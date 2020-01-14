Dozens Killed As Avalanches Hit Pakistan-Controlled Kashmir

At least 55 people have been killed and more are missing following avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, officials say.

Pakistani officials on January 14 said many villagers were still stranded by the avalanches in the Neelum Valley area following heavy rain that also triggered landslides.

Avalanches and landslides are common in the Himalayan region, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said at least 10 people, including soldiers, were killed after several avalanches hit the area.

Extreme weather has killed more than 110 people across Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan in recent days.

