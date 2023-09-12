News
Daghestani Journalist, Co-Defendants Handed Lengthy Prison Terms On Charges They Deny
A Russian court on September 12 sentenced journalist Abdulmumin Gadzhiyev from the North Caucasus region of Daghestan to 17 years in prison on charges of financing terrorism that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated. Gadzhiyev's two co-defendants -- Abubakar Rizvanov, director of a charity foundation, and IT specialist Kemal Tambiyev -- were sentenced to 18 years and 17 1/2 years in prison, respectively. Gadzhiyev's colleagues have said his arrest in 2019 was based on a “trumped-up” charge based on testimony from another suspect who subsequently said that police had extracted his testimony by torture. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Sweden Considering Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine
The Swedish government is considering donating Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to help it fight Russia, Swedish public radio (SR) reported on September 12, citing unnamed sources. The government wants to know, among other things, how a handover would affect Sweden's defence capabilities and how quickly Sweden could get new Gripen fighters, SR reported. The government may formally ask the armed forces as early as September 14 to officially consider the issue, according to the report. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Suggests Former Top Aide Fled Russia Due To Financial Irregularities At State Company
President Vladimir Putin suggested that Anatoly Chubais, a former top government official who fled after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, may have left due to financial irregularities at the state-run corporation he oversaw.
Putin’s comments, made on September 12 at an economic forum in Vladivostok, were the first he’s made about Chubais since he abruptly resigned last March and fled Russia.
Until 2020, Chubais headed the state-run corporation Rosnano, which was tasked with developing Russia’s high-tech nanotechnology. Putin then appointed him as a special envoy for foreign relations.
Asked by the event moderator about reports that Chubais was living in Israel, Putin replied, using what appeared to be an anti-Semitic remark: “For some reason, [Chubais] is hiding there. They showed me photographs, from the Internet where he is no longer Anatoly Chubais, but some Moshe Israeilevich, living somewhere there. Why does he do this? I don’t understand,” Putin said.
“Why did he run away? Maybe this is also due to the fact that there were some complex processes at [Rusnano], which he headed for many years. There's a big hole there, a huge financial hole,” he said.
“Thank God, there are no criminal cases or prosecutions there. But it may have something to do with this, that he fears in the end this will somehow lead to a criminal case,” Putin said.
Last October, Russian authorities announced they had opened a probe into Rosnano's financial activities, alleging as much as $50 million might have been embezzled at the company between 2010 and 2020.
The status of that investigation is unclear.
Chubais's exact whereabouts are not known, although he’s been spotted in Cyprus, and Russian news reports say he may have sought to immigrate to Israel.
He has said nothing publicly since fleeing Russia. Last August, he was reported to have been hospitalized in Italy for a rare immunity disorder.
A deputy prime minister and Kremlin chief of staff in the 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, Chubais was instrumental in the controversial privatization of some of the country's biggest industrial assets.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Upholds Court Decision To Deport Investigative Journalist To Russia
Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court on September 12 rejected an appeal filed by prominent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov against a court decision to deport him to Russia for "illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport." Temirov, who has extensively reported about corruption among government officials in Kyrgyzstan, was deported to Moscow in November. Temirov, who held Kyrgyz and Russian passports, has insisted the probe against him was launched after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials in the Central Asian nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Blogger In Tatarstan Gets Three Years In Prison For Calling On Russian Soldiers To Desert
A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on September 11 sentenced blogger Parvinakhan Abuzarova to three years in prison on a charge of making calls online for Russian soldiers to desert the armed forces. The probe against the 30-year-old Abuzarova was launched in February after police searched her apartment in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan. She was then ordered not to leave the city. In March, a court in Kazan sent Abuzarova to house arrest. The details of the case remain unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Iran's Judiciary Confirms Detention Of Swedish EU Diplomat
Iran's judiciary on September 12 confirmed the detention of a Swedish diplomat working for the European Union a week after Stockholm and Brussels revealed the latest known case of a foreign national being held by Tehran amid political tensions with the West.
Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been held captive in Iran for more than 500 days. He was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran's airport as he was returning home from a trip with friends.
His family said that he was being held in "unacceptable" conditions, but Iran claims his detention is "lawful."
"The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case will be released in the coming days," judiciary spokesman Masud Setayeshi said on September 12, the first public statement by an Iranian official on the matter.
