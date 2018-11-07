Democrats Win Control Of U.S. House; Republicans Retain Senate

WASHINGTON -- Initial results in the U.S. congressional elections show that Democrats have won majority control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans have retained their control of the Senate.

House Democrats were on track to gain more than two dozen seats in the 435-seat House, bringing an end to the Republicans' control over both chambers of the legislature and raising the likelihood that President Donald Trump will face increased pressure over the next two years.

That's because Democrats will have ways to check his executive powers -- including opportunities to block legislation and launch investigations into issues like Trump's tax returns, possible business conflicts of interest, and allegations of links between Trump associates and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

A simple House majority would be enough to impeach Trump if evidence emerges that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia or that he obstructed justice.

But Trump can't be removed from office without a vote against him by a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Late on November 6, Trump declared on Twitter that the vote was a “tremendous success" in an election widely seen as a referendum on his presidency.

Despite the House gains for Democrats, Republicans were on track to expand their narrow majority in the Senate by at least two seats.

'Historic' Gains



White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump called the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "to congratulate him on the historic Senate gains."

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi -- who is likely to become the next House speaker -- declared victory for Democrats in a speech late on November 6, saying "tomorrow will be a new day for America."

Still, Pelosi said Democrats will seek to cooperate with Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate in areas like infrastructure, where they share similar goals with the president.

"We will have accountability and we will strive for bipartisanship. We have all had enough of division," she said.

U.S. midterm elections usually draw fewer voters to the polls than presidential elections, but this year the turnout was significantly higher than usual.

There were scattered reports of problems in some places around the country, including long lines and malfunctioning computer scanners.

Still, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters there was no indication of "compromise to our nation’s election infrastructure."

In addition to U.S. congressional posts, voters in many states also cast ballots for governors and new members of state legislatures.

Democratic candidates flipped control of governor’s offices by winning in Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Maine, and Nevada.

Democrats also retained the governor’s offices in California, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii, and Colorado.

In Colorado, voters elected Democrat Jared Polis as governor -- making him the first openly gay man to be elected governor of a U.S. state.

Republicans retained control of the governor’s offices in Iowa, Idaho, Vermont, Florida, Massachusetts, and South Dakota.

Some states were also holding referendums on specific issues such as taxes, animal cruelty, legalizing marijuana, or increasing the minimum wage.

With reporting by Mike Eckel in Washington, AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP, CNN-TV, NBC-TV