Russian strikes with Iranian-built drones targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on October 17. A residential building suffered heavy damage. Russia's Defense Ministry announced that "all designated targets" had been hit. Ukrainian authorities say unmanned aerial vehicles laden with explosives, known as "kamikaze" drones, were used. RFE/RL correspondent Roksolana Bychai reported from the scene.