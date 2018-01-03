Bottle Of Russian Vodka Worth $1.3 Million Stolen From Danish Bar

A Danish bar owner says a rare and uninsured bottle of Russian vodka valued at about $1.3 million has been stolen from his collection.

Police in Copenhagen confirmed on January 3 that a thief broke into Cafe 33 in the Danish capital and stole the bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka from behind the bar.

"I had [obtained the bottle] from Russia from something called the Dartz Factory, which makes the world’s most expensive cars and vodka. It has been part of my collection for six months, but not anymore," Brian Ingberg, the establishment’s owner, told TV2/Lorry.

The Russo-Baltique vodka is said to be one of a kind, with its value boosted by the 3 kilograms of gold and 3 kilograms of silver used to make the bottle. In addition, the bottle is partly encased in leather from a 1912 Monte Carlo rally car.

"I am obviously very upset. It was the icing on the cake in my collection. Of the 1,200 bottles I have, this was a very special bottle to have there," Ingberg said.

The bottle recently gained notoriety when it was featured in the U.S. TV series House Of Cards.

Based on reporting by TV2/Lorry and dpa