The European Commission did not confirm that Iran was holding one of its diplomats until The New York Times reported it early in September. Previously, it had said a Swedish national was being held but did not mention his EU position.
Iran announced in July 2022 it had arrested a Swedish man and was holding him on espionage charges, but did not mention his name or position at the time. The announcement came two weeks after an Iranian citizen received a life jail term in Sweden for his role in the Iranian regime's 1988 mass executions of thousands of opponents.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges. Western countries have repeatedly said Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
In May, Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab, who was accused of terrorism.
Floderus's family said in a statement released on September 10, his 33 birthday, that he was being kept with the light permanently on in his cell and was not receiving adequate food, outside exercise, or medical checkups.
"In blatant disregard of international guidelines, he has spent over 300 days in solitary confinement," the statement added.
His relatives said Floderus was denied any contact with them during the first 10 months of his detention and had been granted only "a very few number of consular visits."
According to his family, Floderus has been held at Tehran's notorious Evin prison. Since its construction in 1971, the prison has been the site of a series of abuses that continued after the shah was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on September 5 that Sweden's government had taken the lead on efforts to have Floderus freed, with support from EU institutions.
"Every time we had diplomatic meetings, at all levels, we have put the issue on the table. Relentlessly," he added.
European Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on September 11 she was "very worried" about Floderus, who worked in her team for nearly two years when she managed the EU portfolio on migration and home affairs.
Floderus moved in September 2021 from Johansson's service to the European External Action Service, the EU's foreign diplomacy arm, to work in Brussels for the EU delegation to Afghanistan.
Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense in recent years. Iran recalled its ambassador in 2022 after a Swedish court convicted Iranian citizen Hamid Noury of war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s and sentenced him to life in prison.
Relations between Tehran and Stockholm were strained further after a man tore up and burned a Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital in July. In protest, Iran has refrained from sending a new ambassador to Sweden.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Navalny Placed In Punitive Solitary Confinement For 19th Time Since August 2022
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for the 19th time since August 2022, a post on his Instagram account said on September 12. The post does not reveal the reason for the decision to send Navalny to solitary for 13 days, but it came after he argued with the penitentiary administration regarding the cancellation of visitation by his relatives. Navalny, who has called all of his placements in punitive confinement "politically motivated," has served 207 days in solitary. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Putin Calls Soviet Invasions Of Budapest And Prague A 'Mistake' He Claims West Is Repeating In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Soviet-led invasions of Budapest and Prague in the 1950s and '60s a mistake, echoing past comments of regret about two of the defining events of the Cold War.
Putin’s comments, made on September 12, came during a question-and-answer session at an economic forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The forum’s moderator asked Putin his opinion in response to unspecified Hungarian and Czech officials saying that "the U.S.S.R. behaved as a colonizer when it sent its tanks to Prague and Budapest."
“We have long recognized that this element of Soviet policy was a mistake and led only to tensions in relations,” Putin said.
The two events were pivotal moments in the Cold War, highlighting the Soviet Union’s willingness to use force to prevent satellite countries from liberalizing or otherwise deviating from Moscow's firm grip.
The 1956 Hungarian Uprising, launched amid protests over the Hungarian government’s subordination to Moscow, was crushed after 12 days by Soviet tanks and troops. Many people were killed in Budapest.
The 1968 Prague Spring, a period of liberalization, ended when Warsaw Pact forces invaded what was then the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic.
Putin has made similar contrite remarks about the Prague and Budapest events in the past, most notably during trips in 2006, when he said Russia bore moral responsibility for the crackdowns, though no legal responsibility, he argued.
In his comments in Vladivostok, Putin did not directly address the question of the ongoing Ukraine war, now in its 18th month. The conflict, Europe’s largest land war since World War II, has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dead and wounded for both Russia and Ukraine, and fundamentally ruptured Moscow’s relations with the West.
He did, however, assert that the United States and Western allies were making a mistake in their support for Ukraine, a mistake similar to what the Soviet Union did.
"It’s not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples," he said. “But that’s exactly the rake, if we’re going to talk about rakes, that leading Western countries, and above all the United States, are stepping on."
Putin and other Kremlin officials have offered varying justifications for the invasion of Ukraine, including false allegations that Kyiv’s government is controlled by Nazis or that it was necessary to thwart Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Vetoes New Asset Declaration Bill Amid Ongoing Struggle Against Graft
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vetoed legislation that allowed officials to continue not disclosing their assets, as Kyiv struggles to clamp down on corruption and assure allies that it’s committed to fighting graft.
