of the Soviet Union.
On the battlefield, Moscow has been stepping up its offensive actions on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the east, where Ukrainian defenders are facing increasing pressure from Russian shelling, air strikes, mortar fire, and infantry assaults, Kyiv said on April 26.
"Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 39 Russian attacks over the last 24 hours," the General Staff said in its daily report.
"Fierce battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka," the military said.
Russian troops launched three missile strikes, 13 air strikes, and 49 rocket salvoes at Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure, it added.
Repeated Russian assaults have also been repelled in the village of Klishchiyivka, some 10 kilometers south of Bakhmut, the Donetsk region city that has been the epicenter of a monthslong, grinding battle.
In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located, an air-raid alert was declared overnight.
RFE/RL correspondents reported numerous explosions that were likely caused by attacking Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of Zaporizhzhya military administration, urged inhabitants to take cover but did not elaborate on the nature of the blasts. "Stay in safe places until the air alert is over," he said.
Russian forces, who control the local nuclear power plant, regularly shell the parts of Zaporizhzhya region still under Ukrainian control.
On April 25, a Russian missile strike on a museum in the eastern city of Kupyansk killed at least two people and injured 10, an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "barbaric."
Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, told RFE/RL that the April 25 strike on the Kupyansk city center involved S-300 type missiles, one of which hit the Museum of Local History.
"The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding, "We must and will respond!"
Separately, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Moscow began using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks in the war, firing on Ukrainian positions but not yet participating "in direct assault."
The tank has an unmanned turret that a crew controls remotely from "an isolated armored capsule located in the front of the hull," the report said.
But, according to British military intelligence, Russian forces have complained about the poor condition of the first of the tanks to arrive.
"Eleven years in development, the program has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems," the British intelligence report said.
Kremlin: Seizure Of Western Assets Is Retaliatory Move, Could Be Expanded
The Kremlin said on April 26 that Moscow's move to take temporary control of the assets of Finnish energy group Fortum and its former German subsidiary Uniper was in retaliation for what it called the illegal seizure of Russian assets abroad. A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing temporary control of the Russian assets of the two European state-owned energy firms. The decree said Russia needed to take urgent measures to respond to unspecified actions from the United States and others it said were "unfriendly and contrary to international law." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the decree did not concern ownership, just the power to manage the assets. He said the measure could be expanded to other assets if necessary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Mastermind Of Suicide Bombing At Kabul Airport In 2021 Killed
A ground assault by the Taliban has killed the Islamic State (IS) militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said on April 25. Initially, neither Washington -- nor apparently the Taliban -- were aware that the mastermind was dead. He was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and an IS affiliate, according to several officials. But in recent days, U.S. intelligence confirmed "with high confidence" that the man had been killed, a senior official said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Dealing With Russian Oligarch Under Sanctions
A New York lawyer pleaded guilty on April 25 to making $3.8 million in payments to maintain properties that were beneficially owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire oligarch under U.S. sanctions, court records showed. Robert Wise admitted to receiving wire payments from a shell company controlled by a Vekselberg associate, and then using the funds to pay taxes, insurance, and other fees on various properties, including two apartments on Manhattan's Park Avenue and an estate in the Hamptons on New York's Long Island. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Lavrov Says Black Sea Grain Deal Situation Is Deadlocked
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on April 25 that the situation related to the Black Sea grain deal had reached a deadlock, adding that there were still obstacles blocking Russian exports. The pact was renewed for 60 days last month, but Moscow has signaled that it may well not agree to extend it further unless the West removes obstacles to the exports of Russian grain and fertilizer. Lavrov told a news conference at the UN that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to President Vladimir Putin regarding the deal and that there would be a reaction in due course. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
European Lawmakers Call For Olympics Ban On Russia, Belarus
European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games rather than keep seeking ways to let them compete as neutrals in international sport. On April 25, the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) held a two-hour session of its panel for sports issues in Strasbourg, France. It was to help draft a future report on the question of barring the two countries’ athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
