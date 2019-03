Police in the Czech Republic say they have arrested a Serbian man suspected of being a contract killer sought by authorities in three countries.

Police on March 2 said the man is suspected in several shooting deaths and is sought by authorities in the Netherlands, Hungary, and Serbia.

Officials said he was arrested on March 1 in a Prague hotel as part of a joint operation by several countries.

He was holding false documents, two guns, and ammunition, along with a wig and glasses when apprehended, police said.

In an extradition request, Serbian police identified the man only by his initials D.C. and said he was born in 1980.

Serbia's Blic newspaper identified the man as alleged contract killer Caba Der.

Serbian media reported that in 2004 he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Serbia for killing a man and that he allegedly became a contract killer after his release.