The September 12 veto comes days after Zelenskiy pushed out his defense minister and shuffled several other top officials amid growing concerns that corruption and embezzlement have continued despite the ongoing Russian invasion, now in its 18th month.
Last week, parliament voted to restore a rule that required government officials to publicly declare their assets, a rule that had been suspended since the invasion. But the legislation included a loophole that would keep the disclosures closed to the public for another year.
In a video posted to Telegram, Zelenskiy said he was vetoing the legislation, saying the disclosures should not wait.
"Declarations should be open. Immediately. Not in a year," he said.
Vitaliy Shabunin, a prominent anti-corruption campaigner, said on Telegram that Zelenskiy's veto was a "victory" for civil society.
Western allies have watched closely as billions of dollars in weaponry, humanitarian aid, and government support have bolstered Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian economy has been devastated by the war, and outside financial support is all but keeping the government functional.
But a growing number of reports have pointed to problems involving things such as artificially inflated prices for food and military jackets, or bribery at military recruiting stations.
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov resigned last week, in a move seen as a shake-up by Zelenskiy to try and dispel some of the outside concerns. Resnikov was replaced by Rustem Umerov, who previously headed the State Property Fund and was a key figure in evacuating Ukrainians from Russian-occupied territories.
A top White House official, Jake Sullivan, met with Ukrainian law enforcement and anti-corruption officials on September 2 in Washington, D.C., to discuss Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption.
The International Monetary Fund had said that public asset declarations were a key benchmark for transferring part of a $15.6 billion assistance package.
Ukraine is in the middle of a three-month counteroffensive against Russian forces, pushing along two fronts in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, and to the east around the devastated Donetsk region city of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian forces have been moving slowly, gradually breaching some of Russia’s extensive defenses, in a thrust aimed at pushing to the coast of the Sea of Azov.
Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the city where Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant is located. State-owned atomic energy company Rosatom said several drones attacked Enerhodar, a town where the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located, but the drones were either downed or caused no damage.
The plant, which before the war supplied a considerable amount of Ukraine’s electricity, has been under Russian control since shortly after the invasion.
Ukrainian authorities made no comment on the claim.
Rosatom chief Aleksei Likhachev asserted the drone attack was in response to elections that Russia organized in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhya and three other Ukrainian regions. International observers have called the elections a sham and said they were neither fair nor free.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who visited Kyiv on September 11, said Ukraine still had "a way to go...in the fight against corruption.”
With reporting by Reuters
- By Current Time
Pardoned Prison Inmates Being Invited To Join Russian National Guard
Russian prison inmates who were pardoned in order to fight with the Wagner mercenary group in Ukraine are now reportedly being recruited into Russia's National Guard. The investigative news site Important Stories said in a September 11 report that convicts began joining the National Guard last month. The site quoted internal chats and text messages from relatives. Inmates who were recruited by Wagner’s late founder Yevgeny Prigozhin last year and sent into battle in eastern Ukraine suffered high rates of death or injury. After Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last month, the Kremlin moved to take over his operations. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Council Of Europe Pursues 'Comprehensive Accountability' For Russia's Actions In Ukraine
Justice ministers and other representatives of Council of Europe member states and observers met in Riga on September 11 to explore ways "to achieve comprehensive accountability for the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and provide redress to all victims of the war." Discussion included talks on how to return Ukrainian children taken to Russia. A joint statement adopted by more than 40 attendee countries said: "We are convinced that all allegations of crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by Russian forces in Ukraine must be fully investigated and, where warranted, prosecuted on national and international levels in order that those responsible are held accountable for their actions."
Reports: North Korea's Kim Arrives In Russia Ahead Of Meeting With Putin
Reports say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency showed footage on September 12 of what it said was Kim’s train traveling in the Pacific coast region of Primorsky Krai. Kim is expected to meet Putin “in the coming days,” according to the Kremlin, most likely in the Primorsky port city of Vladivostok. U.S. officials say Putin may be seeking more weaponry and artillery from Pyongyang to bolster stocks as a Ukrainian counteroffensive makes slow advances against Russian forces.
Hundreds Stage New Protest Over Oncology Scandal In North Macedonia
Several hundred demonstrators marched, blew airhorns, and chanted, "No justice, no peace!" in the streets of the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, late on September 11 to demand justice over shocking allegations of corruption and abuse in the oncology sector.* The demonstrators gave officials one week to shed more light on the case or face stepped-up protests. Prosecutors and the Interior Ministry earlier this month announced preliminary investigations into months-old reports that vital drugs for cancer patients were being stolen from a state-run clinic to be sold on the black market, along with mismanagement and other problems, sparking a first protest. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
* CORRECTION: A previous version of this story erroneously referred to Montenegro, instead of North Macedonia.
Iranian Government Targets Student Associations To Quell Support For Protests
Iran's government is threatening to shut down several university student associations as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent within academic circles less than a week ahead of the anniversary of the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022.
The latest incident involves the Allameh University in Tehran, where authorities not only revoked the license of the Free Thought Student Association at the school but also seized and emptied the association's offices.
The Telegram channel United Students, which covers student activism in Iran, reported that the university's cultural deputy announced the revocation of the license, while the faculty's security agents, bypassing legal procedures, forcibly emptied the office. Some students reported losing personal items in the raid.
The student asssociation condemned the raid, saying that "attacking student associations is tantamount to attacking the political life and collective action of students."
As the new academic year approached, student activists reported a wave of activity bans and, in some cases, complete revocation of licenses for student associations across various universities nationwide.
Armin Jalali Roshan, a former member of the Progressive Student Association at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology, noted the creation of 200 "disciplinary cases" and dozens of "suspension-from-studies" verdicts for students at the school.
He said three main student associations usually exist at Amirkabir University, one of which, the Progressive Islamic Students Association, has effectively been dissolved, while the other two now lack official permission to operate or hold elections.
At Kerman Medical University in central Iran, student activists reported that two of the school's three student associations are aligned with the government. Those bodies are allowed to function as usual, while the third association, the Islamic Student Association of Kerman Medical University, has had its operations curtailed.
Mehran Ahmadbeigi, the current secretary-general of the association, recently was sentenced to a six-month suspension and a ban from using social facilities until the end of his studies for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom protests. Erfan Azimipour, the former secretary-general, received a 24-month suspension from studies and was forced to change the location of his studies.
At the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, the head of the oversight board for student associations was issued a six-month suspension of activities for the Islamic Student Association. The reason cited for the suspension was a statement by the association that supported "protesting the oppressive and intimidating atmosphere created in the university."
These suspensions and raids come amid a broader wave of dismissals targeting faculty members at various Iranian universities. In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after first being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Administration Said To Issue $6 Billion Sanctions Waiver Amid Signs Of U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap
Multiple news agencies say U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed off on a sanctions waiver to allow some $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar as part of a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, with AP saying Congress was notified of the move on September 11.
Tehran had indicated earlier on September 11 that it believed a swap would be finalized soon.
Last month, Iranian and U.S. officials said they had reached an agreement on moving five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, into house arrest from the notorious Evin prison where they were being held. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified.
The limited custody of the Americans was said to be part of a larger deal involving up to $7 billion in assets frozen in South Korea.
The United States had declined to confirm the amount of money involved and said it was not U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
Senior Iranian officials said last month that the five imprisoned individuals would remain in Iran until all conditions -- which reportedly included the release of several Iranian prisoners in the United States -- were met. The identities of the Iranians have not been disclosed.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said through a spokesman on September 11 that $6 billion in assets in South Korea would be unblocked within days and that a swap would take place "in the near future." But the spokesman, Naser Qanaani, said the events were not linked.
Later the same day, AP reported that Blinken signed the blanket waiver for international banks to unfreeze the Iranian assets in South Korea last week and cited a notification to Congress.
It said that as part of the deal, the Biden administration had agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden has already faced tough criticism from Republicans and others who oppose any deal that might throw a lifeline to an Iranian economy buffeted by U.S. sanctions, with Tehran continuing what they say is disruptive and dangerous behavior in the region.
Mike Turner, the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, has said Congress should consider a travel ban to prevent Americans from traveling to Iran.
The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized its efforts to end the suffering of unjustly detained individuals and the pain their families suffer during their detention.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Lithuania Counters Lukashenka's Squeeze On Belarusians Abroad With 'Foreigner Passports'
The head of the Lithuanian Interior Ministry's Migration Department says the number of Belarusian nationals seeking so-called foreigners' passports is likely to rise following a consular clampdown by Minsk but that Belarusians who fled the regime and have the proper documentation can receive the alternative Lithuanian travel document in as little as five days.
