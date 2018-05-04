Zeman Says Czech Republic Produced, Destroyed Small Amount Of Novichok Last Year

The Czech president has said a report by the country's military spy agency shows that the type of nerve agent used to poison an ex-Russian spy in Britain was produced in a small amount, tested, and destroyed last year in the Czech Republic.

Milos Zeman said on May 3 that another report by the Czech counterintelligence agency identifies the destroyed nerve agent as A230 rather than Novichok, but he said A230 is in the same family as Novichok.

Novichok was identified by Britain as the type of agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4. Britain blamed the poisonings on Russia, which originally developed the chemical weapon Novichok during the Cold War.

But Russia denied involvement and insisted the nerve agent used could have come from the United States, the Czech Republic, or other countries that it claimed have conducted research on the same group of chemicals.

Acting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called Russia's accusation a lie, and the Czech Republic in March joined a massive Western expulsion of Russian diplomats over the Skripal incident, ordering three Russian diplomats out of the country.

But Zeman, who is known for pro-Russia views, said on May 3 that he believes the agent briefly tested in his country last year was the same as Novichok. The Czech government and intelligence agencies did not immediately comment on his remarks.

"We did produce and store Novichok in insignificant amounts. We know where and when. Let us not be hypocritical. We should not lie about this," Zeman told Prague's Barrandov television on May 3.

"Last year, in November, A230 chemical was tested at the Defense Ministry's research institute in the city of Brno. Its amount was insignificant. After the testing, it was [fully] destroyed," he said.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS