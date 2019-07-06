Accessibility links

Detentions In Kazakh Capital As It Marks City Day, Ex-Leader's Birthday

Dozens of people were detained in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, as protesters defied the official celebrations of July 6 -- the birthday of former authoritarian leader Nursultan Nazarbaev. Authorities celebrated the date for the first time as the Day of the Capital after its former name, Astana, was changed to commemorate the ex-president. Men in plainclothes, often using umbrellas, tried to block an RFE/RL reporter from filming the detentions.