Migration Department Director Evelina Gudzinskaite said foreigners' passports have been used only rarely in the past but that more than 1,000 Belarusians who fled their homeland now live in Lithuania.
Vilnius and other EU capitals are seeking ways to ease life for Belarusian expatriates since longtime ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka last week ordered his embassies abroad to stop issuing new passports and limit other services in what critics fear is an effort to clamp down further on dissent.
Tens of thousands of Belarusians have left Belarus since Lukashenka claimed a sixth presidential mandate after a flawed presidential election in 2020 and unleashed a brutal crackdown on unprecedented pro-democracy demonstrations and on opposition leaders.
The presidential challenger who claimed to have beaten Lukashenka on a tide of public dissatisfaction and resentment against his police-state tactics, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to neighboring Lithuania along with many other opposition leaders who were either expelled or threatened with jail terms.
Gudzinskaite told Delfi.lt in remarks published on September 11 that Vilnius believes demand will grow following Lukashenka's most recent tightening of services to Belarusian citizens abroad.
She then told RFE/RL's Belarus Service that just 16 Belarusians applied to Lithuanian authorities for the foreigners' passports all of last year.
"More than 1,000 Belarusians who left and cannot return to their homeland now live in Lithuania," Gudzinskaite said. "Sooner or later, their passports will expire and they will need another document."
She said that "if all the documents are in order, the procedure for preparing a passport of a foreign citizen takes five days."
According to Lukashenka's decree published on September 4, Belarusians can only get a new passport or renew an old one inside Belarus.
Belarus's largely exiled opposition has called the move a “repressive mechanism.”
They have expressed hope that European and other governments will help Belarusians avoid being forced to return to the country against their will -- particularly those who might face jail or other persecution from a regime seemingly spurred by its deepening alliance with Moscow and increasing isolation from the West.
U.K. Says Russia Targeted Black Sea Cargo Ship With Missiles
Russia's military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with "multiple missiles" last month, but they were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian forces, Britain said on September 11, citing intelligence. A vessel in Russia's Black Sea Fleet fired the missiles, which included two Kalibr cruise missiles, toward the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa on August 24, according to the U.K. government. "Despite its failure, this is a clear demonstration of Russia's continuing attempts to choke Ukraine's economy," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's 'History Of Independent Journalism Is Over,' Says Nobel Laureate
Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov believes there is neither freedom of the press nor freedom of expression in his home country. "The history of independent journalism is over, [it's] finished," the 61-year-old said on September 11 at the start of the first Hamburg Press Freedom Week. The editor in chief of the Novaya gazeta newspaper, which is banned in Russia, told Germany's NDR public broadcaster that, since he still lives in Moscow and will return there, he can only say in Hamburg what he can also say there, and "in Moscow, I can't talk about anything anymore."
Iran Continues Its Crackdown On Baha'i Faith With Arrests, 12 School Closures
Iran's judiciary says it has closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern Iranian city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith,” the country's largest non-Muslim community.
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the chief justice of Mazandaran, said on September 10 that activities promoting the religion were carried out at two schools and several educational and sports centers by "employing Baha'i teachers and coaches."
He added that as a result of the operation, intelligence forces arrested two individuals identified as "prominent Baha'i coaches in Iran."
During the closing of the educational centers in Babol, "several books and brochures related to Baha'i magazines" were confiscated, he said.
The move comes amid a surge in the summoning and detention of Baha'i members across Iran, where it is considered a heretical sect.
The government has also been ratcheting up pressure on various groups and political factions in an attempt to avoid a new wave of nationwide protests as the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini approaches on September 16.
