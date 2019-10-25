Date Set For Trial Of Another Moscow Activist Over July 27 Unsanctioned Rally

MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has set November 6 as the trial date of another activist accused of assaulting police during unsanctioned rally on July 27.

In announcing the trial date, the Tver district court on October 24 also extended Eduard Malyshevsky's pretrial detention until April 16, 2020.

If found guilty, Malyshevsky may face up to five years in prison.

Several sanctioned and unsanctioned rallies took place in Moscow over the summer in protest of a decision by the authorities to deny independent and opposition candidates from running in September municipal elections.

Dozens of protesters have been fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rallies.

The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Malyshevsky and several other activists arrested in the case as political prisoners.

Law enforcement has been criticized for its heavy-handed tactics during the rallies, and the judiciary has since taken a similar hard-line approach.

Several activists were charged with assaulting police and handed stiff sentences. In one case, after a sharp public outcry over the court's approach, one of those convicted had his prison term changed to a suspended sentence.

One activist charged with attempted assault of a police officer during the July 27 rally, Aidar Gubaidullin, left Russia after he was released by a court in September amid a public outcry over the trumped-up charges, and was ordered not to leave Moscow pending trial.

