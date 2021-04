The URL has been copied to your clipboard

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service correspondent Yevhen Solonyna ventured inside the concrete sarcophagus of Chernobyl's Reactor No. 4 in 2018 for a rare and risky glimpse at the stricken power plant's radioactive ruins. On April 26, 1986, a routine safety test at the nuclear power plant spiraled out of control leading to the world's worst civilian nuclear disaster.