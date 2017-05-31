The Daily Vertical: Ukraine Won. And Putin Lost. (Transcript)

Ukraine is finally about to get what it has been fighting for.

Ukraine is finally about to get what nearly 10,000 people have died for.

Ukraine is finally about to get what the Kremlin did everything in its power to prevent.

After a popular revolution and more than three years of war, Ukraine is finally getting its Association Agreement and free-trade pact with the European Union.

They're getting it despite Vladimir Putin's attempts to bribe and blackmail former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

They're getting it despite Russia's illegal annexation of one part of Ukraine's territory and despite its invasion of another.

And they're getting it despite Moscow's attempts to smear and discredit Ukraine's leaders and its people.

With the Dutch Senate's ratification of the accord this week, the last real hurdle has been cleared.

This is finally happening.

Ukraine won. And Putin lost.

And with everything that has happened over the last three years, it's easy to forget that this was what Ukraine has been fighting for all along.

As a wave of Euroskepticism swept the EU, ordinary Ukrainians waved European flags on the Maidan.

As the likes of Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen disparaged Europe, Ukrainians were quite literally dying to join it.

And they're about to take a big step closer to that goal.

