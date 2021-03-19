Accessibility links

'I Dream About My Patients Dying': Doctor Battles In Ukraine's 'Red Zone' As COVID-19 Cases Spike
'I Dream About My Patients Dying': Doctor Battles In Ukraine's 'Red Zone' As COVID-19 Cases Spike

In the city of Ovruch in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine, the number of patients with COVID-19 continues to grow and the government has already designated the region a "red zone" for its high rate of new cases. RFE/RL visited the regional hospital and spoke with Viktoria Lytkivska, a doctor who has been treating patients since the start of the pandemic. Over 30,000 COVID-19-related deaths have so far been recorded in the country, with infections now at their highest level since November.