Last month, security agencies arrested nine Baha'i citizens in Tehran and seized "40 pharmacies and warehouses" owned by them.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. The tragedy sparked a wave of nationwide protests in support of freedom and a subsequent crackdown on many groups by the government as it faced the most serious challenge to its rule since the 1979 Islamic revolution
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Court Sentences Political Activist To One Year In Prison
A court in Bishkek has sentenced opposition activist Mirlan Uraimov to one year in prison. The Birinchi Mai district court pronounced the sentence on September 11 after finding Uraimov guilty of "public calls to seize power." Uraimov's lawyer, Yulia Bogdanova, called the sentence "illegal," adding that she will appeal it. Uraimov, a member of the opposition Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party, was arrested in February. He was later released but ordered not to leave Bishkek. His party has held several rallies in which they have called the arrest politically motivated and demanding his release. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By AFP
IAEA Notes 'Decrease In Interest' Over Iran's Nuclear Program
The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, said on September 11 that he was concerned at a "decrease in interest" from unnamed IAEA member states over Iran's nuclear efforts. "There is a certain routinization of what is going on there [in Iran] and I am concerned about this, because the issues are as valid today as they were before," he told reporters on the first day of the IAEA board of governors' meeting in Vienna. Diplomatic sources say the United States and the so-called E3 group -- France, Germany, and the United Kingdom -- have no plans this week to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the IAEA. To see the original story by AFP, click here.
Bosnian Court Confirms Indictment Against Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik
The highest judicial body in Bosnia-Herzegovina has confirmed an indictment against secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the acting director of an official legal bulletin over a push to ignore decisions by the international overseer in the stubbornly divided Balkan country.
The Bosnian state court confirmation of investigators' assertions, filed in August, was confirmed to RFE/RL's Balkan Service on September 11.
It clears the way for the first trial in Bosnia of Dodik for alleged political crimes since he emerged as a major force in postwar Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity that along with a Bosniak-Croat federation compose Bosnia since a 1995 peace deal.
Dodik and Milos Lukic, who heads Bosnia's official legal gazette, are charged with criminal offenses in connection with efforts to ignore decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and to block the publication of decisions by international High Representative Christian Schmidt.
The Office of the High Representative is the international community's overseer of civilian, administrative, and other aspects of government stemming from the Dayton agreement that ended three years of intense fighting in 1995, following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
Dodik's lawyer, Goran Bubic, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that he had no official information and could not comment until any indictment was delivered to his client.
The legislation at the center of the case was approved by Republika Srpska lawmakers in June and signed by Dodik on July 7, before being published in the gazette run by Lukic.
The Bosnian court first received the indictments from federal prosecutors on August 11 but returned it for amendment on August 18. The amended indictments came back to the court on August 24.
The threat of a criminal trial for longtime secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Dodik sparked roadblocks and protests from Serbs beginning on September 1.
Dodik is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Republika Srpska officials led by Dodik have questioned Schmidt's legitimacy since Moscow and Beijing opposed his appointment through their roles on the UN Security Council.
Schmidt has called the protests on the entities' mutual frontiers a "cheap manipulation" of citizens in a country still heavily divided along ethnic lines between majority Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs. He said it was “irresponsible to stage divisive political events at the Inter-Entity Boundary Line," which he called not a border between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation but a "purely administrative line."
Over the weekend, Dodik appeared to slightly back off his pledge to ban Schmidt, who is based in Sarajevo, from entering Republika Srpska.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of the country. He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for "de facto secession of Republic of Srpska."
Russian Ruble Soars To Strongest Level Versus Dollar Since Late August
The Russian ruble strengthened to a more than one-week high against the dollar on September 11, rising sharply after hitting its weakest mark since mid-August on September 8, as the market turns its attention to a central bank rate decision later this week. The ruble plunging to a near 17-month low in August of 101.75 to the U.S. dollar led the central bank to make an emergency 350-basis-point rate hike to 12 percent on August 15. Analysts polled by Reuters on September 11 expect the central bank to raise rates again on September 15, which could lend further support to the ruble. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Six Years In Prison For Uzbek Journalist Mavjuda Mirzaeva
Prosecutors have asked a court in Tashkent to convict and sentence journalist Mavjuda Mirzaeva to six years in prison on charges of slander, insult, and extortion. Uzbek human rights activist Abdurahmon Tashanov said on Facebook over the weekend that the prosecution also asked the Shaikhontohur district court last week to deprive Mirzaeva from the right to work as a journalist for three years after serving her prison term. Mirzaeva is a former press secretary of the Employment Ministry. She and several journalists from the Human.uz website were arrested earlier this year. The trial is being held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
IAEA Chief Concerned About Russian Troops, Fighting Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Russia's military presence at Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and fighting near the facility pose a security risk, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has told the organization's board of governors. Grossi referred to his recent Ukraine report, in which he spoke of a "continued, significant military presence" at the nuclear site. A team of IAEA observers has been permanently at the nuclear power plant near the front line for a year. Russia announced the capture of the Zaporizhzhya power station in early March 2022.
