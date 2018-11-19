Deputy Speaker Of Regional Parliament In Siberia Found Dead

KRASNOYARSK, Russia -- The deputy speaker of the Krasnoyarsk regional parliament, Aleksei Kleshko, has been found dead.

The regional parliament's press service told RFE/RL early on November 19 that Kleshko's body was found on the ground outside a building in the regional capital, Krasnoyarsk.

The regional police department refused to comment on the situation. Sources in the regional emergency services told the RIA Novosti news agency that Kleshko might have died after falling out of a window.

Aleksei Kleshko, 48, served as the regional parliament deputy speaker for three years.

He became a regional lawmaker in the Siberian region in 2001 and used to lead the ruling United Russia party's group and the parliamentary committee for government structures, legislation, and local self-governing.

With reporting by RIA Novosti